10 Best Guest Stars On Parks And Recreation
"Parks and Recreation" originally began as a spin-off of "The Office" before pivoting to follow the misadventures of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), the deputy parks director of the fictional Pawnee, Indiana. With such a large ensemble cast of heavy hitters like Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam Scott, it's impressive that the show still found room for so many memorable guest stars.
Nevertheless, the NBC show boasted a massive array of celebrities playing all sorts of roles in and around Pawnee. The show's memorable guests included movie stars (Sam Elliott, Kristen Bell, and Patricia Clarkson), fellow comedy stars (Patton Oswalt, Chelsea Peretti, and Matt Besser), and even real-life political figures like Michelle Obama and John McCain.
Over seven seasons and more than 100 episodes, these 10 celebrities delivered some of the funniest guest appearances on "Parks and Recreation." For some, their debut cameos were fruitful enough to have them invited back time and time again, while others' appearances were limited to a single episode.
Kathryn Hahn as Jennifer Barkley
Kathryn Hahn is one of the best TV character actors of all time, thanks to shows like "WandaVision," "The Studio," and "Mrs. Fletcher," but well before those starring roles, she was stealing scenes in "Parks and Recreation" as Jennifer Barkley, the ruthless campaign manager of Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd). Hahn made her first appearance in Season 4's "Campaign Shake-Up," playing an integral role in Newport's campaign as a veteran political operative who had gotten Washington, D.C., bigwigs elected to office.
Her political savvy and proclivity for being two-faced are especially accentuated by Hahn's brilliantly funny performance. In the character's debut appearance, Barkley's cordial meeting with Leslie and Ben sets the stage for her betrayal of them, going on TV to smear Leslie's character with the now-iconic quote, "I'm not saying Leslie Knope is a dog murderer, per se. I just think that her actions raise some questions, like, for example, 'Is she a dog murderer?'"
Barkley remains a recurring character in "Parks and Recreation" for the remainder of the show's run, appearing in every season from Season 4 onward. She even reappears in the show's series finale, "One Last Ride," encouraging both Ben and Leslie to consider running for governor of Indiana, with Ben ultimately stepping aside to support Leslie's campaign. Even to the bitter end, Barkley's scheming doesn't get the best of our beloved Pawnee heroes, as much as she hilariously tries again and again.
Paul Rudd as Bobby Newport
Speaking of Jennifer Barkley, it can't be overstated how much of a welcome presence Paul Rudd is in "Parks and Recreation" as Bobby Newport, Leslie's dim-witted opponent in her run for city council, whose success in politics is largely due to his family's wealth and connections. Rudd's clueless character is responsible for some of the funniest moments in all of "Parks and Rec," thanks to the actor's well-proven skill at playing complete morons.
From his very first appearance in Season 4's "Campaign Ad," it's clear that Bobby's a threat to Leslie's campaign, but not because of any brilliance on his part. The cyclical conversations and low-effort political ads are simultaneously a great use of Rudd's comedic stylings and an incisive satire of modern politicians. He's as petulant as he is determined to win the election at any cost, even though he doesn't seem to have any real sense of what being on city council means.
Though Rudd's appearances are scarce in "Parks and Recreation," the actor did reprise his role for the special episode that aired during the COVID-19 pandemic, introducing the episode while being told on camera about the pandemic for the first time. Even five years after the show had officially ended, Rudd is just too good at slipping right back into this role as a charming pain in Leslie Knope's butt.
Parker Posey as Lindsay Carlisle Shay
Parker Posey recently appeared in the weird but familiar Season 3 of "The White Lotus," reminding audiences of her ability to eat up one-liners and bewildered facial expressions. However, frequent rewatchers of "Parks and Recreation" needn't be reminded, given Posey's guest-starring role in Season 3's "Eagleton" as a former friend of Leslie Knope and the rival parks director of the neighboring town of Eagleton, Indiana.
In addition to declaring war on Pawnee with a fence to keep residents out of their town, Posey's character, Lindsay Carlisle Shay, has a tumultuous history with Leslie. Though the two friends once pledged to never turn their backs on Pawnee, Lindsay had accepted an offer to work for Eagleton's own parks and recreation office. Since then, the two have been mortal enemies, though the episode showcases how they begin to mend their broken relationship through their shared love of public service.
