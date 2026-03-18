Tamron Hall Renewed For Season 8 Amid Sweep Of Daytime TV Cancellations
Daytime TV has taken some hits in recent weeks, but "Tamron Hall" is staying strong. The Disney-owned syndicated talk show has been renewed for an eighth season, keeping it on the air through 2027, Variety reports.
Hall says that the tagline for Season 8, "Let's Keep Talking," came to her in the middle of the night as she considered all of the ongoing changes in both television and society.
"The landscape is always going to change," Hall says. "Some of Conan's jokes at the Oscars where he talked about us watching our phones to consume movies and all of these AI jokes, they landed partly because the industry is fearful of these changes. ... Everywhere you go, people are having the same conversation. 'Will I keep working? Will I continue to be able to do what I love?' That's not unique to daytime TV. I think what we are seeing is a reflection of a larger conversation."
Since premiering in 2019, the eponymous host of "Tamron Hall" has taken home two Daytime Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host in both 2020 and 2022. The show has netted an additional 14 Daytime Emmy nominations.
Which daytime TV shows were recently canceled?
"Tamron Hall" may be coming back for Season 8, but many daytime TV shows aren't so lucky.
NBCUniversal recently announced that it would be "making changes" to its first-run syndication division, resulting in the cancellations of four daytime programs: "Access Hollywood," "Access Hollywood Live," "Karamo," and "The Steve Wilkos Show." New episodes of "Karamo" and "The Steve Wilkos Show," both of which have concluded production, will continue to air through the summer, while "Access Hollywood" will continue to produce new episodes through September.
It was also announced in February that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will conclude at the end of its current seventh season, a decision for which Clarkson claims full responsibility. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," the host said in a statement at the time.
That same day, news broke that the Sherri Shepherd-hosted talk show "Sherri" was canceled after four seasons, with its final episodes set to air this fall.
In more positive news, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has been renewed for a fifth season, ensuring that Hudson will stay in her chair through 2027. And "The Drew Barrymore Show" recently earned a two-season renewal, keeping the Hollywood legend on the air through 2028.
Will you miss any of these daytime talk shows? Do you watch any of the shows that are staying on the air? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.