15 Best TV Shows Like Taylor Sheridan's The Madison
Taylor Sheridan continues to expand his television empire with his portrait of love and loss in "The Madison." The Paramount+ series stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a Manhattan socialite grieving the sudden loss of her husband Preston (Kurt Russell). Stacy leads her family to relocate to Montana to regroup away from the hustle and bustle of New York City and pick up the pieces of their personal lives. As each of the Clyburn family reevaluates their history and relationship with Preston, they acclimate to the slice of rustic heaven that the late patriarch fully embraced.
With "The Madison" Season 1 only running for six episodes, fans are likely hungry for more bucolic beauty and drama about overcoming a painful past. Fortunately, there are loads of shows that also feature prominent women characters in lead roles that rediscover themselves in a country or small-town setting. Here are the 15 best TV shows like Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison," blending raw emotional drama with a sense of reconciliation and empowerment.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
One of the more underrated '90s network shows is "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," which ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1998. The show's titular physician, Michaela Quinn (Jane Seymour), leaves her home in Boston in 1867, eventually relocating to the Colorado Territory. As she nears Colorado Springs, Quinn adopts three children from a local midwife who dies in a tragic accident. As Quinn sets up her medical practice and becomes an integral part of the community, she forms a romantic relationship with tracker Byron Sully (Joe Lando).
Over 25 years since its conclusion and it does feel like "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" is a hit show from the '90s that nobody talks about today. But just as its protagonist was a 19th century trailblazer, the show offered a welcome change of pace compared to other period piece Westerns. A lot of that success comes down to Seymour's pitch-perfect lead performance and her undeniable chemistry with Lando. A steady presence on CBS for most of the '90s, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" is a cozy crowd-pleaser.
Heartland
"Heartland" offers a Canadian perspective on the growing number of family dramas centered around ranches. The 2007 show revolves around Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her older sister Lou (Michelle Morgan), with Lou returning to their family's Alberta ranch after the death of their mother. Lou is determined to reverse the homestead's dwindling financial prospects while reconnecting with her home and family in the process. This is complicated by the return of the siblings' estranged father Tim (Chris Potter), with the family sorting through its painful shared history.
Just on a superficial level, "Heartland" has a lot of narrative elements in common with "The Madison," particularly a main character returning to a rural location from New York City. Both shows also center on grief and familial reconciliation, in the 2007 series' case, the loss of one parent and unresolved issues with the other. That said, "Heartland" is still very much its own story and a much more family-friendly show without diluting the drama. A cozy family drama north of the border, "Heartland" is a celebration of sisterhood and remembering where you came from.
When Calls the Heart
There is no shortage of original programs on the Hallmark Channel with similar premises to "The Madison" but "When Calls the Heart" is a cut above the rest. The show is a period piece drama set in a Canadian coal mining town in the 1910s. Protagonist Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) joins the community accepting an offer to become its schoolteacher and finding love in the process. Elizabeth finds the town in a shared state of mourning following a tragic accident claiming the lives of dozens of local miners.
Compared to other Hallmark Channel originals, "When Calls the Heart" doesn't always play it safe with its revisionist Western story. There are big, heartbreaking twists that punctuate the show's long run, but also countless triumphant and heartwarming moments too. That said, the story captures an innocence and idealism that feels like the perfect antidote to more cynical modern stories as Elizabeth comes into her own. A feel-good romantic drama that captures a community in recovery, "When Calls the Heart" makes for a thoroughly pleasant comfort watch.
Yellowstone
The Taylor Sheridan show that has the most in common with "The Madison" is the neo-Western "Yellowstone." Like the 2026 series, "Yellowstone" takes place in Montana, following the Dutton family who control the largest cattle ranch in the state. This powerful business and real estate presence makes the entire family targeted by numerous enemies, from politicians and rival businesses to crooks and neighboring ranchers. However, the biggest threat to the Duttons may come from within the dysfunctional family as resentment and tension fuel major betrayal.
"Yellowstone" opens with the death of a Dutton while it's clear that the family as a whole still hasn't reconciled with the loss of its matriarch. It's this shared sense of loss and unresolved trauma that powers much of the intra-family drama, especially as secrets from their shared past resurface. The best "Yellowstone" episodes recognize and incorporate these messy dynamics into their stories, giving the neo-Western action solid emotional grounding. The start of a television phenomenon, "Yellowstone" deserves the hype and sets the familial template that "The Madison" has put its own spin on.
Virgin River
Best-selling author Robyn Carr's "Virgin River" novels have been adapted into a long-running Netflix original series. The story follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who leaves behind her career as a nurse practitioner in Los Angeles to move into the Northern California town of Virgin River. As Mel settles into her role as the community's midwife, she strikes up a romance with local bar owner and combat veteran Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As the couple builds a new life together, they help each other reconcile with their respectively traumatic pasts.
