The rakish and bold gunslinger Han Solo. The adventurous and noble archeologist Indiana Jones. And now... the cranky and ailing therapist Paul Rhoades?

Seeing Harrison Ford manipulate his well-established persona for the sake of a light dramedy is just one of the many pleasures available in "Shrinking," an Apple TV show created by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Segel. Segel's Jimmy Laird is an admirable foil to Ford's Paul, with the two working together at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center while reckoning with different forms of grief and enormous life changes.

If you love the show's blending of character-driven comedy and gut-punching drama, you may be seeking some extra therapy sessions in the form of similar TV shows. And while we're not authorized to write you actual prescriptions, we can certainly give you some new stuff to watch.

Check out these 15 TV shows to watch if you like "Shrinking," shows that have lovely, genre-blending tones made by multi-talented TV creators interested in examining all facets of life, death, and everything in between.