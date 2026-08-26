150 TV Trivia Questions From The Golden Age To Streaming
From classic sitcoms to the hits of the streaming era, this TV trivia quiz will test just how much you've absorbed from hours of watching television. Whether you're planning a trivia night or just looking to challenge yourself, we've got 150 questions spanning decades of TV history.
We'll start with easier questions about familiar favorites before moving through two defining eras of television. Classic sitcoms from "I Love Lucy" to "Friends" remain pop-culture staples, while the streaming boom ushered in Netflix's best original shows like "Orange Is the New Black" and "BoJack Horseman."
Emmy-heads and telephiles who know everything about award-winning shows that nobody talks about anymore can test themselves in the prestige section. And if that's too easy, the final round digs into niche facts about famous shows and the most underrated series.
Easy TV trivia
1. Question: What is the name of the famous TV couple from the '00s workplace sitcom developed for American television by Greg Daniels?
Answer: Jim and Pam
2. Question: In "Breaking Bad," what was Walter White's original profession?
Answer: Chemistry teacher
3. Question: Which '90s star made a major comeback with a lead role in "Stranger Things"?
Answer: Winona Ryder
4. Question: What animated series shares a name with James Cameron's epic sci-fi franchise set on another planet?
Answer: "Avatar: The Last Airbender"
5. Question: How many seasons did "Freaks and Geeks" last before its cancellation?
Answer: One
6. Question: "Chappelle's Show" was created by Neal Brennan and which famous comedian?
Answer: Dave Chappelle
7. Question: What is the name of the third "Star Trek" series that was created?
Answer: "Star Trek: The Next Generation"
8. Question: "Fleabag" was the breakout show for which actor-writer?
Answer: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
9. Question: What was the major twist at the end of "The Good Place" Season 1?
Answer: Eleanor and the others are actually in The Bad Place
10. Question: How many spin-offs of "NCIS" have aired as of August 2026?
Answer: Six
11. Question: Which show introduced the world to Steve Urkel and his iconic catchphrase, "Did I do that?"
Answer: "Family Matters"
12. Question: Which famous TV detective did Peter Falk play?
Answer: Columbo
13. Question: In "Glee," what subject did Mr. Schuester teach at McKinley High?
Answer: Spanish
14. Question: "Rick and Morty" started as a parody short film. What iconic '80s film was the short parodying?
Answer: "Back to the Future"
15. Question: Imogen Heap's "Hide and Seek" was famously used in which '00s teen drama?
Answer: "The O.C."
16. Question: Finish the line from the theme song for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air": "And I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there, I'll tell you how I became..."
Answer: "The prince of a town called Bel-Air"
17. Question: Which actor-rapper created and starred in "Atlanta"?
Answer: Donald Glover
18. Question: In which state was "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" set?
Answer: California
19. Question: Before appearing on "Seinfeld," which sketch show did Julia Louis-Dreyfus appear on?
Answer: "Saturday Night Live"
20. Question: Which season of "Community" did not have Dan Harmon running the series as the showrunner?
Answer: Season 4
21. Question: What is the name of Will Smith's character in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"?
Answer: Will Smith
22. Question: The CW's franchise of connected DC superhero series began with which character?
Answer: Green Arrow/Oliver Queen
23. Question: How many seasons did "Game of Thrones" have?
Answer: Eight
24. Question: Which two members of the main group in "Friends" were siblings?
Answer: Monica and Ross
25. Question: In which state was "The Dukes of Hazzard" set?
Answer: Georgia
26. Question: Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz starred in a film franchise based on which '70s series?
Answer: "Charlie's Angels"
27. Question: What specific animal was Barney from "Barney & Friends"?
Answer: A Tyrannosaurus rex
28. Question: In which country was "Murder, She Wrote" lead character Jessica Fletcher born?
Answer: United States
29. Question: What was the connection between the three main witches in "Charmed"?
Answer: They were sisters
30. Question: "The Walking Dead" is a TV adaptation. What was the original medium the story was told in?
Answer: Comic book
Streaming-era trivia
31. Question: In what year did Netflix win its first primetime Emmy?
Answer: 2013
32. Question: The eight central characters in "Sense8" hail from seven countries. Besides Kenya, South Korea, the U.S., India, Mexico and Germany, which country is represented?
Answer: Iceland
33. Question: Which streaming service launched in the U.S. in January 2021, offering programming from brands like HGTV, TLC, and Food Network?
Answer: Discovery+
34. Question: Which of the following Netflix original series was not cancelled after one season: "The Society," "GLOW," "The Get Down," or "Kaos"?
Answer: "GLOW"
35. Question: Prime Video's "Ten Percent" is the British remake of which French series?
Answer: "Call My Agent!"
36. Question: Which popular Netflix series helped revive the Italian anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao"?
