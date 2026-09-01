NCIS: Tony DiNozzo Warns That 'Something Very Bad' Is Happening In Season 24 Trailer
Tony DiNozzo is back on "NCIS" — but he's not just here to say hi to old friends.
CBS has released a trailer for Season 24 of the hit procedural, with Michael Weatherly returning to reprise his role as Tony in a season-long arc. In the trailer — which you can watch above — some higher-ups are worried about a security breach when one asks, "What does Mr. DiNozzo think?" Soon enough, Tony is back at his old stomping grounds and admiring the decor: "Oh, the orange walls... very special non-agent Anthony DiNozzo is back." (Hmmm... could this security breach have something to do with McGee's son Mateo and his confrontation with Nick in the season finale?)
Tony warns that "something bad is coming down the pike... very bad, and some very smart people are worried about it," as we see the NCIS team snap into action, pointing guns and wrestling suspects to the ground. But Tony trusts his old pals to come through: "If NCIS Special Agent Tim McGee is paying attention, then it's all going to work out." But wait: Isn't this the same Tony who hazed McGee as a lowly probie back in the show's early days? "It's a new me, Tim," Tony tells him. "Accept it."
Michael Weatherly returns as Tony this fall on NCIS
Michael Weatherly's return to "NCIS" as Tony DiNozzo was first announced back in July, with Season 24 kicking off Tuesday, October 6 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Weatherly was an original cast member when "NCIS" debuted on CBS back in 2003, starring as Tony for 13 seasons. He left the show in the Season 13 episode "Family First," with Tony resigning from the team to raise the daughter, Tali, he shared with fellow agent Ziva David. Weatherly later returned as Tony in Season 21 for the funeral of beloved medical examiner Donald "Ducky" Mallard (played by the late David McCallum) in "The Stories We Leave Behind." Last year, he reunited with "NCIS" co-star Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva, for the Paramount+ spin-off "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," but that was canceled after just one season.
As for what brings Tony back into the fold, "NCIS" showrunner Steven D. Binder previously told TVLine that Tony's daughter Tali "has come to the United States and is in boarding school, and he's opening a satellite office of his private security firm in D.C." That's when "he gets word of something happening with NCIS, and he's interested about it," and "that's how his world crosses paths with ours." (Get the full scoop on Tony's return and how he fits in with the NCIS team here.)
Press PLAY at the top to get a sneak peek at Tony's return to "NCIS," and tell us what you're hoping to see this season in a comment below.