15 Best TV Shows Like Two And A Half Men

Compared to its contemporaries like "Friends" and "Frasier," "Everybody Loves Raymond" doesn't get the modern recognition it deserves. At first glance, the show looks like any number of suburban family-based sitcoms that aired in the '90s, focusing on Ray Barone (Ray Romano) and his family in Long Island. But there is a quiet maturity to the types of stories that the show told across its nine-season run and the familial dynamics that Barone endured. The Barone family is rife with jealousy and resentment that often places Ray in a mediator role, which is where both the show's humor and heart are rooted in.

It's that subtle sophistication in exploring family dynamics in a franker manner than most network television shows that earns "Everybody Loves Raymond" a spot here. The gags are rooted in an emotional authenticity and while the Barones are more capable parents than the Harpers, they still struggle with those responsibilities. A lot of that enjoyment comes from how well the ensemble cast gels together, spearheaded by Romano himself. Definitely a cut above the more generic sitcoms of its era, "Everybody Loves Raymond" was a reliably entertaining television staple for nearly a decade.