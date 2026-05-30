15 Best TV Shows Like The Morning Show

"The Morning Show" quite literally brought Apple TV+ to life, as one of three shows that launched the same day as the streaming heavyweight's debut. It's perhaps ironic that one of the first shows of the full-blown streaming era details the goings-on of network television, but "The Morning Show" isn't afraid of a little — or a whole lot — of dramatic irony and flashy real-world parallels.

The dishy series follows the employees of a long-running news program called The Morning Show. When one of the show's hosts, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired for sexual misconduct, his co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is left in a lurch. Enter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), a tenacious reporter with a rebellious streak. What follows is a biting, hilarious, and frequently bizarre caricature of network TV.

In no other show will you find a delirious COVID-19 live stream that captivates the nation, a shady investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot, and a trip to space in an Elon Musk-esque rocket ship. It's a difficult task, but we've come up with a list of shows that will remind you of "The Morning Show," whether because of their provocative media settings or juicy workplace drama.