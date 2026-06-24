10 Cartoon Episodes That Are Guaranteed To Make You Cry

"Adventure Time" is one of the best Cartoon Network shows ever made. The series is sublimely silly, a burst of unbridled energy that feels like a 12-year-old boy right on the cusp of discovering Adult Swim. In the Season 4 episode, "I Remember You," that energy was molded into something bittersweet, even tragic.

This episode mostly sidelines the main characters, Jake (John DiMaggio) and Finn (Jeremy Shada), in favor of highlighting Marceline the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olson) and the Ice King (Tom Kenny). In earlier seasons, these two characters were antagonistic to Finn and Jake. Marceline soon becomes an ally to the duo, however, while the Ice King's villainous schemes are generally depicted as silly and ineffectual.

In "I Remember You," these characters are put in a touching and tear-jerking relationship with each other. The Ice King has memory issues, and Marceline wants him to write a song to help him remember where he came from. What the two uncover gives the audience a radical recontextualization full of anguish, regret, and ultimately, camaraderie. As for the title song, "Remember You," which scores the episode's final moments ... well, if you weren't crying before, its simple melodic pleasures will open the floodgates.