Justice always exists in a delicate balance and the best TV crime dramas thoroughly explore those moral gray areas that come with enforcing the law, with shows often depicting corrupt police officers and detectives as antiheroes or adversaries. To be clear, these narratives obviously don't celebrate or encourage corruption or graft within law enforcement, but use them to feature a more nuanced take on the genre. With that in mind, we're highlighting the series that told stories about shady law enforcement figures the best in a regular capacity.

From shows that center on internal affairs divisions busting crooked cops, to crime thrillers with police protagonists committing morally dubious acts, there are a lot of series to choose from. Keep in mind, these shows are ranked in order not just of overall quality but how they, more specifically, feature corrupt cop stories for the purposes of this list. Any position of authority carries the dark potential to break bad and these series acutely reflect that in their respective storytelling. These are the 10 best corrupt cop TV shows of all time ranked, each showing the dark side of life on the force.