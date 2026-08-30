10 Most Underrated TV Shows Streaming On Paramount Plus

Paramount+ isn't always included in conversations about the very best streaming platforms for TV, though the service features plenty of great content. The streamer is home to all of TV mogul Taylor Sheridan's shows as well as most of the series in the vast "Star Trek" universe. If you're not a Trekkie nor a fan of modern westerns, you can probably find something else to watch in the library, from procedurals like "FBI" and "NCIS" to classic comedies like "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Frasier."

You've probably heard of most of the shows we just listed, which include some all-time classics. But if you're an avid TV watcher with a Paramount+ subscription who's watched all the hits, where do you turn to next? We've got you covered. What follows is a roundup of the best shows on Paramount+ that haven't received the love they deserve. These series run the gamut from supernatural mysteries to quirky comedies to hard-hitting action and impassioned period pieces. Here are 10 underrated TV shows streaming on Paramount+. Comment below if any of these are your unsung favorites, and what else you would add to the list.