Answer: "Money Heist"/"La Casa de papel"
37. Question: In "The Boys," Hughie joins a group of vigilantes determined to take down corrupt superheroes. What incident sets him on that path?
Answer: A-Train kills his girlfriend, Robin, right in front of him
38. Question: What British broadcaster originally aired "Black Mirror" before Netflix acquired the series?
Answer: Channel 4
39. Question: In U.S. dollars, how much did Amazon reportedly pay to buy the television rights to "The Lord of the Rings"?
Answer: $250 million
40. Question: What is the name of the author who wrote the books that inspired Netflix's "Bridgerton" series?
Answer: Julia Quinn
41. Question: What was the name of the first game played in "Squid Game"?
Answer: Red Light, Green Light
42. Question: On which island was "The White Lotus" Season 2 set?
Answer: Sicily
43. Question: Which Disney+ original series created by Jon Favreau debuted when the platform launched in 2019?
Answer: "The Mandalorian"
44. Question: Which Prince song was the second to appear in the series finale of "Stranger Things"?
Answer: "Purple Rain"
45. Question: Which three actors make up the central trio in "Only Murders in the Building"?
Answer: Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez
46. Question: Which of the following classic films did not receive a TV reboot, prequel or spin-off series on a streaming platform: "The Addams Family," "Legally Blonde," "Mean Girls," or "The Karate Kid"?
Answer: "Mean Girls"
47. Question: Which season of "Bridgerton" became the first not to make Netflix's All-Time Top 10 Most Popular TV list?
Answer: Season 4
48. Question: Which "Stranger Things" character is taken by the Demogorgon in Season 1 and is not rescued?
Answer: Barbara "Barb" Holland
49. Question: In "BoJack Horseman," what is Hollywood renamed after a character defaces the famous sign?
Answer: Hollywoo
50. Question: Who stepped up to play Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill stepped down from "The Witcher"?
Answer: Liam Hemsworth
51. Question: What was "Orange Is the New Black" based on?
Answer: The memoir "Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison," by Piper Kerman
52. Question: What was the final Netflix Marvel series to release new episodes?
Answer: "Jessica Jones"
53. Question: What 2014 Caroline Kepnes thriller novel was adapted into a Lifetime series?
Answer: "You"
54. Question: How many inches shorter is Alan Ritchson, star of Prime Video's "Reacher," than Jack Reacher is described in Lee Child's books?
Answer: 2 inches
55. Question: Which pop star allowed the creators of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" to use multiple songs from their catalogue in the show?
Answer: Taylor Swift
56. Question: Which of the following cities has been featured in a season of Netflix's "Love Is Blind": Chicago, New York City, San Francisco or Miami?
Answer: Chicago
57. Question: Which "Too Hot to Handle" star received their own Bachelor-style reality show in 2026?
Answer: Harry Jowsey
58. Question: "Modern Love" is an anthology series based on a newspaper column. Which publication ran the original column?
Answer: The New York Times
59. Question: What is the name of the British duo that starred in "Good Omens" and "Staged"?
Answer: David Tennant and Michael Sheen
60. Question: What streaming service did "Sorry for Your Loss" premiere on?
Answer: Facebook Watch
Classic sitcom trivia
61. Question: "Good Times" is a spin-off of a spin-off. What was the original show?
Answer: "All in the Family"
62. Question: For which show did John Larroquette ask the Emmys to stop nominating him after winning the same award four years in a row?
Answer: "Night Court"
63. Question: What is the name of the fictional historically Black college in "A Different World"?
Answer: Hillman College
64. Question: Which sitcom has "Friends" most notably been accused of copying?
Answer: "Living Single"
65. Question: What was "Friends" called in its original seven-page treatment?
Answer: "Insomnia Café"
66. Question: In "The Chinese Restaurant" episode of "Seinfeld," what film was the gang going to attend after dinner?
Answer: "Plan 9 from Outer Space"
67. Question: In which season was Aunt Vivian recast in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"?
Answer: Season 4
68. Question: Who was the youngest of the four main stars of "The Golden Girls"?
Answer: Rue McClanahan
69. Question: In "Fawlty Towers," which hotel guests prompt Basil Fawlty to repeatedly fail at avoiding any mention of WW2?
Answer: A group of German guests
70. Question: Where was Ricky Ricardo from in "I Love Lucy"?
Answer: Cuba
71. Question: What is the name of the magazine run by Khadijah James in "Living Single"?
Answer: Flavor
72. Question: During which war is "M*A*S*H" set?
Answer: The Korean War
73. Question: Which character owns the bar in "Cheers"?
Answer: Sam Malone
74. Question: In which year was "Roseanne" briefly revived for a 10th season?
Answer: 2018
75. Question: Which character from "The Simpsons" was mentioned in the '90s sitcom "Herman's Head"?
Answer: Lisa Simpson
76. Question: Which lasted longer: the original "One Day at a Time" or its reboot?
Answer: The original
77. Question: What was the name of the "Happy Days" episode that introduced Mork and later spawned "Mork & Mindy"?
Answer: "My Favorite Orkan"
78. Question: What was the name of the "Full House" sequel series?
Answer: "Fuller House"
79. Question: Which star of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" went on to lead a TV show named after them?
