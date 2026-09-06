5 Classic Sci-Fi Shows Better Than Star Trek

First airing in 1966, "Star Trek" perfectly showcased everything sci-fi TV could achieve, as one of the best shows set in the future, sending the crew of the Starship Enterprise into encounters with strange new worlds, mysterious alien beings and different civilizations. The ingenuity of "Star Trek" has helped ensure the series' longevity via various spin-offs, including "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Discovery," and "Star Trek: Picard."

While "Star Trek" is undeniably one of the most successful TV sci-fi franchises of all time, other shows are just as good — if not better — at being thought-provoking, imagining alternate worlds, and building universes audiences can fall in love with. Some of television's earliest sci-fi series pushed science fiction in exciting new directions, blending it with other genres, or taking it to such surreal places, audiences were caught totally off-guard. Sci-fi shows like "The Expanse," "Foundation," "Andor", and "3 Body Problem" have given "Star Trek" a run for its money in recent years — but even classic series from the '50s all the way to the '90s were standing tall alongside Roddenberry's vision for the future.