Posey plays a perfect foil to Amy Poehler's Leslie, as the two's interactions throughout the episode reek of passive-aggressive behavior and backhanded compliments. Even Lindsay's glamorous appearance plays a significant role in the character's desperation to be better than Leslie, given that her former look is shown in an unfortunate photo depicting Lindsay pre-nose surgery and wearing an awful sweater that just says "Jazz" on it.
Fred Armisen as Raul
Raul Alejandro Bastilla Pedro de Veloso de Maldonado, otherwise known simply as "Raul," first appeared in the second season of "Parks and Recreation," in the episode "Sister City." It's a reunion for former "SNL" alums Amy Poehler and Fred Armisen, who had previously starred together on NBC for six years. However, Leslie Knope and Raul do not get nearly as chummy as Poehler and Armisen clearly did on the sketch show.
Visiting Pawnee from Venezuela as part of a program uniting parks and recreation departments in "sister cities," Raul clearly looks down on Pawnee, especially since other Venezuelan delegations get to make their trips to cities like Miami. It results in a lot of enjoyable comedic moments where Armisen gets to be politely condescending to all Pawnee residents, from assuming that visiting foreigners get to choose a woman to sleep with, to treating Aziz Ansari's Tom Haverford as a servant.
By the end of the episode, relations between Pawnee and Raul's department don't improve, but Leslie does stand up for herself as a defender of Pawnee. It's not exactly a tough decision for her, given that Raul offhandedly mentions his "Committee to Humiliate and Shame America," but he's nevertheless a worthwhile use of Armisen as the kind of despicable character that only he can get away with playing.
Heidi Klum as Ulee Danssen
Heidi Klum doesn't do a lot of acting outside of hosting new seasons of "Project Runway" and making cameo appearances as herself in various projects. One of the few exceptions is her appearance in Season 6 of "Parks and Recreation" as Ulee Danssen, a Danish honoree at the International Coalition of Women in Government Awards in London, where Leslie is also being honored for her contributions to local government.
Klum, despite her limited acting experience, proves to be the perfect person for Leslie to meet at this event. Obviously, her physical beauty is commented on (as Leslie puts it, "Your face... it's so symmetrical!"), but even more relevant is the fact that Ulee is beloved by the people of her hometown. Especially at a point in the series where Leslie is at odds with the people of Pawnee, Klum's cameo serves to heighten Leslie's feelings of inadequacy.
Though it's an incredibly brief guest appearance, it's a memorable moment of getting to see Leslie be tested on her love for Pawnee in spite of how they treat her. Klum essentially personifies the feeling of seeing people you're friends with on Facebook living a perfect life, and who better to do that than a charming supermodel?
Bo Burnham as Chipp McCapp
Nowadays, the concept of seeing Bo Burnham do a guest spot on a popular TV sitcom is akin to seeing a unicorn dunking a basketball in the city of Atlantis. Before creating some of the best stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, Burnham's musical comedy chops were utilized in Season 6 of "Parks and Recreation," in the episode "Flu Season 2," where Leslie is trying to book talent for an upcoming benefit concert in Pawnee amidst a flu outbreak.
Burnham plays Chipp McCapp, a country star who's especially popular in Indiana after his hit song "Beautiful Like My Mom (Support the Troops)." The entire character feels like a precursor to Burnham's "Country Song" parody from his special "Make Happy," perfectly satirizing the country music industry as well as the only pandemic more deadly than the flu: teenage celebrities.
Leslie and Andy visit Chipp to convince him not to pull out of the benefit concert, only to discover that he's a spoiled brat who's abusive to his employees (including his dad). It doesn't take much for Leslie to turn against Chipp after he insults Pawnee, but giving up on getting him to play the concert is a missed opportunity, if only because it deprives us of hearing more of Burnham's very low-effort country songs about beer, freedom, and the troops.
Tatiana Maslany as Nadia Stasky
While Aziz Ansari's Tom Haverford is responsible for bringing nuisances like Jean-Ralphio Saperstein and his sister, Mona-Lisa, around, he also finds a surprisingly wholesome love interest in Tatiana Maslany's Nadia, who debuts in Season 6's "Gin It Up!" In a stark contrast to Tom's usual crowd, Nadia is a good-hearted nurse who works for Doctors Without Borders, becoming the object of his desire as she tries to set up a mobile hospital in Pawnee.
