Emmys 2026: Lead Actress In A Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees!

Here's the big question for this year's Emmy race: Will Jean Smart go five for five?

Smart already has four Lead Actress in a Comedy wins under her belt for her work as "Hacks" comedian Deborah Vance, and she's heavily favored to snag one more trophy for the HBO Max comedy's final season. But there are a few leading ladies that could play spoiler to Smart's five-peat, including Lisa Kudrow, who also took her final bow this year as one of TV's greatest comedy protagonists ever.

Naturally, Kudrow and Smart both appear on our Dream Emmy roster for this category. Who else made the cut? Keep scrolling to find out, then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.