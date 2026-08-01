10 Most Underrated TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

In a TV landscape as densely packed as this one, it's no small feat to become a breakout success. But for every "Widow's Bay," "The Pitt," or "The Traitors" that dominates the pop culture conversation, there are plenty of excellent shows that miss out on the same buzz.

Fortunately, we're here to rectify that (a tiny bit, at least). As part of our ongoing Year in Review (So Far), the list below shouts out 10 terrific series from 2026 that haven't gotten their due. Some of these shows will be back for more episodes (yay, "The Four Seasons"!), others have been officially canceled (we'll miss you, "PONIES"!), and others are still in renewal limbo. But regardless of their fates, all 10 of the following titles are worth your time — and worthy of far more recognition than they've gotten thus far.

Keep scrolling to see all of our picks, then drop a comment with your own!