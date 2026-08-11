Game Of Thrones: How Every Main Character Dies In The Series

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If ever a show became notorious for its plethora of main cast deaths, it was HBO's "Game of Thrones." The massively popular, medium-redefining, and ultimately controversial blockbuster adaptation of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series endeavored to tackle the epic high fantasy genre with the gritty rigor and unsparing realism of a real-life war story, and one of the ways it brought off that mission was by presenting a world in which no character — no matter how central, heroic, or seemingly indispensable — was truly safe.

On top of that rejection of plot armor (which some would argue the show struggled to maintain on its later seasons, as it moved beyond Martin's books and its protagonists became brand behemoths), "Game of Thrones" was also notable for the intensity of its kills, many of which have gone into the pantheon of the most brutal, heart-wrenching, and unforgettable character deaths in TV history. To put them all in perspective, here is a list of all the numerous primary characters who die on "Game of Thrones," along with summaries of the context and the way in which they bite the dust, in chronological order. Get ready for a lot of stabbings.