The title "Everybody Loves Raymond" is at least a little ironic. The show's title character, Ray Barone (Ray Romano), has a mildly antagonistic relationship with just about every member of his family, with his higher-pitched voice often sparring melodiously with brother Robert's (Brad Garrett) deadpan bass.

But there isn't an ounce of irony to be found in the observation that everybody loves "Everybody Loves Raymond." It's a modern sitcom classic, a domestic multicam that breathed new life into the well-worn genre not through flashy deconstruction but by deepening its fundamentals. In its writing and performances, "Raymond" feels lived-in and well-observed. Even as its characters frustrate each other, the experience of watching is akin to a warm hug.

So if you're looking for more comedies that offer that same comforting feeling, look no further. These are the 10 best TV shows like "Everybody Loves Raymond."