Kaitlin Olson, who broke through as the immoral and messy Sweet Dee Reynolds in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," has found her next iconic TV role in "High Potential."

Olson leads the Drew Goddard-created ABC crime dramedy as Morgan Gillory, a woman with an immense and impressive intelligence quotient who moves from working as a cleaning lady to assisting the Los Angeles Police Department on their toughest homicide cases. Morgan's smarts are helpful, no doubt, but with great intelligence comes great eccentricities, and her unorthodox mannerisms often get in the way of her more by-the-book police colleagues, especially Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

If you're a fan of "High Potential" and want to feast on more shows like it, or if you just need some new crime shows to add to your watchlist, we've got you covered. These are 15 TV shows like "High Potential," all of which feature a blend of genres, a unique sense of humor, and some of the great small-screen actors playing some of the most iconic characters.