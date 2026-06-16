Emmys 2026: Lead Actress In A Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees!
Here's the big question for this year's Emmy race: Will Jean Smart go five for five?
Smart already has four Lead Actress in a Comedy wins under her belt for her work as "Hacks" comedian Deborah Vance, and she's heavily favored to snag one more trophy for the HBO Max comedy's final season. But there are a few leading ladies that could play spoiler to Smart's five-peat, including Lisa Kudrow, who also took her final bow this year as one of TV's greatest comedy protagonists ever.
Naturally, Kudrow and Smart both appear on our Dream Emmy roster for this category. Who else made the cut? Keep scrolling to find out, then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"
For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: Like a chef adding ingredients to a delicious dish, Edebiri has been adding new facets and textures to chef Sydney for four seasons now on Hulu's acclaimed restaurant dramedy — and Season 4 might have been her best work yet. She showed us a lighter side to Sydney by stepping outside the kitchen for a chaotic hair appointment, and she tapped into heart-wrenching levels of grief and fear when Sydney fretted over her dad's heart attack. Then in the finale, she found a fiery resolve inside Sydney as she passionately fought with Carmy about his abrupt decision to leave the restaurant in her hands. Sydney is ready to take the reins, though, and so is Edebiri, delivering a funny and thoughtful performance that would be the star of any menu. — Dave Nemetz
Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: Fanning was handed a hard task in bringing Rufi Thorpe's quirky and unwieldy protagonist to life amid a flurry of oddities — an ex pro-wrestler father, a reformed Hooters waitress for a mother, and an OnlyFans alter ego that's more nerdy than it is alluring — all of which could very easily have veered into caricature. Where a lesser actress could have mocked Margo's OnlyFans persona (a hungry green alien!) with a noncommittal performance, Fanning approached Margo in the most matter-of-fact way, making us feel like insulting a man's genitalia on the internet for money was as commonplace for a young mother as breastfeeding. (The duality of woman!) Fanning ultimately managed to make us laugh with Margo sparingly — only when her personality called for it, not her predicament — and empathize with her struggle, without becoming distracted by the surface-level goofiness of a girl transforming into an extraterrestrial being with an insatiable appetite. — Claire Franken
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: Over three seasons of "The Comeback," Kudrow showed she's the queen of cringe — and we loved every single second. In the show's final run, Kudrow's Valerie Cherish showed lots of growth as she executive-produced her new show that was solely written by artificial intelligence. With Val in a tough spot, trying to please her cast and make the show a success, Kudrow amplified the character's optimism as she walked a tightrope of comedy and disaster, both on-screen and behind the scenes. And while we may have laughed at and with Val throughout the years, Kudrow's portrayal of the kooky redhead has always felt real and grounded. In watching the actress guide her character through Season 3's difficult circumstances, we, like Jane, felt as though we saw Val in a brand-new light. — Nick Caruso
Wendi McLendon-Covey, St. Denis Medical
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: McLendon-Covey's time as sitcom matriarch Beverly Goldberg already showed us how fearlessly committed she can be to the art of comedy; her work on "St. Denis Medical" has both reminded us of that commitment and doubled down on it, with McLendon-Covey's executive director Joyce regularly becoming unraveled in the funniest ways in Season 2. Joyce had some big wins (the birthing center opened!) and big losses (her ex started dating someone new!) in the NBC sitcom's sophomore run, and McLendon-Covey leaned into the hilarity of Joyce's yo-yo-ing emotions. Case in point: Joyce's accidental mushroom trip in Episode 13, which only reaffirmed that McLendon-Covey is one of the best in the biz. — Rebecca Luther
Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: Let us not take for granted Preston's solid, steady work as Elsbeth Tascioni, which has anchored the CBS procedural for three seasons and counting. It's no wonder Elsbeth gets so many guilty killers to talk to her: Preston radiates a kooky charisma that makes her character impossible to dislike, peppering Elsbeth's dialogue with sweet earnestness and an oddball physicality. But Preston also knows how to get serious when the show calls for it, namely in Elsbeth's Season 3 breakup with politician Alec Bloom. Underneath those colorful tote bags and fuzzy hats was a woman who just wanted to put her complete trust in her partner — and when Elsbeth realized she could never truly do that with Alec, Preston's sincere sadness had us crying over the split, too. — R.L.
Jean Smart, Hacks
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: Four consecutive wins in this category more than exemplify the level of grit and talent Smart has brought to her role of Deborah Vance. The fifth and final season of HBO Max's comedy was no exception. As Deborah once again battled the industry, her reputation, and a potentially fatal illness to cement her legacy, Smart showed true stamina, raising the bar for the series' comedic and dramatic elements. But as for the former, look no further than Deborah's squirming away from "girlfriend" Ava when the two women pretended to be a couple to procure a show-ready 'fit. The TV vet served up over-the-top deliveries, the sharpest comedic timing, and huge heart — what a way to say goodbye to such a feisty and fun character. — N.C.
Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:
Outstanding Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees