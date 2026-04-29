NBC Reveals Finale Spoilers For #OneChicago, SVU, And More
The end of NBC's 2025-26 TV season is already underway, with comedies "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "Happy's Place," "St. Denis Medical," and "Stumble" wrapped for the spring. But that still leaves a half-dozen season finales on tap.
"The Hunting Party" is next up, closing out its sophomore run on Thursday, May 7. It will be followed one week later by a full night of #OneChicago finales (Wednesday, May 13), then "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: SVU" the following evening. ("Brilliant Minds," which was pulled from the schedule earlier this year, doesn't resume its sophomore run until Wednesday, May 27.)
Keep scrolling for a complete list of NBC finale dates and spoilers — and if you want more scoop on any of the following shows, email us at asktvline@tvline.com!
The Hunting Party
"Xander Wax" — Bex and the team must hunt down escaped inmate Xander Wax (John Corbett), a killer with a knack for poisoning through unpredictable methods. Things back at the Command Center come to a head, pushing the team further than they've ever been before.
Season 2 Finale Airdate: Thursday, May 7 at 10 p.m. (not yet renewed)
Chicago Med
"Heaven Help Us" — Hannah faces one of the most challenging deliveries of her career. Frost navigates demanding times.
Season 11 Finale Airdate: Wednesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. (previously renewed)
Chicago Fire
"Thank You" — Severide and Kidd welcome a surprise visitor. Herrmann and Cindy renew their vows. Mouch receives some encouraging news.
Season 14 Finale Airdate: Wednesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. (previously renewed; new showrunner incoming)
Chicago P.D.
"Born or Made" — When a key witness refuses to cooperate, the Intelligence Unit is forced to rethink their strategy to locate a fleeing suspect. Imani must confront her past before it's too late.
Season 13 Finale Airdate: Wednesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. (previously renewed)
Law & Order
"Liberty" — The murder of a military hero draws the FBI into Brady's investigation. As political pressure rises during Baxter's reelection campaign, Price and Maroun worry that a series of unusual courtroom rulings mean the judge is in the defendant's pocket.
Season 25 Finale Airdate: Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. (not yet renewed)
Law & Order: SVU
"Monster" — A procedural mistake made during the rescue of a kidnapped boy causes the case to collapse in court. As Griffin gets closer to the truth about Tynan, he finds himself in grave danger.
Season 27 Finale Airdate: Thursday, May 14 at 10 p.m. (previously renewed)