Scrubs Sheds New Light On J.D. And Elliot's Divorce — And Makes A Strong Case For More Episodes

J.D. was in an even more reflective mood than usual, having decided to work on his memoir in his spare time. (Among the revelations: His childhood crush on Smurfette.) Turk, meanwhile, expressed concern about his best friend's budding relationship with new hospital administrator Cassie, whose aggressive cost-cutting measures were already creating problems. (At least she wasn't watering down the anesthesia... yet.)

Meanwhile, J.D. and Elliot agreed to talk to their son Ollie about his first crush, unaware that Uncle Turk and Aunt Carla had already given him the birds-and-the-bees talk (assuming sports-illiterate J.D. wouldn't be much help explaining the bases). But when it came time for J.D. to return to work, Ollie's request that he stay and watch a movie as a family broke his heart, reminding him of the life he and Elliot once shared, and the unresolved feelings surrounding their divorce.

Back at Sacred Heart, J.D. helped Blake care for an elderly patient experiencing sundowning. Hoping to comfort her, he played the song that had been playing when her late husband proposed, then sat beside her as she revisited a happier time. The encounter prompted J.D. to think about his own marriage, and soon he was texting Elliot to invite her to dinner. What followed was the most substantial conversation the former spouses have had about their divorce since the revival began.

As Elliot arrived for dinner, Tom Petty's "American Girl" played in J.D.'s head, a knowing callback to her slow-motion strut in the Season 3 premiere. Once seated, the former spouses traded amusing revelations about their lives immediately following the separation. J.D. admitted that he'd sprayed Elliot's perfume on a body pillow and placed ice packs against his legs to replicate her notoriously cold feet. Elliot, meanwhile, revealed that she'd slept with Cody, the gym trainer who used to call J.D. "Pops." (As it turned out, Cody had hit on J.D., too.) But the conversation took a more serious turn during a late-night stroll when J.D. finally asked why their marriage hadn't worked.

"We should've worked," he insisted.

"I know, but we didn't," Elliot replied. "Maybe the fact that we can still be friends is our happy ending."

J.D. wasn't satisfied with that answer. He acknowledged that leaving Sacred Heart for private practice — apparently retconning his original reason for leaving in Season 8, when he took a job at Kim's hospital to be closer to their son, Sam — had robbed him of his sense of purpose. What he'd believed would complete their perfect life together had instead left him deeply unhappy, and he'd pushed Elliot away rather than admit how lost he'd become.

"I think I lost my purpose, and I didn't know how to be the guy that you fell in love with anymore," he confessed.

Elliot reminded him that she'd promised to stand by him in sickness and in health. He hadn't needed to shut her out. J.D. apologized and explained that returning to Sacred Heart had helped him rediscover what mattered: his patients, being a good father, and loving her.

"Elliot, I don't think I can ever really be myself without you."

Elliot was hesitant. Their previous attempts to rekindle their relationship had ended badly, and she had no reason to believe another would be different. In a way, the exchange echoed their debate in Season 8's "My Happy Place," only now with the added weight of a failed marriage and a fractured family.

"It only has to end right once," J.D. countered. Then he kissed her. For a moment, it seemed like they might finally be getting another chance. J.D. even returned home with Elliot to watch the movie he'd previously missed with Ollie.

Alas, none of it happened. J.D. was still sitting beside his patient at Sacred Heart. The dinner, the conversation, the kiss, and the almost-family movie night had all played out in his imagination. He hadn't even sent Elliot the invitation.

"I missed my family, I missed her," J.D. admitted in voiceover. "But I couldn't risk hurting her again, and hurting my son. Maybe some things are better left unsaid. My love for Elliot would have to live on in my mind."

Instead of telling Elliot how he felt, J.D. wished his ex-wife a goodnight at admin, then headed off to dinner with Cassie — clearly a rebound.