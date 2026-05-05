10 Best TV Shows Like For All Mankind

"For All Mankind" is one of the most ambitious shows Apple TV has ever made, spanning decades, continents, and even planets. The series begins with the 1969 moon landing, but instead of Americans landing on the moon, the Soviets get there first. Thus, "For All Mankind" presents an alternate history of the world from this point on, and that one change has a massive ripple effect across the globe. Some things stay the same, and we witness, through both archival and faux news footage, how world politics play out in the following decades.

Though politics play an important part in "For All Mankind," the show is primarily about the astronauts and cosmonauts, in addition to the scientists who send them up to space, who live out these changes.

The series has spanned five decades so far, telling an epic story filled with one-of-a-kind characters and amazing production design. Its unique scope means it appeals to history buffs, sci-fi fans, or those just looking for a complex, character-driven drama. Though the show stands out from its contemporaries, it's not totally peerless. If you're looking for more compelling takes on history or politically prescient science fiction, we've got you covered. Here are 10 great shows like "For All Mankind."