"Virgin River" makes for a consistently cozy watch but while careful to avoid blowing past the very real emotional anguish of its main characters. This largely comes down to the undeniable chemistry between Breckenridge and Henderson, but also from a strong supporting cast. This includes Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson both helping fill out the warm and welcoming titular town, adding more nuance to the story. A regularly engaging comfort watch, "Virgin River" packs plenty of cliffhangers and surprise returns to keep audiences guessing what will happen next for its core couple.
Big Sky
Shows like "The Madison" lean on Montana feeling like the last frontier as a widely rural state with only pockets of civilization. The 2020 crime drama "Big Sky" takes advantage of this quality as it puts its own twist on the genre. The show centers on detectives Jenny Hoyt (Kathryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they take on various investigations around Montana. This involves the duo confronting everything from human traffickers to corrupt government officials while sorting out their complicated personal lives.
Between all the multitude of plot twists and winding mysteries, the real appeal to "Big Sky" is the rapport between Kathryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury. The two leads play off of each other well while taking their respective characters on interesting arcs across the three-season series. Beyond the interpersonal drama, the show features plenty of intense stakes with a sweeping bucolic backdrop keeping the premise in frame. A small-town crime show elevated by its protagonists and rotating recurring cast, "Big Sky" is worth a look.
Mare of Easttown
A small Pennsylvania town is rocked to its core by a grisly murder in the HBO series "Mare of Easttown." The show centers on police detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), who is still grieving the death of her son and the messy fallout it left behind. As Mare investigates the killing of a teen mom, the community doubts her competency after a recent failed missing persons case she led. Digging into the town's dark secrets, the intrepid detective discovers the key to overcoming her grief lies in solving the murder.
Kate Winslet shines in the slow burn that makes up "Mare of Easttown," balancing the mystery with her character's tumultuous arc. Though a murder investigation is the narrative's driving force, the story is really about a grieving mother reclaiming her life as best she can. The crime thriller elements are still prominent, but this is a tale of how small-town familiarity can truly breed contempt and trauma. Juxtaposing small-town angst with a story about grief and fraying families, "Mare of Easttown" offers Winslet a showcase for a career-best performance.
Walker: Independence
The CW's 2021 reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger" got its own Wild West prequel in 2022 with "Walker: Independence." The series centers on Walker family ancestor Abby (Katherine McNamara), a Boston socialite who relocates to the frontier with her husband Liam (Brandon Sklenar). After her husband is murdered in the series premiere, Abby links up with charming rapscallion Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), with the two arriving in Independence, Texas. Learning that Liam's murderer is the town sheriff, Abby and her newfound friends seek to avenge him however they can.
With a young, energetic, and thoroughly good-looking main cast, "Walker: Independence" is a freewheeling spin-off to "Walker." The show delivers plenty of dusty intrigue in between its budding romances and gunslinging action without getting overly intense. Anchoring the whole production is McNamara's starring turn, gelling well with the rest of the cast and not losing sight of the inciting grief and determination that drives Abby forward. Running only for a single season, "Walker: Independence's" cancellation is not a call anyone wanted but it still managed to tell a satisfying Western story.
The English
The 2022 Prime Video limited series "The English" offers a fresh twist on a period piece Western revenge show. Set in 1890, the series stars Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke, who travels to the American frontier to avenge the death of her son. Teaming up with Pawnee Nation scout and former cavalry rider Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), Locke travels to Wyoming to locate the man responsible for the killing. Throughout their journey, the pair grow closer while the origins of their respective trauma stands revealed.
"The English" is positively bonkers with where it takes its story, helping set it apart from the usual Western revenge stories. Blunt delivers a reliably standout performance, matched by Spencer's intense performance as her character's haunted partner. The expected Western action is abundantly staged, but the real draw is the evolving relationship between the show's two leads. A meditation on painful pasts across the deadly Southwestern frontier, "The English" offers a revisionist take on a familiar premise elevated by its central performances.
The Last Thing He Told Me
One of the more overlooked original shows on Apple TV is "The Last Thing He Told Me," based on the 2021 novel by Laura Dave. The series stars Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall, whose husband Owen Michaels (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) abruptly disappears in the midst of a corporate fraud scandal. Owen's final message to Hannah was to take care of his daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice), leading the two to reconcile. The mother-stepdaughter duo then team up to learn why Owen vanished as they both contend with their shared sudden loss.
"The Last Thing He Told Me" really lets Garner show her range, taking Hannah from a woman off-balance by the disappearance of her husband to a more determined figure. More than just a family drama, the series grows into a crime thriller, with its two lead characters caught in a very dangerous situation left by Owen. The second season improves upon the first, wisely focusing even more on the rapport between Garner and Rice. An underrated title in Apple TV's growing exclusive programming, "The Last Thing He Told Me" centers on two women reclaiming their narrative together as they face deadly crooks.
