10 Most Shocking Dutton Ranch Season 1 Moments, Ranked
Now streaming on Paramount+ in its entirety, the first season of "Dutton Ranch" picks up where "Yellowstone" left off, reuniting us with some familiar faces while also blindsiding us with nine episodes of non-stop twists.
As we reflect on the show's freshman outing, while also looking ahead to its upcoming second season, TVLine has compiled our ranking of the 10 most shocking "Dutton Ranch" moments so far. And while a handful of those moments occur in the explosive season finale (a major death, a kidnapping, and a pregnancy?!), there are plenty of game-changing developments to go around.
Our list includes three confirmed human kills, an unknown amount of dead cattle, a leopard named after Xena the Warrior Princess, a haunting flashback to one character's turbulent past, and a callback to a "Yellowstone" mystery that stops both Beth and the viewers dead in their tracks. And that's really just the tip of the iceberg. For a small town, a lot of insanity sure does go down in Rio Paloma.
Read on for TVLine's ranking of the 10 most shocking moments from "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 below, then drop a comment with your own picks. Which jaw-dropping surprises would you add to our list?
10. Dutton Ranch goes full Tiger King in Episode 4
Just when we think we're ready for anything "Dutton Ranch" can throw at us, along comes Dwight. Played by Ray McKinnon, he serves as a mentor and friend to Carter just when the Texas transplant needs them both, and even though their time together is short, Dwight leaves a lasting impact on Carter long after he's murdered in cold blood by the local police.
But it's not Dwight's death that made our list of the season's biggest shockers. That honor goes to the reveal in Episode 4 that Dwight is harboring an illegal leopard. The fact that her name is Xena, in honor of Lucy Lawless' Warrior Princess, is merely the icing on the cake.
Sure, Dwight is presented as a bit of an odd ball from the jump, but we weren't expecting him to be the Joe Exotic of Rio Paloma. It's one of those "wait, what?!" moments that makes you wonder where this storyline could possibly be going. Unfortunately, it goes nowhere, as Xena is rehoused after Dwight gets killed in Episode 5 and she's never to be seen again.
9. Beulah asks Beth about Jamie in Dutton Ranch Episode 6
The Duttons may be used to getting away with literal murder, but we were sure that killing Jamie in the series finale of "Yellowstone" would come back to haunt Beth and Rip in the first season of "Dutton Ranch." And it does... for about two whole seconds. During a business trip in Episode 6, Beth and Beulah begin discussing their pasts, gradually discovering they may have more in common than they realized. But their ice-breakers take an icy turn when Beulah asks about Beth's dearly departed brother.
"One has to wonder what really happened," Beulah tells Beth, implying that there's more to the story than his reported disappearance. Beth maintains her cool, telling Beulah, "I don't think about that anymore." But Beulah persists. "Going missing after what happened with your father?" she asks, pressing her luck. "I don't think about that either," Beth says.
While we're disappointed that the conversation goes absolutely nowhere before the episode cuts to black, then is never spoken of again, we can't deny that this chilling moment stopped us in our tracks when we watched it go down. Here's hoping Beulah goes digging for more leverage in Season 2!
8. Miguel kills Chet in Dutton Ranch Episode 6
No "Dutton Ranch" viewer would accuse Chet of being "smart," and we certainly weren't rooting for him to help Rob-Will take back the 10 Petal Ranch, but our heart still breaks for Hart Denton's misguided character, whose only real crime was trusting Rob-Will in the first place. (OK, his crimes also include drug smuggling and attempted murder, but we feel bad kicking a guy when he's down. And dead.)
Chet meets his untimely end in Episode 6 when he confronts Joaquin with a gun, though Chet is barely able to get through his laundry list of grievances with him before Miguel appears from the shadows to intervene. Miguel shoots Chet dead on the spot, with Chet managing to get one bullet into Joaquin's hand before going down for the count.
"There's obviously a history and a loyalty between them, but it's pretty obvious by now that Rob-Will is mostly out for himself," actor Jai Courtney tells TVLine of Rob-Will's role in Chet's death. "Chet is a bit of a pawn in the game, I dare suggest. You can't get to the top without breaking a few eggs, you know what I mean?"
7. Rip and Beth lose their herd in Dutton Ranch Episode 4
Even before it's revealed that the 10 Petal Ranch's illegal smuggling operation is to blame for Bullet's hoof-and-mouth disease, which spreads through Beth and Rip's herd like the fire that took their previous home, this storyline delivers one of the most heartbreaking moments of the season — which is saying a lot, as there's no shortage of sadness to go around in Rio Paloma.
When it's determined in Episode 4 that the Dutton Ranch's cattle cannot be salvaged from this rare affliction, Rip and his fellow ranch hands are forced to dig a giant grave, herd the animals into their final resting place, and kill them off one by one. It's a brutal sequence, made even more devastating when Beth pleads to save a helpless calf, only for Rip to tell her that it's too late for the little guy.
The looks on Beth and Rip's faces in the midst of this mass murder is haunting, a feeling we imagine the viewers share while watching from home. And the cherry on top of this nightmare sundae? That would be Zachariah singing the herd off to that big green pasture in the sky.
