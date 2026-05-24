15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Ghosts

In an era where TV sitcoms are largely relegated to all-at-once drops on streaming services, it's surprising when a network sitcom gains a massive audience, like CBS's "Ghosts." Continuing the age-old tradition of adapting popular British sitcoms for American audiences, "Ghosts" uniquely combines a familiar comedy formula — namely the "fish-out-of-water" roommate trope — with absurd supernatural elements.

As a result, fans of "Ghosts" might find there are plenty of other television shows that incorporate aspects of the CBS program's identity. Some of these 15 shows will remind viewers of "Ghosts" through their large ensembles of lovable, albeit flawed, characters. Others will remind you of "Ghosts" in how they merge the extraordinary with the painfully ordinary. Others just happen to also be among the best sitcoms ever made. And some, simply, just have that dry, British comedy flair that only a show adapted from a BBC sitcom can have. Together, they capture the same mix of heart, eccentricity, and ensemble chemistry that turned "Ghosts" into such an unexpected hit.