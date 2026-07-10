TVLine Asks: Will Kate Winslet Follow Julianne Nicholson To Task? Who's Joining Big Brother? Which Emmy Noms Confused The Most? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Task," "Big Brother," Emmy nominations, and more!
1 | On "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," when Crystal Methyd said she was doing an "interpretive dance about global warming" for her talent show performance, were you expecting the full-blown snowman burlesque number we received? And as the drama heats up in the Werk Room, whose side are you on — A'Keria C. Davenport or Silky Nutmeg Ganache?
2 | After this week's delightfully different "House of the Dragon," can we please have more episodes told mainly from a female character's point of view?
3 | We get that it's NBC's 100th anniversary, but touting this fall as their "biggest fall in 100 years" feels like quite a stretch, does it not?
We're also wondering...
4 | Did "Love Island" give us the year's most obnoxious product placement yet, via the karaoke challenge presented by CeraVe? And were you a little stunned that America voted Melanie and Sincere one of the villa's most compatible couples?
5 | A couple of Emmys mysteries: Why were "DTF St. Louis" stars Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini all nominated in supporting categories, when they were clearly the three leads? And how did "Your Friends & Neighbors" manage to snag a surprise nod for best drama series... and no other nominations in any other category?
6 | Speaking of Emmys... "Industry" fans: If you could nominate the criminally snubbed drama for just one Emmys category, which would it be and why?
7 | On "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," why are all of Dennis' blackmail victims willing to give up very valuable things to keep their camboy habits secret, but then willing to spill everything to Paula once she finds them? And should Paula really be confronting very powerful and dangerous people on the golf course all by herself?
We'd also like to know...
8 | Now that Julianne Nicholson is reprising her "Mare of Easttown" role on "Task" next season, how long will we have to wait until we see Kate Winslet's Mare cross paths with Mark Ruffalo's Tom Brandis?
9 | On "Criminal Minds," did you, too, LOL at how Henry reacted ("... cool") to his mother's co-workers throwing him a surprise college going-away party at which they and his sibling were the only non-BAU guests?
10 | "Project Runway" fans, were you excited to see Season 21 contestant Joseph McRae return to the competition in Season 22? Which contestant has your early vote to win? Plus, what was your first impression of Tyra Banks as judge?
11 | Show of hands: How many of you "Five Star Weekend" viewers are going to rewatch Jennifer Garner and Timothy Olyphant's rom-com "Catch and Release" after seeing their on-screen chemistry again?
We're also wondering...
12 | After watching "Big Brother 13" winner Rachel Reilly get thrown into a volcano by a dinosaur (?!), did the premiere of "BB28" make you nostalgic for the show's early days or were you loving the high camp Julie Chen Moonves and co. were serving? And If you don't already know the identity of the 17th houseguest (no spoilers!), which reality TV icon do you think will be entering the house?
13 | In "Little House on the Prairie," what was your first clue that Laura's grandmother wasn't actually with her in the field?
14 | On "Sugar," is it weird to see Jack Topalian playing kindly boxing trainer Teddy after he just got done playing ruthless gangster Naz on "Euphoria"?
15 | Given the way "Star City" ended its freshman run, are you craving a Season 2 renewal? Or are you content with where the show left things?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!