15 Best TV Shows Like Avatar: The Last Airbender

In the two decades since "Avatar: The Last Airbender" emerged as one of the greatest fantasy shows ever made, fans have hardly lost interest in the fictional world of the Four Nations. Opportunities to revisit it have been few and far between — and, at least with regard to the live-action adaptations, disappointing.

As we await the release of the sequel series, "Avatar: Seven Havens," on Paramount+, we've found some shows that have mastered the same storytelling elements as the Nickelodeon series. These are all gorgeous animated series — some genuinely satisfying the all-ages descriptor as "The Last Airbender" once did, some more appropriate for adults who grew up watching it. Each of them has some kind of fantastical, magical component, with war, justice, and imperial rebellion being the dominant recurring themes.