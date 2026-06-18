10 Best TV Shows Like Margo's Got Money Troubles

Of course, we can't recommend shows like "Margo's Got Money Troubles" without mentioning Elle Fanning's previous series centered on a powerful woman. In "The Great," Fanning plays Russian monarch Catherine the Great, fictionalizing her marriage to Peter III (played by Nicholas Hoult) and her plot to kill him to usurp power. Though its status as a period piece makes it seem vastly different from Fanning's work in "Margo's Got Money Troubles," the shows actually have a lot in common in terms of tone.

Namely, "The Great" is not a series made for scholars of the Russian monarchy, often going against historical accuracy to portray Catherine's life as a chaotic series of farces and petty squabbles between an unhappy couple. Given that "The Great" was created by Tony McNamara — who earned Oscar nominations for writing Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" and "The Favourite" — it's no surprise that the Hulu series is as hilarious as it is sexually promiscuous, and Fanning's performance is often a highlight just as it is in "Margo's Got Money Troubles."

"The Great" ran for three seasons before Hulu cancelled it, ending one of the platform's most distinctive comedies. We're at least glad that Fanning has a new series that gives her a platform to be at least half as funny as she is as Russia's longest-ruling female monarch.