Emmys 2026: Outstanding Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees!
Defending Comedy Series champ "The Studio" may not be back in the Emmy race this year, but many of the category's other 2025 nominees — including "The Bear," "Hacks," "Nobody Wants This," and "Shrinking" — will be going for the gold once more.
Interestingly, all four of those aforementioned shows also make an appearance on our Dream Emmy roster for Outstanding Comedy Series this year. As for the other four spots on our list? Well, we won't spoil who fills them.
Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off such-and-such?!"
For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.
The Bear (Hulu)
WHY IT DESERVES A NOD: Is "The Bear" a comedy? That decision is way above our pay grade. What we do know is that "The Bear" is a fantastic TV show, and Season 4 of Hulu's acclaimed culinary dramedy represented a serious bounce back from the inert navel-gazing of Season 3, reminding us why we fell in love with Carmy and company in the first place. There was a ticking clock this time — just like the one looming over Carmy and Sydney in the kitchen — as the staff raced to make their restaurant profitable before the money ran out. Plus, we got emotional resolution on a few fronts, with Carmy owning up to his romantic mistakes with Claire and Richie making peace with his new family at Tiff's wedding. We even ended on a cliffhanger, with Carmy handing the reins of the restaurant over to Sydney in a heated confrontation. Call it a comedy, call it a drama, call it whatever you like — we just call it great. — Dave Nemetz
The Chair Company (HBO)
WHY IT DESERVES A NOD: Fans of Tim Robinson's gleefully absurd brand of comedy from his Netflix sketch show "I Think You Should Leave" felt right at home with his deeply weird new HBO series, following hapless office drone Ron as he tumbled down a rabbit hole of wild conspiracy theories after suffering a humiliating moment at work. We got plenty of laughs (and cringes) as Ron encountered a motley crew of weirdos in his quest for the truth, but the conspiracy was genuinely fascinating, too, leaving us wondering if Ron really was on to something, after all. If anyone doubted that Robinson's oddball antics could support more than a four-minute sketch, the freshman season definitely proved them wrong, and we can't wait to see where the rabbit hole takes us in Season 2. — D.N.
Hacks (HBO Max)
WHY IT DESERVES A NOD: Talk about going out on top. Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky's comedy about a female comedian struggling to get her due delivered a final season that checked all the boxes. From Deborah's ploy to play and sell out the Garden, to Deb and DJ's "Amazing Race" run, Season 5 gave us excellent performances, heaps of guest stars, and witty banter that zigged and zagged a mile a minute. But it wasn't just leads Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder that left us wanting more. Downs and Megan Stalter's Jimmy and Kayla had us in stitches, while Robby Hoffman's Randi supported their ridiculous ruses. If the creators ever want to bless us with a spin-off, we're here for it. — Nick Caruso
The Lowdown (FX)
WHY IT DESERVES A NOD: Sterlin Harjo's "Reservation Dogs" follow-up came locked and loaded with the creator's sharp-witted lines and crazy-cool aesthetic. We couldn't get enough of Ethan Hawke's singular "truthstorian" as the book store owner uncovered and solved a local murder mystery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Following Hawke's Lee Raybon felt like riding shotgun with a wild scenester uncle you desperately wanted to party with. The actor's engagement with the bevy of talent around him (Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Keith David, and "Killer Mike" Render) only enhanced the funny series' narrative and performances, and brightened its overall panache. — N.C.
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
WHY IT DESERVES A NOD: The Netflix romantic comedy went even deeper in Season 2, exploring faith, identity, and compromise without losing the spark that made Noah and Joanne such a compelling pair in Season 1. What began as a smart opposites-attract story evolved into an intimate look at what it takes to sustain love once the honeymoon phase ends. And that effort extended beyond Noah and Joanne as the series mined both laughs and heartbreak from Sasha and Esther's valiant effort to save their marriage. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody continued to anchor the series with relaxed chemistry and understated performances, while Justine Lupe was perhaps this season's MVP as Morgan attempted to convince herself — and everyone around her — that her relationship with her former therapist wasn't a disaster waiting to happen. — Ryan Schwartz
Shrinking (Apple TV)
WHY IT DESERVES A NOD: From Paul's health struggles to Jimmy's inability to move on, Season 3 of "Shrinking" once again forced us to confront a kaleidoscope of feelings. The ensemble — which includes Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, and more top-notch talent — never once failed to serve humor and heart alongside its big emotions. Guest stars Michael J. Fox, Jeff Daniels, and Candice Bergen added new and fascinating layers to the season's storytelling, while younger characters Sean and Alice continued looking toward their futures as Jimmy and Paul faced complicated presents. But thanks to Bill Lawrence's balanced blend of comedy and drama, watching the 11-episode season once again filled us with hope, joy, and just the right amount of poignant sadness. — N.C.
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
WHY IT DESERVES A NOD: Much like EP Justin Spitzer's previous creations "Superstore" and "American Auto" did, "St. Denis Medical" has blossomed into a reliably funny workplace comedy full of kooks we want to hang out with as long as possible. Some changes may have come to the titular hospital in Season 2 — Joyce's dream of a birthing center came to fruition, Matt and Serena finally pursued a real romance, Ron became (gasp!) slightly less curmudgeonly — but the NBC sitcom wisely didn't mess too much with the comedic groove it found throughout its first season. Joyce's accidental mushroom trip, Bruce's ill-fated interview at Portland General, Alex's skepticism that Val was really serving jury duty — all simple and benign storylines that, in the hands of the terrific "St. Denis" writers and cast, became some of the season's most laugh-out-loud moments. — Rebecca Luther
Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
WHY IT DESERVES A NOD: The timing couldn't be better for word-of-mouth hit "Widow's Bay" to break out as one of this year's best television shows, new or returning. Yes, the Apple TV horror-comedy — starring Matthew Rhys as the long-suffering mayor of an increasingly haunted island town — has many legitimately spooky moments (no crawl spaces for us ever again, thanks!), but here's hoping Emmy voters don't count the show out for its scares. It's also emerged as one of this award season's funniest gems, with broader comedic moments (Patricia holding the Boogeyman at gunpoint long after he was dead) living alongside subtler, blink-and-you'll-miss-'em bits (often involving Rhys' wordless and hilarious reactions to information Tom just learned). "Widow's Bay" is off to a scary-good start, and we'd love to see it shake up a potentially predictable Emmy race. — R.L.
Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:
Outstanding Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees