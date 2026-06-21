15 Best TV Episodes To Watch On Father's Day

Shocking as it may be, there aren't actually that many Father's Day episodes produced for television. Maybe that's because the holiday doesn't exactly have the universal, commercially recognizable traditions and iconography that lend themselves to good TV -– or maybe it's because TV dads are so culturally ubiquitous that they don't need to look for holiday specials to see them celebrated.

For this list, we assembled episodes from a wide variety of television series that depict the equally diverse canon of fathers on the small screen. After all, the experience of fatherhood means something different to everyone who experiences it, either as a parent or child. Together, these 15 episodes showcase just that, proving the best Father's Day TV doesn't need to be about a holiday, but about the specific, personal experiences that make us want to celebrate our dads in the first place.