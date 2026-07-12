10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Sweet Magnolias
Author Sherryl Woods' fan-favorite novel series "Sweet Magnolias" has been adapted for television, premiering on Netflix in 2020. The story centers on three women living in South Carolina as they navigate the ups and downs of life while finding love and celebrating their enduring friendship. A steady presence on the streaming service, the "Sweet Magnolias" Season 5 ending has left us on the edge of our seats for the show's hopeful return. Fortunately, there are plenty of similar shows to help us tide over the wait, each with their own distinct charm and delightful drama.
Whether it's shows about women finding themselves in a rustic setting or series that revolve around friendship between women, there is no shortage of programming for "Sweet Magnolias" fans. Some of the shows that we're recommending here are also Netflix originals, putting that subscription to good use. The shows we're listing here are largely feel-good stories balancing interpersonal and romantic drama with slice-of-life triumphs in their own way. With that in mind, here are 10 TV shows to watch if you like "Sweet Magnolias."
Gilmore Girls
Whereas "Sweet Magnolias" revolves around the lifelong friendship between three women who have known each other since childhood, "Gilmore Girls" keeps its primary camaraderie in the family. The series centers on the rapport between young single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). Both women's journeys parallel each other, particularly when it comes to the complicated romantic situations they find themselves in. Most of the show unfolds in its own small-town setting, in this case, the New England town of Stars Hollow.
"Gilmore Girls" wouldn't exist without the real-life experience of series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino embarking on an emotional visit to a quaint Connecticut community. That inspiration really lends itself to the development of Stars Hollow, which feels like a vital component of the show right from its opening episode. The other notable element is that the energy between the titular Gilmores really does feel more like a friendship than a typical mother-daughter dynamic. A coming-of-age tale that really defined the romantic dramedy genre for the 21st century, "Gilmore Girls" holds up.
Hart of Dixie
A romantic dramedy with a sexier edge than one might expect on The CW, "Hart of Dixie" was a staple on the network for four seasons. The show opens with physician Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) moving to a small town in Alabama after failing to make it as a cardiovascular surgeon in New York City. As she adjusts to life in this scenic setting, Zoe falls into a love triangle that incurs the jealousy of local Lemon Breeland (Jamie King). This fuels many of the self-aware hijinks as the series leans into the possibilities of its familiar genre premise.
More than just taking place in the deep South like "Sweet Magnolias," "Hart of Dixie" hones in on the story of a young woman rediscovering herself in this panoramic setting. Even by the end of the first season, Zoe has come a long way since how audiences first saw her in the series premiere. The protagonist's evolution sees her cynical and self-centered worldview erode as her romantic entanglements heat up in both sensual and hilarious ways. A full showcase for Bilson's talents, "Hart of Dixie" is all about happy endings and the winding paths to get there.
When Calls the Heart
For 13 seasons and counting, the Hallmark Channel has provided audiences with period piece rustic romance with "When Calls the Heart." Premiering in 2014, the show is set in rural Canada in the early 20th century as protagonist Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) moves to a small mining town. Leaving behind her more privileged life in the city, Elizabeth quickly settles into life as a small-town teacher in a more remote community. Elizabeth also rapidly finds love among her new neighbors, though this proves more tumultuous and full of life's major twists than she anticipated.
"When Calls the Heart" presents a storybook vision of Canada in the 1910s, but it does present Elizabeth her fair share of ups and downs. Every time our protagonist thinks she's found long-lasting happiness in the arms of another hunky suitor, complications often get in the way. There is eventually enduring romantic bliss to be had, but the road to get there is rarely an easy one, which makes the show all the more enjoyable overall. And with a new "When Calls the Heart" prequel "Hope Valley: 1874" premiering this year, there is a lot of robust soap operatic life in this unassuming Canadian town.
Grace and Frankie
Romantic hijinks don't necessarily end as one enters their twilight years and that distinction defines the Netflix original series "Grace and Frankie." The show is named for Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) and Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin) whose respective spouses leave them to enter their own relationship. This prompts the two women to move into a beach house together on the California coast as they focus on their friendship and rebuild their lives. Much of the humor comes from the differing demeanors of the ladies as well as the evolving dynamics of their shared families.
"Grace and Frankie" is fitfully funny at any age but that comedy only works because we're so invested in the rapport between Fonda and Tomlin. The two women play off of each other beautifully, even in the show's more outrageous moments, often derived from Frankie's antics. Seeing the titular protagonists endure the surprising curveballs in life together is as endearing as the gags that punctuate every episode. "Grace and Frankie" is a show about new beginnings and second chances, transcending the conventional expectations around maturer ages.
Chesapeake Shores
Before "Sweet Magnolias" got picked up by Netflix, Sherryl Woods' "Chesapeake Shores" novels were adapted for television. Premiering in 2016 on the Hallmark Channel, the story revolves around financial analyst and single mother Abby O'Brien (Meghan Ory). Returning to her coastal hometown to help her younger sister Jess (Laci J. Mailey) run a struggling bed-and-breakfast, Abby reconnects with her roots. That reconnection, of course, with the return of Abby's still ridiculously handsome high school ex-boyfriend Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe).
