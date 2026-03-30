Dan Fogelman is primarily known for weepy dramedies that sensitively examine the human condition like "This Is Us" or "Crazy, Stupid, Love." But in 2025, he pivoted hard, creating an intense sci-fi thriller series that rocked everyone who streamed it on Hulu.

"Paradise" stars Sterling K. Brown (Fogelman's "This Is Us" collaborator) as lead Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, tasked with personally protecting President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). There's just one small problem: It sure looks like the president has been murdered, and it sure looks like Xavier is the prime suspect. As Xavier tries desperately to prove his innocence, the show pulls another rug (with spoilers for anyone who hasn't watched the pilot), revealing they live in a bunker simulating a typical American existence after an apocalyptic event.

In what will likely be just three seasons, "Paradise" has become quite the addictive binge, surely giving its fans a need for more of those vibes. Therefore, check out these 15 TV shows to watch if you like Hulu's "Paradise."