NCIS: Tony DiNozzo Warns That 'Something Very Bad' Is Happening In Season 24 Trailer

Tony DiNozzo is back on "NCIS" — but he's not just here to say hi to old friends.

CBS has released a trailer for Season 24 of the hit procedural, with Michael Weatherly returning to reprise his role as Tony in a season-long arc. In the trailer — which you can watch above — some higher-ups are worried about a security breach when one asks, "What does Mr. DiNozzo think?" Soon enough, Tony is back at his old stomping grounds and admiring the decor: "Oh, the orange walls... very special non-agent Anthony DiNozzo is back." (Hmmm... could this security breach have something to do with McGee's son Mateo and his confrontation with Nick in the season finale?)

Tony warns that "something bad is coming down the pike... very bad, and some very smart people are worried about it," as we see the NCIS team snap into action, pointing guns and wrestling suspects to the ground. But Tony trusts his old pals to come through: "If NCIS Special Agent Tim McGee is paying attention, then it's all going to work out." But wait: Isn't this the same Tony who hazed McGee as a lowly probie back in the show's early days? "It's a new me, Tim," Tony tells him. "Accept it."