10 Best TV Shows For Fans Of Christopher Nolan Movies

There's a fascinating, nigh-oxymoronic quality to the characterization of Christopher Nolan's heroes that "Devs" understands better than any show on this list. The director goes to great lengths to preserve the mortal quality of his aforementioned everymen — to the extent that gods are never seen and magic is only "apparent" in "The Odyssey," and that his superhero trilogy has nothing supernatural about it. Every one of his post-"The Dark Knight" stories is about the impulse for these mortals to play god, from the mass surveillance of the 2008 film to the world-ending invention of "Oppenheimer."

"The Odyssey" reconciles this by asking if humans are capable of seeing themselves as imperfect while seeing a stranger as divinely worthy. It's the exact inversion of the dynamic explored in the mind-boggling Hulu-FX series "Devs," in which an egotistical tech CEO (Nick Offerman) attempts to subvert religious belief while inventing a new god through quantum computing. His titular device is a super computer ostensibly on the verge of being able to predict the entire history and future of humanity, down to the most intimate acts of a single human being.

Its obsession with determinism and the precise (read: malleable) nature of what we understand as free will is reminiscent of both "Tenet" and "Inception." The former wrestles with the idea of the past and future in present conflict with one another; the latter argues that a man's moral direction is not the result of present choice, but an escalation of thoughts that can be manipulated. The entire eight-episode miniseries is written and directed by Alex Garland, one of Nolan's contemporaries in British sci-fi filmmaking.