NCIS: New York Will Be A 'Much Darker, Edgier Show,' A Franchise Vet Teases
Are you ready for a dark, edgy "NCIS" series? Well, you're getting one this fall with "NCIS: New York."
"NCIS" franchise director Dennis Smith hinted at the tone of the new spin-off starring LL COOL J and Scott Caan in this week's episode of the "NCIS: Partners & Probies" podcast. When co-host Brian Dietzen asked Smith about how "NCIS: New York" might differ from the other "NCIS" series, Smith said: "I think it's going to be a much darker, edgier show." He added that it's "something that [R.] Scott Gemmill has always wanted to do." (Gemmill, who also created the Emmy-winning HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," was the showrunner of "NCIS: Los Angeles," where LL COOL J starred as Sam Hanna, and is an executive producer on "NCIS: New York.")
Smith is an authority on all things "NCIS": He's directed more than 60 episodes of the flagship "NCIS" series along with three dozen episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles" and multiple installments of "NCIS: New Orleans" and "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." He hasn't helmed an episode of "NCIS: New York" yet, but he's definitely interested: He reveals he's been texting with LL COOL J about the new show and told him to "feel free to drop my name if he's so inclined."
NCIS: New York debuts this fall on CBS
"NCIS: New York" was first announced in April, with LL COOL J reprising his "NCIS: Los Angeles" role as special agent Sam Hanna. "Hawaii Five-0" alum Scott Caan co-stars as fellow special agent Nick Schaeffer, who's partnered up with Sam in the New York City field office, with Jennifer Beals as Sam and Nick's superior Robyn Wells. (Watch a teaser for the new series here.)
"NCIS: New York" debuts Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m. on CBS, airing in between the original "NCIS" and prequel "NCIS: Origins." (Check out our full calendar of fall TV premiere dates here.) The official series description reads: "Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world."
Alright, "NCIS" fans: How are we feeling about "NCIS: New York" taking a "much darker, edgier" angle? Hit the comments to share your thoughts!