Though fans of Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" know Tatiana Maslany has quite the comedy chops, her "Parks and Recreation" guest spot sees her playing the straight man to Tom's awkward attempts at romance. However, she even holds her own in sarcastic exchanges with Aubrey Plaza's April, proving to be a likable and well-meaning addition to the show, albeit one that's short-lived.
After only her second episode, "Filibuster," Nadia leaves Pawnee for a Doctors Without Borders assignment in Rwanda. It's a disappointing early departure for one of the show's more lovable romantic interests, especially given the kinds of people Tom usually hangs around with. A more present Nadia could've been a good influence on him.
Andy Samberg as Carl Lorthner
Another former "Saturday Night Live" cast member who worked with Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, popped up in Season 2 of "Parks and Recreation," and they couldn't have found a better role for the comedian. The episode, "Park Safety" finds Leslie attempting to improve safety at Pawnee's parks, unfortunately having to deal with the incredibly loud Carl Lorthner (Samberg), a security ranger.
It's a fun meta bit throughout the episode that Carl is so characteristically loud that he can even be heard when other characters, like Ansari's Tom Haverford, are doing talking heads to the camera. Seeing him roll up in a golf cart and, upon saying one word, make an entire flock of birds fly off is among the best visual gags in all of "Parks and Rec." It also helps that Carl shares Samberg's trademark immaturity, making small talk about "Avatar" and telling Leslie about a log covered in worms he found.
Although Carl sadly never appears again after this Season 2 episode, Samberg accepted his "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" role because of his positive experience working with Mike Schur and Dan Goor on "Parks and Rec." It's a shame he did, though, because if any character from "Parks and Rec" deserves a spin-off, it's Carl Lorthner and his wildlife adventures.
Paula Pell as Tammy Zero
As the runaway star of "Parks and Recreation," Nick Offerman's Ron Swanson is a big part of why the NBC series is among the best sitcoms ever made. One of the more colorful aspects of the character, aside from his libertarianism and masculine taste, is his personal life. Ron has two ex-wives, both named Tammy (played by Patricia Clarkson and Offerman's real-life wife, Megan Mullally, respectively), but neither is the Tammy we've chosen for this list; that honor goes to Paula Pell's Tammy Zero, Ron's mother.
It's obviously a hilarious detail that Ron's two dysfunctional ex-wives share a name not only with each other, but also with his mom. However, Pell's sole appearance in "Parks and Rec," in the Season 4 episode "Ron and Tammys," establishes her as the dominant Tammy after Clarkson's Tammy reappears to control Ron's life, prompting Ron's mom to challenge her ex-daughter-in-law to a "prairie drink-off" using Swanson family liquor.
Though it's an important moment to establish Ron as his own man against all the Tammys, Pell's guest role also holds significant weight for another "Parks and Rec" star: Leslie Knope herself, Amy Poehler. Notably, Pell was a writer on "Saturday Night Live" during Poehler's era and later worked alongside Poehler again in "Wine Country" and "Inside Out." If anything, Pell does a perfect job showing why Ron turned out the way that he did.
Joe Biden as himself
When it comes to guest stars on "Parks and Recreation" that came as total surprises, it doesn't get more shocking than an actual future president of the United States. Joe Biden's name gets dropped frequently in "Parks and Rec" as Leslie Knope's all-time celebrity crush, even well into her romance with Adam Scott's Ben Wyatt. However, Ben goes above and beyond to prove how comfortable he is with Leslie's hall pass; in Season 5's "Leslie vs. April," he actually pulls strings to get the two to meet.
During a visit to Washington, D.C., Ben surprises Leslie with a visit to the White House to meet Barack Obama's then-Vice President. Obviously, Joe Biden's no actor, but Poehler more than makes up for it with Leslie's overeager reaction to meeting her hero, going so far as to assume she's being offered Hillary Clinton's job as secretary of state (a subtle reference to Poehler's famed impression of Clinton on "Saturday Night Live").
As if this one moment wasn't enough, Biden makes another cameo in the series finale of "Parks and Rec," flash-forwarding to Leslie and Ben attending a dinner party hosted by Biden and his wife, Jill, in the year 2025. Although the Bidens seem like begrudging friends of Leslie's, it's a meaningful cap to a series-long running joke about her obsession with the former vice president. We can only imagine how she felt seeing him win the 2020 election.