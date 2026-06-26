TVLine Asks: Is House Of The Dragon Still Too Dark? Did The Bear Make You Crave A McGriddle? Who's Asking For An Aquamarine Series? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Bear," "House of the Dragon," "The Paper," and more.

1| Now that Seth MacFarlane is actively working on a "Dungeon Crawler Carl" TV series, who would you cast as Carl and the voice of Princess Donut?

2 | "House of the Dragon" premiere viewers, did you find yourself once again fiddling with your TV's brightness setting in an effort to see the very dimly lit action? And who else wants the dragon Sheepstealer's recipe for sheep flambé? Also, wouldn't you think that Rhaenyra's quarters would have a secret, second exit?

3 | During the "All American" series retrospective, were you a little surprised that the "Homecoming" spin-off never came up? And how hard were you listening for traces of Daniel Ezra's British accent, much of which seems to have faded?

4 | "Not Suitable for Work" fans, even though the idea of a relationship between AJ and bossman Bill was exciting, we kinda all knew it wasn't going to work out, right? And how great was that Yeah Yeah Yeahs needle drop in Episode 8 after AJ's heart shattered to pieces?

5 | Now that Peacock's "PONIES" has officially been canceled, which plot point are you most bummed to be leaving unresolved?

6 | On "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," were you yelling at Paula to just call the cops already after she shot Dennis? Do you think Dennis is still alive out there somewhere? And how much did your heart break for poor Steve, walking up to Paula's apartment for a date just as she's being driven away in the back of a cop car?

7 | We love that "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 2 runner-up Raven is competing again on "Drag Race Down Under vs. the World," but would you have rather seen her big return on a U.S. "All Stars" season instead?

8 | While we're happy for Emma Roberts and the mermaid community at large, is Disney overestimating the "Aquamarine" fandom's demand for a TV series follow-up to the 2006 movie? And of all the actors to reprise their role, wouldn't you expect it to be Sara Paxton, who played the titular mermaid?