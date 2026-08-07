Blue Bloods Reunion: Will Estes Set For Boston Blue Debut Opposite Donnie Wahlberg In Season 2
Another Reagan family reunion is set for "Boston Blue" Season 2: TVLine can reveal that Will Estes will reprise his "Blue Bloods" role as Jamie, brother of Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan, in an upcoming episode of the CBS spin-off.
Estes was first spotted on set Thursday, as captured by Wahlberg fan Instagram account @ddubsduo — though, at the time, it wasn't clear whether he was guest-starring or simply visiting his former co-star. TVLine can now confirm that Estes will appear in Season 2. Storyline details have not yet been revealed.
Jamie will be the fourth Reagan to reunite with Danny on the offshoot — following a pair of appearances by Bridget Moynahan's Erin, and single appearances by Len Cariou's Henry and Will Hochman's Joe Hill during Season 1 — and the fifth major "Blue Bloods" returnee overall, factoring in Marisa Ramirez as Danny's former partner-turned-girlfriend, Maria Baez.
What We Learned About Jamie Reagan in Boston Blue Season 1
Though Jamie never appeared during "Boston Blue" Season 1, the spin-off did provide a major update on him and his wife Eddie, who were revealed to be expecting their first child in the December 2024 "Blue Bloods" series finale.
In Episode 12, Danny received a text from Jamie with a photo of his nephew, Joey Francis Reagan — presumably named after Danny, Erin, and Jamie's late brother, Joseph Reagan, whose death preceded the events of "Blue Bloods," and their father, Tom Selleck's Frank — all decked out for his first St. Patrick's Day.
First Look at Will Estes' Boston Blue Debut
Will Estes appeared in all 14 seasons of CBS' "Blue Bloods," which wrapped its run after 293 episodes. It was followed by the October 2025 premiere of Danny-centric spin-off "Boston Blue," which sees Danny and his son Sean (Mika Amonsen) relocate to Boston and quickly become enmeshed with another law enforcement family, the Silvers, including Danny's partner, Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), and Lena's younger brother/Sean's fellow rookie officer, Jonah (Marcus Scribner).
Rounding out the series-regular ensemble are Maggie Lawson (as Superintendent of Detectives Sarah Silver), Gloria Reuben (as Boston District Attorney Mae Silver), and Ernie Hudson (as Mae's father, Reverend Edwin Peters).
On August 7, Wahlberg shared a photo from set featuring Estes and his "Boston Blue" co-stars Martin-Green, Scribner, and Amonson (see above).
"Boston Blue" Season 2 premieres Friday, October 9 at 10 p.m. on CBS, and streams next day on Paramount+. Are you looking forward to Will Estes' spin-off debut? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.