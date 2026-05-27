The NCIS Character That Deserves A Spin-Off

The "NCIS" franchise has already blessed us with a half-dozen spin-offs so far, with another one — "NCIS: New York," starring LL COOL J and Scott Caan — coming to CBS this fall. So what's one more, huh?

Now that Season 23 of the flagship "NCIS" series is in the books — check out our finale post mortem here — we're taking a look at the main cast to see if anyone on Alden Parker's team might merit their own series. (Of course we don't necessarily want anyone to leave the show, but if they do, we'd rather they get a nice promotion out of it.) And when we look at Season 23's cast, there's one name that stands out as a prime candidate for a spin-off: Jessica Knight.

Katrina Law joined the "NCIS" cast in Season 18 as Jessica Knight and has been a mainstay ever since, fitting right in with the team and kicking butt convincingly in her many action scenes. So why does she deserve her own spin-off? Read on to hear our case.