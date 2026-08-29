10 Yellowstone Characters Who Could Return In Dutton Ranch
The "Yellowstone" universe is getting crowded, but luckily enough, two characters now have a decent-sized new ranch with room to spare. "Dutton Ranch" may have taken Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to South Texas, but Season 1 proves that life in Rio Paloma can be just as volatile as it was in Montana. Fortunately, Beth and Rip have a wealth of connections from their previous life (and show), should they need them — and considering the number of "Yellowstone" characters currently wandering around this world, it's just a matter of time before a few of them turn up. But which ones?
"Dutton Ranch" has already been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+, and let's face it: Chances are the series will end up bringing in the occasional "Yellowstone" character at some point down the line. That's just the way the world of ratings works, so today, we're going to take a look at the most likely "Yellowstone" characters to return on "Dutton Ranch."
Teeter (Jennifer Landon)
The impressively potty-mouthed Teeter (Jennifer Landon) relocated to Four Sixes Ranch to work for Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan) in the "Yellowstone" Season 5 finale. If Kelly Reilly gets to have anything to do with it, Teeter's mail might eventually be redirected to a different Texas ranch. "I'd like Teeter to come back," Reilly told TV Insider. "Jen Landon, she's one of my favorite people in the world to work with, and I'd love her to come back and play. We don't get to make those decisions. There are people way above our heads who get to choose that, but we can definitely voice them and see if they think it's a good idea."
Apart from evidently great chemistry with Reilly, Landon would be an interesting addition to the "Dutton Ranch" cast for a number of reasons. Teeter is a Texarkana gal who could very well bring in some knowledge about the power players in the region. Character-wise, she has plenty of untapped potential, as well. She's in dire need of grounding herself after the death of Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards), and could be taken in pretty much any direction – after all, we don't even know her real name. There's even a pre-made story waiting for her at the Dutton Ranch, seeing as Colby died while protecting Carter (Finn Little) from a bucking horse.
Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes)
As Beth Dutton's last living sibling, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is a natural name-drop for familiar faces who might turn up on "Dutton Ranch." Kayce has a good relationship with Beth, which is nice. More interestingly, he has a rivalry with Rip that would be perfect to explore now that Rip is both a part of the family and co-owner of the ranch — not to mention, not bound to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) or the Yellowstone Ranch anymore.
Kayce, of course, is also a changed man, thanks to the death of Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) between "Yellowstone" and "Marshals." In other words, there's a whole lot of nuance to mine here. Oh, and the fact that Kayce is a former Navy SEAL doesn't hurt, either.
Granted, young master Dutton is busy spearheading his own show. "Marshals" Season 2 brings death and violence to Kayce's front door, so even if Grimes does appear on "Dutton Ranch" in the near future, it will likely be in a special guest star capacity. If nothing else, a "Marshals"/"Dutton Ranch" crossover feels almost like an inevitability. And should "Dutton Ranch" outlive "Marshals," Kayce will always have a place to go.
Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan)
If "Dutton Ranch" decides to bring in someone who's even cursorily affiliated with the Four Sixes Ranch, you can probably expect a hefty dose of Taylor Sheridan's Travis Wheatley. The rodeo man might turn up anyway, as he has been known to do.
Unfortunately, for those who didn't enjoy Travis' late-game "Yellowstone" antics – whose girlfriend is played by literal supermodel Bella Hadid — he's one of the most likely faces to turn up on "Dutton Ranch," narratively speaking. He has an existing connection with Beth, and it would be logical for her and Rip to seek out Travis for one business dealing or another — especially if things get too rough with 10 Petal and its drug-smuggling associates.
Granted, Sheridan is a famously busy guy, so — when and if he turns up — he's likely to be a temporary presence. Travis' do-no-wrong characterization makes him a solid pick for the most annoying "Yellowstone" character, though, so even that might be overstaying his welcome for some fans.
Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley)
Sure, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is dead. Very, very dead, and killed by Beth and Rip, no less. On the other hand, his name was famously mentioned in one of the most shocking "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 moments, so the show definitely isn't shying away from his memory. While he's not going to turn up in the flesh, the guy who was killed by the protagonists and whose body was dumped at the Train Station is at the front of the line where uncomfortable flashbacks or dream sequences are concerned.
Sadly, we're probably not looking at a full-on Jamie Dutton haunting, despite Bentley's wonderful dead-eyed stare and experience in portraying supernatural creeps. (Remember his turn as Edward Mordrake on "American Horror Story: Freak Show?") That said, the "Yellowstone" franchise has set ample precedent when it comes to flashbacks, and "Dutton Ranch" already used the storytelling device. This means that the door for Jamie's return is potentially open at any given time. Whether he'd be back as a simple flashback, or some sort of manifestation of a guilty conscience, Jamie's reemergence would be poison to Beth's mind — and as "Yellowstone" fans know all too well, an agitated Beth is one of the most entertainingly dangerous people around.
Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White)
Like Teeter, Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) occupies the Four Sixes limbo. In fact, Jimmy's far deeper in it, considering how much of his storyline was spent at the Four Sixes during "Yellowstone." Fortunately, this also means that while a "6666" spin-off is not ever happening, per Taylor Sheridan, Jimmy just so happens to be in Texas canonically. If only there was some other "Yellowstone"-adjacent ranch in the Lone Star State that he could visit, or perhaps work on. Oh, right.
Jimmy is a likeable guy, and "Yellowstone" had enough confidence in him to put him front and center of the Four Sixes storyline. Despite this, he's a minor enough character that he wouldn't steal an undue amount of spotlight from Beth and Rip. This would allow "Dutton Ranch" to both have its cake and eat it with a character whom audiences already know well, but who isn't up there with the central duo in terms of star power.
