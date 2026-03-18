Tamron Hall Renewed For Season 8 Amid Sweep Of Daytime TV Cancellations

Daytime TV has taken some hits in recent weeks, but "Tamron Hall" is staying strong. The Disney-owned syndicated talk show has been renewed for an eighth season, keeping it on the air through 2027, Variety reports.

Hall says that the tagline for Season 8, "Let's Keep Talking," came to her in the middle of the night as she considered all of the ongoing changes in both television and society.

"The landscape is always going to change," Hall says. "Some of Conan's jokes at the Oscars where he talked about us watching our phones to consume movies and all of these AI jokes, they landed partly because the industry is fearful of these changes. ... Everywhere you go, people are having the same conversation. 'Will I keep working? Will I continue to be able to do what I love?' That's not unique to daytime TV. I think what we are seeing is a reflection of a larger conversation."

Since premiering in 2019, the eponymous host of "Tamron Hall" has taken home two Daytime Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host in both 2020 and 2022. The show has netted an additional 14 Daytime Emmy nominations.