10 Yellowstone Characters Who Could Return In Dutton Ranch

The impressively potty-mouthed Teeter (Jennifer Landon) relocated to Four Sixes Ranch to work for Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan) in the "Yellowstone" Season 5 finale. If Kelly Reilly gets to have anything to do with it, Teeter's mail might eventually be redirected to a different Texas ranch. "I'd like Teeter to come back," Reilly told TV Insider. "Jen Landon, she's one of my favorite people in the world to work with, and I'd love her to come back and play. We don't get to make those decisions. There are people way above our heads who get to choose that, but we can definitely voice them and see if they think it's a good idea."

Apart from evidently great chemistry with Reilly, Landon would be an interesting addition to the "Dutton Ranch" cast for a number of reasons. Teeter is a Texarkana gal who could very well bring in some knowledge about the power players in the region. Character-wise, she has plenty of untapped potential, as well. She's in dire need of grounding herself after the death of Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards), and could be taken in pretty much any direction – after all, we don't even know her real name. There's even a pre-made story waiting for her at the Dutton Ranch, seeing as Colby died while protecting Carter (Finn Little) from a bucking horse.