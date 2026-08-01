10 Most Underrated TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)
In a TV landscape as densely packed as this one, it's no small feat to become a breakout success. But for every "Widow's Bay," "The Pitt," or "The Traitors" that dominates the pop culture conversation, there are plenty of excellent shows that miss out on the same buzz.
Fortunately, we're here to rectify that (a tiny bit, at least). As part of our ongoing Year in Review (So Far), the list below shouts out 10 terrific series from 2026 that haven't gotten their due. Some of these shows will be back for more episodes (yay, "The Four Seasons"!), others have been officially canceled (we'll miss you, "PONIES"!), and others are still in renewal limbo. But regardless of their fates, all 10 of the following titles are worth your time — and worthy of far more recognition than they've gotten thus far.
Keep scrolling to see all of our picks, then drop a comment with your own!
Alice and Steve (Hulu)
This bittersweet U.K. import flips the usual rom-com script with a rather shocking twist: Jemaine Clement (of "Flight of the Conchords" fame) and Nicola Walker star as the titular fiftysomething pals, whose friendship is seriously rocked when Steve starts dating... Alice's twentysomething daughter Izzy. (Yikes.) It's an admittedly icky development at first, but series creator Sophie Goodhart ("Sex Education") addresses the bombshell with smarts and sensitivity, giving Alice the space she needs to properly freak out over this. (Walker is a revelation here.) It delivers big laughs while asking uncomfortable questions — wait, are we actually rooting for Steve and Izzy? — and finds the tender humanity inside a very weird situation. — Dave Nemetz
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)
Erika Alexander is back on our TV screens, and for that, we are grateful. But she's just one of many elements that make "Reggie Dinkins" special. Created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, the series has the same punchy feel and editing style of "30 Rock" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (which Carlock worked on with Tina Fey), with blink-and-you'll-miss-them jokes flying every other line. Tracy Morgan does his thing as an ex-footballer trying to make a comeback, but it's the supporting cast (which also includes Daniel Radcliffe and a very game Bobby Moynihan) that scores touchdown after touchdown. And with a second season officially on the way, now's the perfect time to whip through its tight 10-episode first season, which is streaming on Peacock. — Nick Caruso
The Four Seasons (Netflix)
With a cast led by "SNL" vets Tina Fey and Will Forte and newly minted Emmy nominee Colman Domingo, Netflix's cozy vacation dramedy should be getting a lot more buzz than it currently gets, we think. So let's buzz about it! Fey's signature razor-sharp wit is on full display (she co-created the series with a pair of "30 Rock" writers) as a group of middle-aged friends reunite four times a year for a vacation... and bring all of their psychological baggage with them. It's a low-key delight to watch these old pals banter back and forth in picturesque settings, and this year's Season 2 showed no signs of a sophomore slump, either, digging into the emotional fallout from Nick's death and giving Kerri Kenney-Silver a fantastic showcase as the still-mourning Anne. We're happy to keep our passport handy so we can tag along on their next vacay. — D.N.
Industry (HBO)
We've been shouting praises for Mickey Downs and Konrad Kay's British financial drama since its debut in 2020, and we're not about to stop anytime soon. With a narrative filled with cutthroat business tactics, hellacious backstabs, and a frenemyship you gotta see to believe, this absolute gem never fails to wow us with its bold storytelling and divine performances from Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, My'hala, Kit Harington, and more. We'll never understand why the Emmys refuse to acknowledge the show — in any category, mind you — but we'll be fully seated, with silenced cell phones, the second that fifth and final season hits our TV screens. — N.C.
