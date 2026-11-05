Scrubs Sheds New Light On J.D. And Elliot's Divorce — And Makes A Strong Case For More Episodes
Seven episodes into its second season, the "Scrubs" revival continues to demonstrate why bringing J.D., Elliot, and Turk back to Sacred Heart was a worthwhile endeavor. And Wednesday's installment offered perhaps the clearest example yet of what makes this return so rewarding: The series isn't just revisiting familiar characters in familiar circumstances. It's finding new ways to explore how time has changed them.
That's particularly true of J.D. and Elliot, whose divorce has loomed over the revival since its February premiere. Until now, we knew that Elliot had ended their marriage, but the circumstances surrounding their split remained somewhat murky. By employing one of the show's signature storytelling devices, the writers finally began to explore what went wrong — albeit entirely from J.D.'s perspective, which may not tell the whole story.
It's precisely the sort of character-driven storytelling that helped earn "Scrubs" a place among TVLine's Best Shows of 2026. And yet, with the revival's first two seasons totaling just 19 episodes — fewer than the original series typically produced in a single year — there's a growing frustration that the show may not have enough time to fully explore the stories it's setting up. Especially with ABC yet to order a third season.
J.D. Imagines a Second Chance With Elliot
J.D. was in an even more reflective mood than usual, having decided to work on his memoir in his spare time. (Among the revelations: His childhood crush on Smurfette.) Turk, meanwhile, expressed concern about his best friend's budding relationship with new hospital administrator Cassie, whose aggressive cost-cutting measures were already creating problems. (At least she wasn't watering down the anesthesia... yet.)
Meanwhile, J.D. and Elliot agreed to talk to their son Ollie about his first crush, unaware that Uncle Turk and Aunt Carla had already given him the birds-and-the-bees talk (assuming sports-illiterate J.D. wouldn't be much help explaining the bases). But when it came time for J.D. to return to work, Ollie's request that he stay and watch a movie as a family broke his heart, reminding him of the life he and Elliot once shared, and the unresolved feelings surrounding their divorce.
Back at Sacred Heart, J.D. helped Blake care for an elderly patient experiencing sundowning. Hoping to comfort her, he played the song that had been playing when her late husband proposed, then sat beside her as she revisited a happier time. The encounter prompted J.D. to think about his own marriage, and soon he was texting Elliot to invite her to dinner. What followed was the most substantial conversation the former spouses have had about their divorce since the revival began.
As Elliot arrived for dinner, Tom Petty's "American Girl" played in J.D.'s head, a knowing callback to her slow-motion strut in the Season 3 premiere. Once seated, the former spouses traded amusing revelations about their lives immediately following the separation. J.D. admitted that he'd sprayed Elliot's perfume on a body pillow and placed ice packs against his legs to replicate her notoriously cold feet. Elliot, meanwhile, revealed that she'd slept with Cody, the gym trainer who used to call J.D. "Pops." (As it turned out, Cody had hit on J.D., too.) But the conversation took a more serious turn during a late-night stroll when J.D. finally asked why their marriage hadn't worked.
"We should've worked," he insisted.
"I know, but we didn't," Elliot replied. "Maybe the fact that we can still be friends is our happy ending."
J.D. wasn't satisfied with that answer. He acknowledged that leaving Sacred Heart for private practice — apparently retconning his original reason for leaving in Season 8, when he took a job at Kim's hospital to be closer to their son, Sam — had robbed him of his sense of purpose. What he'd believed would complete their perfect life together had instead left him deeply unhappy, and he'd pushed Elliot away rather than admit how lost he'd become.
"I think I lost my purpose, and I didn't know how to be the guy that you fell in love with anymore," he confessed.
Elliot reminded him that she'd promised to stand by him in sickness and in health. He hadn't needed to shut her out. J.D. apologized and explained that returning to Sacred Heart had helped him rediscover what mattered: his patients, being a good father, and loving her.
"Elliot, I don't think I can ever really be myself without you."
Elliot was hesitant. Their previous attempts to rekindle their relationship had ended badly, and she had no reason to believe another would be different. In a way, the exchange echoed their debate in Season 8's "My Happy Place," only now with the added weight of a failed marriage and a fractured family.
"It only has to end right once," J.D. countered. Then he kissed her. For a moment, it seemed like they might finally be getting another chance. J.D. even returned home with Elliot to watch the movie he'd previously missed with Ollie.
Alas, none of it happened. J.D. was still sitting beside his patient at Sacred Heart. The dinner, the conversation, the kiss, and the almost-family movie night had all played out in his imagination. He hadn't even sent Elliot the invitation.
"I missed my family, I missed her," J.D. admitted in voiceover. "But I couldn't risk hurting her again, and hurting my son. Maybe some things are better left unsaid. My love for Elliot would have to live on in my mind."
Instead of telling Elliot how he felt, J.D. wished his ex-wife a goodnight at admin, then headed off to dinner with Cassie — clearly a rebound.
How Scrubs Uses an Old Trick to Show How Much J.D. Has Grown
For a series that has always relied on J.D.'s elaborate fantasies to exaggerate his fears, insecurities, and desires, often for comedic effect, this was a particularly effective use of a familiar storytelling device. Rather than simply playing his imagination for laughs, the fantasy gave J.D. an opportunity to articulate everything he wished he could say to Elliot, while revealing why he wasn't prepared to say any of it.
The scene also illustrates one of the revival's greatest strengths, something I praised in my initial review: Unlike the jettisoned "Med School" year, which largely discarded J.D.'s character development, the revival builds upon the growth he experienced during the original run. Here, J.D. is no longer a young doctor trying to figure out what he wants from life. He's a father who recognizes that pursuing what he wants could come at the expense of the two people he loves most. (Sorry, Turk.) That's why the imagined reconciliation feels more consequential than a simple fake-out. The conversation never happened, but it tells us something significant about where J.D. is emotionally, and where his relationship with Elliot might go from here. It's just unfortunate that, with only three episodes remaining in Season 2 and no guarantee of a third, the show may not have enough time to explore how Elliot imagines that same conversation unfolding — let alone allow the two of them to actually have it.
The revival has already proven that these characters still have stories worth telling. Here's hoping ABC gives them the time to tell them.
What did you think of Wednesday's "Scrubs"? Did J.D. and Elliot's imagined reconciliation work for you? And would you like to see ABC renew the revival for a longer third season? Hit the comments with your thoughts.