6. Dutton Ranch Episode 7 reveals Beulah's tragic backstory
From the moment viewers meet Beulah Jackson in the first episode of "Dutton Ranch," they can tell she's a force to be reckoned with, a fact that's only reinforced as we see Annette Bening's character in action over subsequent episodes. But how did she become the cold-blooded, iron-fisted leader she is today? That much is explained during a flashback in Episode 7, which reveals that Rob-Will was conceived when Beulah was sexually assaulted during what was supposed to be a fun night out with her girlfriends. This is shocking enough, but "Dutton Ranch" takes things one step further (as it always does) by also showing a flashback of Beulah confronting her assailant. She tells Mariano that she just wants to inform this man that he's going to be a father, but she shoots him dead within seconds of entering his house.
"The real drivers of the story are two very powerful women, Beulah and Beth, and the men kind of gravitate around them," actor Juan Pablo Raba tells TVLine. "We already saw what Beth is capable of doing in 'Yellowstone,' but now we're seeing what Beulah is capable of doing."
5. Beulah has a heart attack in Dutton Ranch Episode 7
The flashbacks in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 7 reveal the extent of Beulah's tragic past, reinforcing the idea that she's a woman who can handle anything. She's an unstoppable, immovable force, and nothing can take her down. Well, nothing except a heart attack. The dramatic events of the 10 Petal Ranch's anniversary party — from Rob-Will forcing Beulah to announce him as her successor over Joaquin, to Carter drunkenly breaking her prized bull head — prove too much for Beulah, who leaves the party by helicopter as she's taken to the hospital after a sudden cardiac event.
"I think she loved it," actress Natalie Alyn Lind tells TVLine of the small part Oreana played in Rob-Will's return and subsequent ambush. "I don't think there's anything innocent about Oreana. She is her father's daughter. And there's obviously been some tension between her and Beulah in these last couple of episodes, so knowing that there was chaos about to be unleashed definitely excited her. The heart attack was a step too far, though. I don't think she would have taken it to that point, but she was excited for everything beforehand."
4. The 10 Petal's fentanyl ring is revealed in Dutton Ranch Episode 8
"Dutton Ranch" wastes no time informing the viewers that the 10 Petal Ranch is up to some shady business. After all, our first visit in the series premiere finds Rob-Will and Chet murdering Wes in cold blood for asking too many questions about their off-book operation. Still, we couldn't have possibly imagined the scope of this operation until it's finally revealed by Austin at the end of Episode 8.
"For Austin, this is the most at-home he's felt in a long time, just to be able to sit down and get all of this off his chest," actor Sterlin English tells TVLine. "He's been trying to figure everything out, putting these pieces of the puzzle together, and now he finally has them all."
And it's one thing to learn that the Jacksons are illegally smuggling cattle across the border from Mexico, but it's another matter entirely to watch Everett cut the cows open and remove $2 million worth of fentanyl from inside the poor things. We don't know what we thought they were smuggling (milk?), but the reality is far more grim.
3. Carter is kidnapped in the Dutton Ranch finale
Carter has been on a journey of self-exploration all season long, and the "Dutton Ranch" finale thrusts him into a situation that'll turn him into a man real quick. After Mariano's strike on the ranch doesn't end in his favor, he targets Beth and Rip where he knows he can hurt them the most, kidnapping their "son" in retaliation. Poor Carter answers the door expecting to see Oreana, with whom he has decided to run away, only to be knocked unconscious and thrown into the back of a truck.
And isn't it a funny coincidence that both of "Yellowstone" spin-offs, "Dutton Ranch" and CBS' Kayce-centric "Marshals," end their first seasons with their youngest characters falling into the hands of the enemy? Between Tom Weaver taking Tate on a fishing trip, and the cartel taking Carter hostage, these Duttons really need to keep a closer eye on their kids.
2. Oreana is pregnant in the Dutton Ranch finale
Oreana and Carter's relationship has always given "Romeo and Juliet," with their families' feuding constantly testing their connection, but the couple's star-crossed story takes its most shocking turn yet in the finale when Oreana discovers that — gasp! — she's pregnant. Given the potential inaccuracy of at-home pregnancy tests, she'll have to confirm with her doctor to be sure, but it certainly looks like she's about to begin the next generation of Jacksons. And while we hate to ask this question, we have to: Are we sure this baby is Carter's? The nine episodes of "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 only span so much time, and Oreana was heavily involved with that rodeo jerk before crossing paths with Carter in the premiere, so she might want to take a paternity test while she's at it.
Natalie Alyn Lind doesn't know what the future holds for Oreana, but she says she can't wait to find out: "My vision of what the character is now, I don't know what it's going to be next season," the actress tells TVLine. "I'm excited to find out. It's going to be crazy to see where these characters develop and where their morals turn."
1. Rob-Will is shot and killed in the Dutton Ranch finale
We figured that "Dutton Ranch" would end its first season with a bang, but we didn't mean that literally. One of the last scenes of the finale involves Oreana running downstairs to find her father bleeding out in the entryway of the Jackson compound. As she drops to her knees in grief, an unidentified vehicle is seen peeling out of the driveway. Considering "Dutton Ranch" spends the back half of its first season establishing Rob-Will as a genuine threat to Beth and Rip's future, we weren't expecting Jai Courtney's seemingly pivotal character to be killed off so early into the show's run.
This deadly twist also poses an interesting question as we head into Season 2: who actually shot Rob-Will? Sure, Mariano orders Joaquin to kill his brother earlier in the episode, but actorJuan Pablo Raba reminds TVLine that we don't actually see Joaquin kill Rob-Will.