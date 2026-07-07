10 Most Shocking Dutton Ranch Season 1 Moments, Ranked

Now streaming on Paramount+ in its entirety, the first season of "Dutton Ranch" picks up where "Yellowstone" left off, reuniting us with some familiar faces while also blindsiding us with nine episodes of non-stop twists.

As we reflect on the show's freshman outing, while also looking ahead to its upcoming second season, TVLine has compiled our ranking of the 10 most shocking "Dutton Ranch" moments so far. And while a handful of those moments occur in the explosive season finale (a major death, a kidnapping, and a pregnancy?!), there are plenty of game-changing developments to go around.

Our list includes three confirmed human kills, an unknown amount of dead cattle, a leopard named after Xena the Warrior Princess, a haunting flashback to one character's turbulent past, and a callback to a "Yellowstone" mystery that stops both Beth and the viewers dead in their tracks. And that's really just the tip of the iceberg. For a small town, a lot of insanity sure does go down in Rio Paloma.

Read on for TVLine's ranking of the 10 most shocking moments from "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 below, then drop a comment with your own picks. Which jaw-dropping surprises would you add to our list?