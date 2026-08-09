15 Most Underrated TV Shows Of The 2010s, Ranked

It's rather ironic that "Orphan Black" was held back by confusion over its identity. Early trailers for the Canadian-produced BBC America series pitched it as a crime thriller about a criminal, played by breakout star Tatiana Maslany, stealing her dead doppelgänger's identity, rather than a twisted sci-fi story about a mind-bending cloning conspiracy.

The next major problem "Orphan Black" faced was its broadcaster. BBC America was far from a destination for prestige TV entertainment in the U.S., where the network was mostly known for British comedies, detective procedurals and "Doctor Who." When "Orphan Black" debuted in 2013, the channel had barely begun producing its own original dramas, having launched the period crime series "Copper" just a year earlier. At first glance, "Orphan Black" could easily have been mistaken for boilerplate genre entertainment, and BBC America lacked the reach to help wider audiences recognize what it actually was.

Maslany's performance became the show's clearest path to broader recognition. At the Emmys, the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category was packed throughout the show's run with contenders such as Claire Danes ("Homeland") and Robin Wright ("House of Cards"). When Maslany finally broke into the category in 2015, and especially when she won the following year, broader audiences began paying attention. It still wasn't enough to fully shed the series' cult status.

"Orphan Black" ran for five seasons until 2017. A spin-off, "Orphan Black: Echoes," was cancelled after one season in 2024.