NBC Reveals Finale Spoilers For #OneChicago, SVU, And More

The end of NBC's 2025-26 TV season is already underway, with comedies "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "Happy's Place," "St. Denis Medical," and "Stumble" wrapped for the spring. But that still leaves a half-dozen season finales on tap.

"The Hunting Party" is next up, closing out its sophomore run on Thursday, May 7. It will be followed one week later by a full night of #OneChicago finales (Wednesday, May 13), then "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: SVU" the following evening. ("Brilliant Minds," which was pulled from the schedule earlier this year, doesn't resume its sophomore run until Wednesday, May 27.)

Keep scrolling for a complete list of NBC finale dates and spoilers — and if you want more scoop on any of the following shows, email us at asktvline@tvline.com!