Emmys 2026: Outstanding Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees!

Defending Comedy Series champ "The Studio" may not be back in the Emmy race this year, but many of the category's other 2025 nominees — including "The Bear," "Hacks," "Nobody Wants This," and "Shrinking" — will be going for the gold once more.

Interestingly, all four of those aforementioned shows also make an appearance on our Dream Emmy roster for Outstanding Comedy Series this year. As for the other four spots on our list? Well, we won't spoil who fills them.

Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off such-and-such?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.