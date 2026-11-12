Scrubs' Zach Braff Unpacks J.D. And Elliot Fantasy, Clarifies Kim/Sam Canon, And Shares Season 3 Hopes

TVLINE | You and I have talked quite a bit about Episode 8 from last season, and how much buzz Dr. Cox being sick generated — but I don't think I've seen more social media chatter than I saw coming out of Season 2, Episode 7, which addressed J.D. and Elliot's divorce. We've known since the revival began that J.D. and Elliot had split — but until now, we'd only really explored the emotional fallout, not the circumstances that led to their separation. What went into deciding how to fill in those blanks?

I think the audience was due, right? The audience is due for lots of things, and I want to give it all to them, but it's such a tricky balance with 21-minute episodes and only nine and 10 of them. They were due for some more backstory on what happened with this divorce, and we wanted to have it be J.D.'s fantasy, where it ultimately turns out to be all the things he wished he could say to Elliot.

J.D. taking responsibility was a really good thing for the audience to hear — but ultimately, also, for the growth of J.D., and to see that he had the emotional maturity now to say, "I'm not going to go down this road because I don't want to hurt her ever again."

TVLINE | I did a full-series rewatch prior to the revival, and I can't recall another instance of the show using the fantasy device quite like this.

It's a little bit similar to the Brendan Fraser "Where do you think we are?" thing. That wasn't a fantasy, it was Dr. Cox's imagination, so it's not a perfect one-to-one... but that's the only time we ever did something like that. Again, not a fantasy in that case, but this one isn't really a fantasy either. It's sort of a moment in time when J.D. joins [his sundowning patient] and enters her world of imagination, where he can imagine how something would play out if he sent a text. It's kind of like that Gwyneth Paltrow movie, "Sliding Doors," and it's beautiful what happens. And when he comes back [to reality], he chooses not to [invite Elliot to dinner] because he feels it is now the emotionally mature thing — not to put her and his son, who he loves more than anything, through any more pain of divorce and breakup.

TVLINE | But regardless of whether the emotions we're seeing come from a real place, this is still ultimately J.D.'s version of what could be — his version of the conversation he wishes he could have had with Elliot.

Absolutely. Imagine you had — and it doesn't have to be a romantic partner, but let's just say in this case an old romantic partner or someone you broke up with where you could just say, "I wish I could have this fantasy where I get to say everything I wish I had said, and I say it correctly, and I say it articulately, and I say it from the bottom of my heart."

J.D. in the OG series is very narcissistic and self-centered. It's a fun character to play because he's the protagonist — he's silly, he's funny, he's goofy, and he's also an excellent doctor — but he has plenty of negative attributes. He's a very flawed protagonist. I see that so much more now at the age I am now when I'm playing him, and I still love playing that, but I also wanted to fold into this new series some emotional maturity.

TVLINE | Do you think if audiences had seen that what-if scenario from Elliot's perspective, it would have been much different?

It's a great question, Ryan, and I think we should do that in Season 3. I think that Elliot in the real world would love some accountability — and would, like anybody who's gone through a breakup, love to hear the other person say, "Hey, here's where I fell short. Here's where I should have showed up. Here's my Monday morning quarterbacking about what happened and how I'm responsible." Of course she would love to hear that, and I think he'll always be the love of her life. They'll always be the love of each other's lives.

I think it's confusing for Elliot, too, because now that he's back at the hospital, he's the guy [she remembers]. He's so joyous, he's dating all these other women — I mean, she's dating too — but he's back to his old self. He says that in the speech. He goes, "I found my purpose again. I realized that when I got separated from teaching, when I got separated from being a leader, when I was just being a concierge doctor in the suburbs for rich people, I just lost my whole purpose." And now he has this joie de vivre, and she clocks that.

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TVLINE | I'd seen another interview with Sarah where she mentioned that you filmed Elliot's reaction to seeing J.D. walking out with Cassie a couple of different ways. I imagine part of what's going through her head is, "This is the J.D. I remember. Why wasn't he like this for me?"

Yeah. It's tricky to shoot that because Elliot hasn't seen anything the audience has seen, right? So the only thing, if you think about it, that Elliot is clocking is, "Oh God, great. He's going to date yet another woman who works here, and she happens to be the head of the hospital, and she's beautiful. Great." J.D. is trying to act aloof because he's trying to act like he didn't just commit to pushing down those feelings, and then you [see], once he passes her, that his face sort of drops, and he feels the heartache. Cassie's a fling, and she's fun, but he's not in love with Cassie.

TVLINE | By the end of Episode 7, J.D. decided his feelings for Elliot are better left unsaid because he doesn't want to hurt her or Ollie again. But in Episode 8, it's obvious those feelings aren't going away. Is he genuinely trying to move forward, or just postponing a conversation he knows he'll eventually have to have?

For me, the way I'm playing it is that he's trying his best to just stuff it down and move on. Not that Cassie will necessarily be endgame, because she's sort of brutal and tough, but he's confessing to Turk, like, "Hey, you're my best friend. This is on my mind. I'm trying to avoid it, but I'm being honest with you that it's present." And Turk says, "OK, what do we do to make this never happen?" So he is trying to push it down, as people do. He's trying to say, "I want to acknowledge these feelings. I feel them, but I'm going to keep them to myself and hold it down and keep it professional with her." It's hard because they share a child and he loves her, but I think he knows he's not going to go down that road again. At least that's what he's trying.

TVLINE | With both Stephanie Koenig's Cassie and Ed Quinn's Jax, I don't necessarily get the sense the audience is supposed to be rooting for either of those relationships, at least not in the way they're potentially rooting for J.D. and Elliot.

They're flings. These characters were married for many, many years. They're in a hospital where people are stereotypically very flirty. There's this hunk, and Stephanie's beautiful, and they're doing what people do. They're hooking up, and they're not necessarily meant to be love affairs.

I think Charlie, the Rachel Bilson character, had more of a chance [of turning into something real]. But that was [ultimately set up for] Scott Foley's character Sean to finally get some revenge on J.D. for all the f—king headaches he'd caused him.

TVLINE | I was wondering how you were going to wrap that up, because once Sean came back, I thought, "They can't possibly stomp on this man's heart again."

He was due! He was due to get back at J.D.