"Chesapeake Shores" subtly brings several strengths to the table, apart from its good-looking lead actors with plenty of chemistry to burn. The filming locations around British Columbia, standing in for Maryland, are as gorgeously pristine as they come, making us wonder why Abby and Trace ever left in the first place. The show's younger cast is balanced by the late Diane Ladd and Treat Williams, playing the head of the O'Brien family, giving a quiet gravitas to the proceedings. Another winning television adaptation of Woods' work, "Chesapeake Shores" puts its own winning spin on a familiar premise.
Northern Rescue
Offering a more male perspective on the genre, "Northern Rescue" revolves around protagonist and recent single father John West (William Baldwin). In the wake of his wife's death, West relocates his family from Boston to his remote hometown in the rural corners of Ontario. With the help of his sister-in-law Charlie Anders (Kathleen Robertson), West tries to get on with his life and raise his three children. However, West's kids react to both the immense grief and sudden relocation in their own ways, including his rebellious teenage daughter Maddie (Amalia Williamson).
At first glance, "Northern Rescue" feels like a Canadian twist on the premise behind the fan-favorite family drama "Everwood." But there are big twists to be had across the series' 10-episode run, including the true nature of Maddie's parentage. The familial dynamics are also not as clean-cut as in most family dramas, really highlighting the messy estrangement between West and his children. Running for a single season, "Northern Rescue" offers an alternative to usual genre expectations to craft its own memorable Canadian primetime soap opera.
Virgin River
As far as modern prestige melodramas go, the show to beat is fellow Netflix original "Virgin River," adapting Robyn Carr's novel series. Named for a small Northern California town, the show follows nurse Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who relocates to the community for a fresh start. Mel quickly falls in love with local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who has his own painful past. More than just settling into a cozy romance, "Virgin River" features shocking deaths and other plot twists to keep audiences on their toes.
With its absolutely gorgeous filming locations and steadily developing community, "Virgin River" is a breathtakingly picturesque Netflix original. The series also wisely leans into the on-screen chemistry between Breckenridge and Henderson, making their characters' dynamic feel organic and earned along the way. Balancing this core couple out is a solid ensemble cast, including acting veterans Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson as the community's leaders. A reliable comfort show for seven seasons, "Virgin River" stands as an enduring feel-good story with a beautifully scenic backdrop.
Firefly Lane
Just like "Sweet Magnolias," lifelong friendship between women is the overarching focus of the 2021 Netflix original series "Firefly Lane." The friendship in question for this particular story is between Seattle area women Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). Befriending each other while teenagers, the story covers the two women's shared history through their 40s, enduring the unexpected curveballs life lobs their way. This naturally includes both women finding love though, in welcome contrast to other genre counterparts, friendship remains the narrative focal point.
The real appeal to "Firefly Lane" is the sharply written rapport between Heigl and Chalke rather than the usual romantic and familial hijinks their characters get into. Whenever the two actors are on-screen, the results are electric though, whenever they aren't, their pairing is sorely missed. The more soap operatic elements are secondary and the show thankfully recognizes that early on, shifting its narrative emphasis accordingly. "Firefly Lane" wrapped with an endearing second season, giving this enduring friendship the bittersweet ending that it deserves.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
We love South Korean television and one of the essential K-dramas for beginners is the 2021 romantic dramedy "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha." The show follows Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a), a dentist who relocates from Seoul to a scenic seaside village after a confrontation with her overbearing boss. Opening up her own dental clinic in town, Hye-jin falls for the community's resident handyman Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho) as she gets to know her new neighbors. As she gets to know her boyfriend, Hye-jin discovers and helps Du-sik overcome his traumatic past.
While the emotional core of "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" is the budding romance between Hye-jin and Du-sik, the show really does lean into its supporting cast more as it progresses. From a cafe owner trying to relive his '90s musical career glory days to a trio of grandmothers, there are plenty of memorable personalities in this community. This makes the triumphant moments all the more heartwarming and the tragic sequences much more resonant in their execution. When it comes to K-dramas evoking similar themes as "Sweet Magnolias," "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" is the one that stands out the most.
Sullivan's Crossing
Another Robyn Carr novel series that's been adapted into a popular television series is "Sullivan's Crossing," which premiered in 2023. This story focuses on neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), who relocates from Boston to return to her remote Canadian hometown. Even though Maggie initially has a boyfriend back in Boston, she falls for handsome handyman Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray). Maggie's unresolved life outside of town comes back to haunt her while dealing with this new love story and her relationship with her estranged father Sully (Scott Patterson).
Like several of the shows on this list, "Sullivan's Crossing" is the perfect series to unwind with after a long day. The soap operatic story beats are all there, but in a way where the melodrama doesn't ratchet up the tension but embrace familiar genre tropes. The chemistry between Kohan and Murray is palpable while the scenery around them heightens the rustic escapism in its core premise. While the series is in a state of transition with the original "Sullivan's Crossing" showrunner stepping down after four seasons, the show makes for a great low-stakes comfort watch.