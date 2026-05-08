Emily Deschanel Profiler Drama Among 4 Pilots Scrapped At NBC

We won't get to see Emily Deschanel playing a criminal profiler on NBC next season.

The "Bones" alum's drama pilot "Key Witness" was one of four NBC pilots that failed to secure a series order, TVLine has confirmed. The news comes as NBC ordered four pilots to series for the 2026-27 TV season, including David Boreanaz leading a reboot of "The Rockford Files," the Peter Krause law enforcement drama "Line of Fire," and the Jake Johnson private eye comedy "Sunset P.I."

"Key Witness" was set to star Deschanel — who played Dr. Temperance Brennan, aka Bones, on Fox's "Bones" for 12 seasons alongside Boreanaz — as psychologist and criminal profiler Georgia Ryan, who "focuses on the victims rather than the traditional perpetrator-centered approaches" as she works with the FBI to help solve crimes. The pilot hailed from Dean Georgaris ("Quantum Leap," "The Brave") and John Fox.

Deadline reports that "Key Witness" possibly could've made the NBC schedule if it had one more drama slot to fill, and the project will now be shopped to other networks.