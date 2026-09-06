10 Best Guest Stars On Parks And Recreation

Kathryn Hahn is one of the best TV character actors of all time, thanks to shows like "WandaVision," "The Studio," and "Mrs. Fletcher," but well before those starring roles, she was stealing scenes in "Parks and Recreation" as Jennifer Barkley, the ruthless campaign manager of Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd). Hahn made her first appearance in Season 4's "Campaign Shake-Up," playing an integral role in Newport's campaign as a veteran political operative who had gotten Washington, D.C., bigwigs elected to office.

Her political savvy and proclivity for being two-faced are especially accentuated by Hahn's brilliantly funny performance. In the character's debut appearance, Barkley's cordial meeting with Leslie and Ben sets the stage for her betrayal of them, going on TV to smear Leslie's character with the now-iconic quote, "I'm not saying Leslie Knope is a dog murderer, per se. I just think that her actions raise some questions, like, for example, 'Is she a dog murderer?'"

Barkley remains a recurring character in "Parks and Recreation" for the remainder of the show's run, appearing in every season from Season 4 onward. She even reappears in the show's series finale, "One Last Ride," encouraging both Ben and Leslie to consider running for governor of Indiana, with Ben ultimately stepping aside to support Leslie's campaign. Even to the bitter end, Barkley's scheming doesn't get the best of our beloved Pawnee heroes, as much as she hilariously tries again and again.