TVLine Asks: Will Kate Winslet Follow Julianne Nicholson To Task? Who's Joining Big Brother? Which Emmy Noms Confused The Most? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Task," "Big Brother," Emmy nominations, and more!

1 | On "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," when Crystal Methyd said she was doing an "interpretive dance about global warming" for her talent show performance, were you expecting the full-blown snowman burlesque number we received? And as the drama heats up in the Werk Room, whose side are you on — A'Keria C. Davenport or Silky Nutmeg Ganache?

2 | After this week's delightfully different "House of the Dragon," can we please have more episodes told mainly from a female character's point of view?

3 | We get that it's NBC's 100th anniversary, but touting this fall as their "biggest fall in 100 years" feels like quite a stretch, does it not?