Ladies of London (Bravo)
Fans of Bravo's "Ladies of London" waited nine agonizing years for the show to return from its extended hiatus, and their patience was well-rewarded in early 2026 with the premiere of "Ladies of London: The New Reign." The new cast was lightning-in-a-bottle perfection, from the fabulous Lady Martha Sitwell and her pet/companion magpie Hecate (R.I.P.), to lovable lush Mark-Francis Vandelli and his endless array of quips. There was never a dull moment with this new crew, and every episode delivered at least one capital-M moment that left us gobsmacked. Don't even get us started on Margo Stilley having a panic attack while seated next to a statue of Wallace from "Wallace and Gromit," forcing the ladies to stifle their laughter during what would have otherwise been a deeply serious moment. Unfortunately, Bravo viewers didn't flock to the reboot, and the franchise has once again been put "on pause" — and that's total rubbish, if you ask us. — Andy Swift
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (Apple TV)
Overshadowed by the breakout success of Apple TV's "Widow's Bay," this may be the streamer's most overlooked new series of the year. Though she's playing just one character this time (as opposed to multiple "sestras" on the late, great "Orphan Black"), Tatiana Maslany once again shows phenomenal range as Paula, a single mother whose catfishing ordeal snowballs into a twisty murder mystery, while a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband Karl (Jake Johnson) also threatens to upend her life. Charlie Hall (as Paula's coworker Rudy) and Dolly de Leon (as Sofia, the detective assigned to Paula's case) provide much-needed comic relief, while Murray Bartlett has a field day as the show's unhinged villain. Better yet, the series never lets up, tearing through more plot twists than you'd expect from 10 half-hour episodes. If you haven't sampled this one yet, carve out a few hours; you'll want to binge the whole thing. — Ryan Schwartz
Outlast: The Jungle (Netflix)
Craving a jungle adventure reality series during the "Survivor" off-season? Netflix has you covered. "Outlast" Season 3 drops 16 Americans in a Panamanian jungle, forcing them to survive the elements, lack of food, and each other. Any player can be voted out by a majority at any time, giving the series a tension that rises alongside the cast's hunger levels. With unique twists, a shocking medical evacuation, and some choice "Outlast" hopefuls who just can't hang, prepare to cheer on some heroes and despise a couple villains. Regardless of who you root for, this spin-off is a compelling and speedy binge that's perfect for some fine summertime fun. — N.C.
PONIES (Peacock)
There are a few TV show cancellations every year that sting a little extra, and the axing of "PONIES" is one of 'em this time around. The Peacock spy thriller starred Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as Bea and Twila, two American Embassy secretaries whose CIA-employee husbands died under strange circumstances; to get answers about their spouses' deaths, Bea and Twila became CIA operatives themselves and were pulled dangerously deep into a Cold War conspiracy. As you might guess from that synopsis, the show had plenty of pulse-pounding moments, often courtesy of Artjom Gilz as KGB agent Andrei Vasiliev. But the show was also clever, subversive, and very funny, and Clarke and Richardson completely sold Bea and Twila's dynamic as unlikely best friends. Their mission may have been aborted too soon, but the eight existing episodes are among this year's best. — Rebecca Luther
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (Netflix)
Although the creative team included "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer, there was minimal chatter about this Netflix thriller, which may have been better suited for a spooky-season release date instead of dropping in late March. Still, if you're into the streamer's previous creepy offerings like "The Haunting of Hill House," you'll find much to enjoy about this eerie drama, which follows lovebirds Rachel (Camila Morrone) and Nicky (Adam DiMarco) during the bizarre and unnerving week leading up to their wedding. That's all we'll say about the plot, though; it doesn't go where you think it might, and the show is better for it. — R.L.
Star City (Apple TV)
When this "For All Mankind" spin-off was first ordered at Apple TV — and more or less billed as the mothership series, but from the Soviet perspective — we were curious to see how co-creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore would go back to the beginning of their alt-history Space Race and tell it over again. Their approach, we were delighted to find, was not to re-enact "For All Mankind" Season 1 beat for beat. Rather, the show has a narrow focus — someone on the Soviet side is helping the Americans, but who? — and it drills down on that question with storytelling so well-paced and compelling, it's nearly claustrophobic. Meanwhile, among all the treason and espionage, there's an unconventional love story, a magnetic villain in Anna Maxwell Martin's Lyudmilla, and deeply felt reverence for the majesty of outer space. (Previous "For All Mankind" knowledge isn't necessary for this show; you're cleared for takeoff.) — R.L.
Which 2026 TV shows do you want to see get more love? Tell us below!