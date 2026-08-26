NCIS: New York Will Be A 'Much Darker, Edgier Show,' A Franchise Vet Teases

Are you ready for a dark, edgy "NCIS" series? Well, you're getting one this fall with "NCIS: New York."

"NCIS" franchise director Dennis Smith hinted at the tone of the new spin-off starring LL COOL J and Scott Caan in this week's episode of the "NCIS: Partners & Probies" podcast. When co-host Brian Dietzen asked Smith about how "NCIS: New York" might differ from the other "NCIS" series, Smith said: "I think it's going to be a much darker, edgier show." He added that it's "something that [R.] Scott Gemmill has always wanted to do." (Gemmill, who also created the Emmy-winning HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," was the showrunner of "NCIS: Los Angeles," where LL COOL J starred as Sam Hanna, and is an executive producer on "NCIS: New York.")

Smith is an authority on all things "NCIS": He's directed more than 60 episodes of the flagship "NCIS" series along with three dozen episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles" and multiple installments of "NCIS: New Orleans" and "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." He hasn't helmed an episode of "NCIS: New York" yet, but he's definitely interested: He reveals he's been texting with LL COOL J about the new show and told him to "feel free to drop my name if he's so inclined."