Or is he? Jimmy has character growth in spades from his time at the Four Sixes, and "Dutton Ranch" might be just the ticket for White to show more of the character's increasingly mature nuances. Besides, Jimmy deserves to be rescued from a lifetime as the butt of Travis Wheatley's jokes.
Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith)
Really, the question is why isn't Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) on "Dutton Ranch" yet? One of the many branded men of "Yellowstone," the aging but capable ranch hand obviously knows Beth and has a close personal history with Rip. As a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch lifer, he has Rip and Beth's unequivocal trust, should they be able to convince him to try the cowboy life outside Montana.
With decades of serving Duttons under his belt, Lloyd may not be so much in need of a fresh start as he is a new ranch to serve. The South Texas iteration of Dutton Ranch would be the most logical port of call for him, and as long as no one brings Laramie (Hassie Harrison) in for him to obsess over, he's historically just about as steady as they come.
Just what kind of role would "Dutton Ranch" have for old Lloyd, though? Would he fit in with Azul Ramos (J.R. Villarreal) and the other Texas ranch hands, and effectively pick things up where he left them off on "Yellowstone?" Or would the show simply bring him to Rio Paloma to use him as a sacrificial lion in, say, Rip and Beth's struggles with Mariano Reyes (Raoul Max Trujillo)?
Ryan (Ian Bohen)
Ryan (Ian Bohen) is in a better place at the end of "Yellowstone" than most branded men. Professionally, he has ample experience as a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch hand and livestock agent. Personally, he's patched things up with musician girlfriend, Abby (Lainey Wilson), and started a new life as part of her touring staff. What's not to like?
Well, here's the thing. While his "Yellowstone" ending is a reasonably happy one, it doesn't seem like an ever after, does it? Can we really see a cowboy like Ryan being content with a stage hand job in the long run? Can a relationship between a menial tour staffer and the star of the show last, especially since they already broke up once when Ryan chose the cowboy life over Abby? Even if it can, the tour's going to end, and daily life is going to test the relationship. Ryan may hear the call of the wild again — and should that happen, "Dutton Ranch" would be the natural destination for him.
As a branded man, Ryan would be an important addition to the spin-off, especially when it comes to Rip and Beth's struggles with outside forces. He has shown his value as an able back-up many times over, and can handle himself in just about any situation.
John Dutton (Josh Lucas)
In the incredibly unlikely event that "Dutton Ranch" scores Kevin Costner despite the drama surrounding his "Yellowstone" exit, this one might need revising. For now, however, it seems far more reasonable to pencil in an appearance by the man who portrayed the younger version of John Dutton on "Yellowstone," Josh Lucas.
John is a crucial part of the "Yellowstone" saga, and his impact on both Beth and Rip has been immeasurable. "Dutton Ranch" experimented with flashbacks as early as Season 1, Episode 2, "Earn Another Day." Should more be coming, John is likely to make an appearance — and considering all that has happened, deploying Lucas instead of Costner would be the simplest (and likely most cost-effective) way to bring in the Dutton patriarch for one last rodeo.
To see how this might play out, consider "NCIS," which experimented with creative use of the younger flashback actor in the Season 23 episode "All Good Things." One of the biggest Easter eggs in the 500th "NCIS" episode comes when Adam Campbell's young Ducky Mallard helps Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) beyond the veil. This was, of course, a necessity borne from the death of Ducky's main actor, David McCallum, but there's no reason a similar approach couldn't work for Lucas' John Dutton on "Dutton Ranch."
Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo)
Oh, Summer, dost thou protest still? Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) is something of a caricature of a left-wing activist on "Yellowstone." She famously clashes with Beth, who somewhat unceremoniously throws her out of the ranch after John Dutton dies. Whatever she does, she definitely won't get a job on the ranch. Still, she may well turn up on "Dutton Ranch" in other ways.
Summer's "Yellowstone" arc is all but unresolved. Not only does she endure her lover/jailer John's death with barely any attention given to her, Beth almost casually tells her that her house arrest at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch was never a thing, and John simply made it up to keep Summer around because he can. That incredibly slimy plot point is effectively dropped off at the airport with Summer herself, which leaves her with plenty of baggage — and a potential grudge against the Duttons, and Beth, in particular.
Being based in Portland, Oregon, Summer has already demonstrated that the range of her operations is fairly large, so it might not take much to bring her to Rio Paloma. Would she be there to protest injustice once again, or to close the book on the Dutton chapter of her life in one way or another? Seeing her face off with Beth again would be interesting, to say the least.
Walker (Ryan Bingham)
Walker (Ryan Bingham) is already familiar with Texas and Four Sixes Ranch, so if living in a trailer with Laramie doesn't pan out — and it very well might not — the ex-con might find himself in the kind of pickle only Beth and Rip can help him with.
The ending of "Yellowstone" makes it pretty clear that Walker and Laramie are traveling the country on the rodeo circuit, and if things get bumpy, he could find himself flying solo in Texas before long. Walker's criminal history means that his professional prospects are limited. Given his experience, it would make a ton of sense for him to reach out to the "Dutton Ranch" couple in search of employment.
Being one of the sharpest tools in the "Yellowstone" shed, Walker would be an asset to Beth and Rip as they continue to navigate their new surroundings. Though he proved himself in the later "Yellowstone" seasons many times over, his history with Rip — and past attraction to Beth — could also be readily mined for drama, especially if Walker is single again.