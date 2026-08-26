150 TV Trivia Questions From The Golden Age To Streaming

121. Question: What do the four central actresses from "Girls" have in common when it comes to their family backgrounds?

Answer: They all have parents with prominent careers in the arts, entertainment, or media.

122. Question: Before creating "UnREAL," Sarah Gertrude Shapiro made a short film that inspired the TV show. Who played the jaded producer in that short film?

Answer: Ashley Williams

123. Question: What food did Bea Arthur reportedly hate despite having to eat it on "The Golden Girls"?

Answer: Cheesecake

124. Question: The 2016 sci-fi series "Westworld" was based on a film with the same name. What year did the original film come out?

Answer: 1973

125. Question: Which British drama about a secret organization engineering a pandemic received an American remake whose 2020 premiere drew criticism amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: "Utopia"

126. Question: What was Carrie Bradshaw's address in "Sex and the City"?

Answer: 245 East 73rd Street

127. Question: Who is driving the car during the near-fatal crash in the famous musical episode of "Grey's Anatomy"?

Answer: Dr. Arizona Robbins

128. Question: What item owned by Connell in "Normal People" inspired a viral Instagram page?

Answer: Connell's chain

129. Question: As of August 2026, how many episodes of "Black Mirror" have been released, excluding the interactive film "Bandersnatch"?

Answer: 33

130. Question: What was the original name of the British rom-com series, "Lovesick"?

Answer: "Scrotal Recall"

131. Question: In what year did Harlan Coben begin his overall deal with Netflix?

Answer: 2018

132. Question: Which Los Angeles high school stood in for Liberty High for most of "My So-Called Life"?

Answer: University High School

133. Question: What is the name of the boy band counterpart to Girls5eva in "Girls5eva"?

Answer: Boyz Next Door

134. Question: In "Walker, Texas Ranger," Chuck Norris plays a character who is half-Cherokee and half what?

Answer: Irish

135. Question: What are the plastic humanoids the Doctor faces in the premiere episode of the "Doctor Who" revival series called?

Answer: Autons

136. Question: In "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Rebecca Bunch moves to California to follow the guy of her dreams. Where in New York is she from?

Answer: Scarsdale, New York

137. Question: What is the full name of Maxwell Sheffield's business partner and Fran Fine's rival in "The Nanny"?

Answer: Chastity Claire Babcock

138. Question: According to the opening credits of "Twin Peaks," what is the population of Twin Peaks?

Answer: 51,201

139. Question: How many months passed between the finale of the original "Dynasty" series and the premiere of the reboot?

Answer: 341

140. Question: Which voice actor played Optimus Prime, known as Convoy in Japan, in the Japanese dub of the original "Transformers" animated series and later reprised the role?

Answer: Tesshō Genda

141. Question: Which "Game of Thrones" star starred in "Baywatch" as a lifeguard?

Answer: Jason Momoa

142. Question: What is the name of the fictional movie that the gang races across Philadelphia to see in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"?

Answer: "Thunder Gun Express"

143. Question: Which character, alongside James Bond, helped inspire "Get Smart"?

Answer: Inspector Clouseau

144. Question: "The Lone Gunmen" was a spin-off of which sci-fi thriller?

Answer: "The X-Files"

145. Question: What nickname do the characters in "Class of '07" give to the apocalypse?

Answer: The Poco

146. Question: What deity is pictured behind Maurice Moss' desk in "The IT Crowd"?

Answer: The Flying Spaghetti Monster

147. Question: Which two "Skins" stars have worked with Oscar-winning writer-director Ryan Coogler?

Answer: Daniel Kaluuya and Jack O'Connell

148. Question: What real-life event prompted Harold Finch to build the Machine in "Person of Interest"?

Answer: The September 11 attacks

149. Question: Real-life brothers Joe and Finn Cole starred in "Peaky Blinders." Which characters did they play?

Answer: John Shelby and Michael Gray

150. Question: In "White Famous," producer Stu Beggs is a character who originally appeared in which TV series?

Answer: "Californication"