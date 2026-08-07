Blue Bloods Reunion: Will Estes Set For Boston Blue Debut Opposite Donnie Wahlberg In Season 2

Another Reagan family reunion is set for "Boston Blue" Season 2: TVLine can reveal that Will Estes will reprise his "Blue Bloods" role as Jamie, brother of Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan, in an upcoming episode of the CBS spin-off.

Estes was first spotted on set Thursday, as captured by Wahlberg fan Instagram account @ddubsduo — though, at the time, it wasn't clear whether he was guest-starring or simply visiting his former co-star. TVLine can now confirm that Estes will appear in Season 2. Storyline details have not yet been revealed.

Jamie will be the fourth Reagan to reunite with Danny on the offshoot — following a pair of appearances by Bridget Moynahan's Erin, and single appearances by Len Cariou's Henry and Will Hochman's Joe Hill during Season 1 — and the fifth major "Blue Bloods" returnee overall, factoring in Marisa Ramirez as Danny's former partner-turned-girlfriend, Maria Baez.