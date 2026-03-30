Taylor Sheridan continues to expand his television empire with his portrait of love and loss in "The Madison." The Paramount+ series stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a Manhattan socialite grieving the sudden loss of her husband Preston (Kurt Russell). Stacy leads her family to relocate to Montana to regroup away from the hustle and bustle of New York City and pick up the pieces of their personal lives. As each of the Clyburn family reevaluates their history and relationship with Preston, they acclimate to the slice of rustic heaven that the late patriarch fully embraced.

With "The Madison" Season 1 only running for six episodes, fans are likely hungry for more bucolic beauty and drama about overcoming a painful past. Fortunately, there are loads of shows that also feature prominent women characters in lead roles that rediscover themselves in a country or small-town setting. Here are the 15 best TV shows like Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison," blending raw emotional drama with a sense of reconciliation and empowerment.