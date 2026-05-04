Has Will Trent Seen The Last Of James Ulster? Showrunners Weigh In — And Tease Possible Season 5 Return For Mark-Paul Gosselaar

One character that "Will Trent" fans were especially happy to see return in Season 4 was another recurring guest star, one not seen since Season 1: Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano.

Paul resurfaced in Episode 7, forcing Will to revisit one of the most formative relationships of his childhood. When we first met Paul, he was framed as Will's tormentor, a fellow foster kid who took out his anger on him. But his return added crucial context: In reality, it was Will who threw the first punch, reacting instinctively after Paul pointed a toy gun at him shortly after the death of Will's foster mother, Anna.

The hour reframed Paul not as a bully, but as someone who, like Will, was shaped by trauma. In the present day, it was Paul who helped Will confront a darker truth about himself: that the same instincts fueling his work as a detective could also bring him dangerously close to the people he hunted. When Will admitted he sometimes understood killers like Ulster a little too well, even feeling "comfortable" inside their minds, Paul told him that everyone who survives a childhood like they had carries a monster inside. The difference was how they chose to use it.

That, in turn, redefined Will's relationship with Paul and set the stage for Gosselaar to potentially return — but so far, Campano has been M.I.A. When asked if they intend to bring him back, Heldens — who previously worked with the Notorious MPG on the short-lived Fox drama "The Passage" — exclaimed, "That was one of my favorite episodes. I love him and I love Paul."

Added Rosenthal: "Believe me, we already have ideas for him. It's just a matter of whether we can get him for enough episodes [in Season 5]."

"Will Trent" Season 4 wraps Tuesday, May 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC (and streams on Hulu).