Answer: Mary Tyler Moore
80. Question: What was the first all-Black British sitcom?
Answer: "The Fosters"
81. Question: Who is the only family member in "The Munsters" who is not inspired by a monster?
Answer: Marilyn Munster
82. Question: What was the famous signature action associated with Samantha's magic in "Bewitched"?
Answer: Her nose twitch
83. Question: Finish the lyrics in "The Brady Bunch" theme song: "'Til the one day when the lady met this fellow, And they knew..."
Answer: "That it was much more than a hunch"
84. Question: Which two stars from "That '70s Show" married in real life?
Answer: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
85. Question: Before becoming a director, Ron Howard had his first big break as a child actor on "The Andy Griffith Show." What was the character's name?
Answer: Opie Taylor
86. Question: What was the name of the theme song for "Gilligan's Island"?
Answer: "The Ballad of Gilligan's Isle"
87. Question: What were the names of the five characters Jaleel White played in "Family Matters"?
Answer: Steve Urkel, Stefan Urquelle, Myrtle Urkel, Bruce Lee Urkel, and Cornelius Eugene Urkel, aka O.G.D.
88. Question: Which famous twins starred in "Sister, Sister"?
Answer: Tia and Tamera Mowry
89. Question: Which U.S. First Lady made an appearance on "Diff'rent Strokes"?
Answer: Nancy Reagan
90. Question: Where did Sabrina Spellman live with her aunts in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"?
Answer: 133 Collins Road, Westbridge, Massachusetts
Drama and prestige TV trivia
91. Question: How many "Downton Abbey" films were made after the series ended in 2015?
Answer: Three
92. Question: What was the name of the LAPD anti-gang unit that inspired "The Shield"?
Answer: The Los Angeles Police Department's Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (CRASH) unit in the Rampart Division
93. Question: Which woman publicly identified herself as the inspiration for Martha in "Baby Reindeer"?
Answer: Fiona Harvey
94. Question: Which character killed more people than any other over the course of "The Sopranos"?
Answer: Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri
95. Question: Which U.S. city is "The Wire" set in?
Answer: Baltimore
96. Question: What was Don Draper's real name in "Mad Men"?
Answer: Richard "Dick" Whitman
97. Question: What is the name of the business Amy Lau is trying to sell in the beginning of "Beef" Season 1?
Answer: Kōyōhaus
98. Question: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first transgender actress nominated in a lead acting category at the Emmys. In what year did she receive the nomination, and for which show?
Answer: 2021 and "Pose"
99. Question: What acclaimed actress joined "Big Little Lies" in Season 2 as Perry Wright's mother?
Answer: Meryl Streep
100. Question: In a viral Season 2 scene from "Euphoria," Maddy, Lexi, Rue and Kat mock Cassie's outfit, claiming she looks like she's auditioning for a musical. What was the name of the musical?
Answer: "Oklahoma!"
101. Question: "Gentleman Jack" is based on the diaries of which lesbian historical figure?
Answer: Anne Lister
102. Question: Which season of "Slow Horses" earned the series its first Emmy nominations?
Answer: Season 3
103. Question: What's the name of the "Yellowstone" spin-off starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren?
Answer: "1923"
104. Question: What holiday is "The Pitt" Season 2 set on?
Answer: The Fourth of July
105. Question: Whose alter ego is Mr. Robot in "Mr. Robot"?
Answer: Elliot Alderson
106. Question: What song plays as Nadia's reset song each time she dies and returns in Season 1 of "Russian Doll"?
Answer: "Gotta Get Up"
107. Question: Who was the second actor to portray Prince Charles on "The Crown"?
Answer: Julian Baring
108. Question: What historical event does "Watchmen" depict in its opening scene?
Answer: The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921
109. Question: Who created, wrote, and starred in "I May Destroy You"?
Answer: Michaela Coel
110. Question: Which famous actor appeared as himself in "Atlanta" to address controversy over comments made in a 2019 interview?
Answer: Liam Neeson
111. Question: Who plays the billionaire behind the train carrying the last of civilization in "Snowpiercer"?
Answer: Sean Bean
112. Question: Who plays the male clones in "Orphan Black"?
Answer: Ari Millen
113. Question: About how many babies had been used to portray Aaron on "Lost" by the end of Season 4?
Answer: 76
114. Question: Who are the two actors that play Claudia in "Interview with the Vampire"?
Answer: Bailey Bass and Delainey Hayles
115. Question: True or False: "Sons of Anarchy" showrunner Kurt Sutter was fired before the final season of the show.
Answer: False. He was later fired from the spin-off series "Mayans M.C."
