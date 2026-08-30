'70s Sci-Fi Cartoons That Deserve A Modern Reboot

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The 1970s were an amazing decade for science fiction — this is the era when the first "Star Wars" movie came out, after all. Despite this, there weren't a lot of sci-fi cartoons on the small screen, especially compared to how many forgotten genre cartoons aired in the '80s.

It makes a certain amount of sense. To start, there simply weren't as many cartoons back then as there are today. With far fewer networks and a prevailing wisdom that animation was just for kiddos to enjoy on Saturday mornings, there wasn't as much opportunity for the medium. Additionally, a lot of the best sci-fi shows of the '70s, live-action or otherwise, premiered in the back-half of the decade. In the grand scheme of things, the pop sci-fi genre that "Star Wars" helped make such a sensation may have been more of an '80s trend than a '70s one.

And yet, there are real hidden sci-fi gems among the cartoons of the 1970s — some that could make for an interesting, entertaining reboot now. Here are five cartoons from the '70s — including a goofy kaiju adventure, a forgotten superhero team, and a famous sitcom family inexplicably having space adventures in space — that deserve a modern revival.