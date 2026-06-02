Fox Releases Full Summer Schedule — Including Return Dates For American Dad!, Beat Shazam, And Kitchen Nightmares

Fox has fleshed out its Summer 2026 primetime schedule, which now includes new seasons of "Beat Shazam" and "Kitchen Nightmares."

Ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off Thursday, June 11, Fox is winding down its spring slate. "MasterChef" will take a six-week hiatus after its June 3 episode, returning July 15. Likewise, "The 1% Club" and "The Quiz With Balls" will pause after their June 8 broadcasts and resume July 13.

Meanwhile, "Farmer Wants a Wife" and "Bear Grylls Is Running Wild" will air their season finales on Tuesday, June 9, while "The Floor" wraps its fifth season with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 10.

As for June premieres, there's just one: TVLine has confirmed that "American Dad!" will resume its 20th season on Sunday, June 21, with back-to-back episodes beginning at 9 p.m.

The fun and games ramp back up on Monday, July 13, with the midseason returns of "The 1% Club" and "The Quiz With Balls." On Wednesday, July 15, "MasterChef" returns from its hiatus, leading into the series premiere of "Nation's Dumbest." Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the competition challenges celebrity contestants — including Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Heder, Ice-T, JoJo Siwa, and Andrew Yang — to survive a gauntlet of quizzes, physical challenges, and classroom tests, all while trying to avoid being crowned the nation's dumbest celebrity.

The following Tuesday, July 21, the "Kitchen Nightmares" reboot returns for its third season with a two-hour premiere. This season, Gordon Ramsay travels across the Midwest in an effort to revive struggling restaurants.

One week later, on July 28, "Kitchen Nightmares" will lead into the Season 8 premiere of "Beat Shazam," once again hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who serves as co-host and DJ. The long-running game show will celebrate its 100th episode this summer and feature themed installments centered on ladies night, NFL fans, heroes, college students, teachers, best friends, and couples.