116. Question: What's the name of the investment bank which the main characters work for in "Industry"?
Answer: Pierpoint & Co.
117. Question: Who becomes the CEO of Waystar Royco at the end of "Succession"?
Answer: Tom Wambsgans
118. Question: Who played President Josiah Bartlet in "The West Wing"?
Answer: Martin Sheen
119. Question: In "Legion," Dan Stevens plays the son of which famous Marvel character?
Answer: Charles Xavier/Professor X
120. Question: Which real-life figure did Joey King portray in "The Act"?
Answer: Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Hard TV trivia
121. Question: What do the four central actresses from "Girls" have in common when it comes to their family backgrounds?
Answer: They all have parents with prominent careers in the arts, entertainment, or media.
122. Question: Before creating "UnREAL," Sarah Gertrude Shapiro made a short film that inspired the TV show. Who played the jaded producer in that short film?
Answer: Ashley Williams
123. Question: What food did Bea Arthur reportedly hate despite having to eat it on "The Golden Girls"?
Answer: Cheesecake
124. Question: The 2016 sci-fi series "Westworld" was based on a film with the same name. What year did the original film come out?
Answer: 1973
125. Question: Which British drama about a secret organization engineering a pandemic received an American remake whose 2020 premiere drew criticism amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: "Utopia"
126. Question: What was Carrie Bradshaw's address in "Sex and the City"?
Answer: 245 East 73rd Street
127. Question: Who is driving the car during the near-fatal crash in the famous musical episode of "Grey's Anatomy"?
Answer: Dr. Arizona Robbins
128. Question: What item owned by Connell in "Normal People" inspired a viral Instagram page?
Answer: Connell's chain
129. Question: As of August 2026, how many episodes of "Black Mirror" have been released, excluding the interactive film "Bandersnatch"?
Answer: 33
130. Question: What was the original name of the British rom-com series, "Lovesick"?
Answer: "Scrotal Recall"
131. Question: In what year did Harlan Coben begin his overall deal with Netflix?
Answer: 2018
132. Question: Which Los Angeles high school stood in for Liberty High for most of "My So-Called Life"?
Answer: University High School
133. Question: What is the name of the boy band counterpart to Girls5eva in "Girls5eva"?
Answer: Boyz Next Door
134. Question: In "Walker, Texas Ranger," Chuck Norris plays a character who is half-Cherokee and half what?
Answer: Irish
135. Question: What are the plastic humanoids the Doctor faces in the premiere episode of the "Doctor Who" revival series called?
Answer: Autons
136. Question: In "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Rebecca Bunch moves to California to follow the guy of her dreams. Where in New York is she from?
Answer: Scarsdale, New York
137. Question: What is the full name of Maxwell Sheffield's business partner and Fran Fine's rival in "The Nanny"?
Answer: Chastity Claire Babcock
138. Question: According to the opening credits of "Twin Peaks," what is the population of Twin Peaks?
Answer: 51,201
139. Question: How many months passed between the finale of the original "Dynasty" series and the premiere of the reboot?
Answer: 341
140. Question: Which voice actor played Optimus Prime, known as Convoy in Japan, in the Japanese dub of the original "Transformers" animated series and later reprised the role?
Answer: Tesshō Genda
141. Question: Which "Game of Thrones" star starred in "Baywatch" as a lifeguard?
Answer: Jason Momoa
142. Question: What is the name of the fictional movie that the gang races across Philadelphia to see in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"?
Answer: "Thunder Gun Express"
143. Question: Which character, alongside James Bond, helped inspire "Get Smart"?
Answer: Inspector Clouseau
144. Question: "The Lone Gunmen" was a spin-off of which sci-fi thriller?
Answer: "The X-Files"
145. Question: What nickname do the characters in "Class of '07" give to the apocalypse?
Answer: The Poco
146. Question: What deity is pictured behind Maurice Moss' desk in "The IT Crowd"?
Answer: The Flying Spaghetti Monster
147. Question: Which two "Skins" stars have worked with Oscar-winning writer-director Ryan Coogler?
Answer: Daniel Kaluuya and Jack O'Connell
148. Question: What real-life event prompted Harold Finch to build the Machine in "Person of Interest"?
Answer: The September 11 attacks
149. Question: Real-life brothers Joe and Finn Cole starred in "Peaky Blinders." Which characters did they play?
Answer: John Shelby and Michael Gray
150. Question: In "White Famous," producer Stu Beggs is a character who originally appeared in which TV series?
Answer: "Californication"