Sullivan's Crossing
Another hit show adapting a novel series written by Robyn Carr, "Sullivan's Crossing" takes its small-town scope to Canada. The story has Boston neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) accused of workplace negligence, placing her in severe legal trouble. To get away from these professional woes, Maggie returns to rural hometown in Nova Scotia where she reunites with her estranged father (Scott Patterson). Despite having a serious boyfriend back in Boston, Maggie begins to form a relationship with local handyman Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray).
Having previously starred in "One Tree Hill," Chad Michael Murray is an old pro playing in small-town dramas, excelling in his heartthrob role in "Sullivan's Crossing." Him and Kohan heat up the screen, but rather than just being a pulpy romance, the show weaves in its small-town dramatic elements well. Maggie is a character that seemingly left behind a lot of unfinished business and Kohan brings out those complex qualities to her protagonist part well. A gentle romantic story about remembering and reclaiming home, "Sullivan's Crossing" does Carr's text justice.
Territory
Netflix's "Territory" feels like an Australian take on "Yellowstone," at least on a superficial level based on its premise. The show centers around the largest cattle ranch in Australia, Marianne Station, run for generations by the Lawson family. Like the Duttons, this sprawling business enterprise and land ownership makes them targeted by numerous competitors and rivals. However, the Lawsons face severe internal estrangement and tension, particularly between patriarch Colin Lawson (Robert Taylor) and his eldest son Graham (Michael Dorman).
Like "Yellowstone," "Territory" opens with the death of a major family member, placing the surviving Lawsons in disarray. What helps distinguish the Netflix original series is not only its sweeping shots of the Australian landscape but its particularly impressive ensemble cast. Anna Torv delivers an especially compelling performance, playing Graham's wife Emily, trying to keep it all together in the midst of outside threats and familial squabbling. Though only running for six episodes, "Territory" delivers another engrossing rustic drama with a welcome change in setting.
Ransom Canyon
A neo-Western revolving around family feuds and the horrific loss of family, Netflix's "Ransom Canyon" mixes steamy romance with messy community dynamics. The show takes place in a remote Texas town, with rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) mourning the loss of his wife and son. As Kirkland looks into the suspicious circumstances behind the accident that cost him his family, he begins romancing longtime family friend Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly). This is complicated by the longstanding tensions between the three ranching families in and around town, each looking to expand their power and influence.
"Ransom Canyon" is an unabashedly soap operatic neo-Western, delivering the sensual stakes and a steady supply of plot twists. Duhamel and Kelly are electric playing off of each other, providing the show with much of its sexy appeal. But there is more intrigue and surprise than a standard pulpy romance here, with the production values elevated considerably above contemporary Hallmark fare. With Kirkland's brother joining "Ransom Canyon" Season 2, the Netflix romantic drama is poised to become even more of a family affair.
Sheriff Country
A spin-off of the firefighter procedural "Fire Country," the 2025 series "Sheriff Country" leans into more familiar police drama territory. The show centers on Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), the sheriff of a small Northern California town with an especially complicated family life. Mickey investigates the murder of her estranged daughter Skye's (Amanda Arcuri) boyfriend as the two try to reconcile. Mickey's ex-husband Travis (Christopher Gorham) continues to play a major role in her life, as well as her ex-convict father Wes (W. Earl Brown).
Baccarin has been a fan-favorite actor for years, whether it's starring in comic book shows and movies like "Gotham" and "Deadpool," or sci-fi fare like "Firefly." Comparatively, "Sheriff Country" gives her more grounded material to play with but without compromising her charm and usual acting strengths. A lot of this comes from Mickey's wry sense of humor, but also the numerous complicated relationships that she navigates through in the show. An entertaining twist on small-town crime procedurals, "Sheriff Country" hits all the right notes in its execution.
Scarpetta
Author Patricia Cornwell's novel series centered on medical examiner Kay Scarpetta has been adapted into the Prime Video series "Scarpetta." Nicole Kidman stars as the titular protagonist, joined by Jamie Lee Curtis as her older sister Dorothy. Kay's expertise leads her to regularly investigate gruesome murders, cutting open cadavers to review the evidence. Dorothy provides a steady source of wry humor, off-setting the grim nature of her younger sibling's work.
The most graphic show on this list, at least in terms of on-screen viscera, "Scarpetta" is a gory crime procedural. What connects the Prime Video series to "The Madison" is their strong female leads and complex look at multigenerational family drama. "Scarpetta" also boasts the presence of three Academy Award-winning actors in its main cast, underscoring the show's prestige television qualities. Admittedly not every "The Madison" fan's cup of tea, both shows hold the distinction of being blockbuster television series released in early 2026.