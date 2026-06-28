Here at TVLine, we've already covered the best horror shows of all time, but there are plenty more that are well worth celebrating. With such a crowded field, some shows slip through the cracks and get forgotten over the passage of time. This ranges in everything from anthology horror shows and intense procedurals to shows linked to entire superhero shared universes. We're here to highlight these series that stand the risk of sliding into obscurity because they each deserve checking out in their own right.

As always, this isn't a knock on these shows — quite the contrary — the shows we're mentioning here need their flowers too. In some cases, these are shows that only lasted a single season before being unceremoniously brought to an untimely end. In other cases, the series listed here just got overshadowed by more popular contemporaries during their initial release. These are the 10 most underrated horror TV shows of all time and perfect viewing for any genre fan.