Author Sherryl Woods' fan-favorite novel series "Sweet Magnolias" has been adapted for television, premiering on Netflix in 2020. The story centers on three women living in South Carolina as they navigate the ups and downs of life while finding love and celebrating their enduring friendship. A steady presence on the streaming service, the "Sweet Magnolias" Season 5 ending has left us on the edge of our seats for the show's hopeful return. Fortunately, there are plenty of similar shows to help us tide over the wait, each with their own distinct charm and delightful drama.

Whether it's shows about women finding themselves in a rustic setting or series that revolve around friendship between women, there is no shortage of programming for "Sweet Magnolias" fans. Some of the shows that we're recommending here are also Netflix originals, putting that subscription to good use. The shows we're listing here are largely feel-good stories balancing interpersonal and romantic drama with slice-of-life triumphs in their own way. With that in mind, here are 10 TV shows to watch if you like "Sweet Magnolias."