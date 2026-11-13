Should Method Man Return To Cupertino? Have We Recovered From Messy Love Is Blind Reunion? Should DWTS Stick To Prerecorded Tracks? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Rookie," "Law & Order: SVU," "Cupertino," "Chicago Fire," and more!

1 | Regarding Eddie's absence during Jamie's visit to "Boston Blue": Does anyone still "send their regards" in 2026? What, are the Reagans not all on a family text chain? And given how many Reagans there are, are we really supposed to believe Danny never found out which family member was upset about him packing up his life in New York and moving to Boston?

2 | Now that we've emotionally recovered from that mess of a "Love Is Blind" reunion: Why do we have the strong suspicion that John did a lot more than just send a few "unhusbandly" texts to another woman? Why did the Rob-Michaella conversation only focus on his embarrassing behavior at the group reunion and not even touch on his embarrassing behavior with his friends at the bar before that? Do Stew and Jax, who barely made it out of the pods before splitting up, actually have the best chance of anyone at building a lasting relationship? And how awkward was that final musical performance, with Ashe prancing around singing "Stop the Wedding!" while this season's cast members were still wiping away tears after their relationships crashed and burned?

3 | How worried are you that "CIA" Good Guy Bill might do something he can't take back, like killing Felix Vincente and burying the truth? And do you have any theories about what else might develop regarding Bill's dad's past?

4 | Raymond Reddington, is that you in the "VisionQuest" finale?!

5 | On "NCIS," how cool was it to see Katrina Law's real-life daughter Kinley share the screen with her as a guest star... and to hear them speak fluent Mandarin with each other?

6 | During the "Dancing With the Stars" Dance-Off, was Sheryl Crow's wonky performance of "All I Wanna Do" proof that these high-stakes bonus rounds should only be accompanied by prerecorded music? And are you a little worried that next week's semifinals will pull the now-annual "You're all going to the finale!" move, resulting in a whopping six couples competing on the final show?

7 | On "Best Medicine," were you impressed — or distressed — by how tightly Louisa's corset was laced during her Salty Breeze shift after the town's Revolutionary War reenactment? Did the ergot poisoning storyline bring to mind a certain "X-Files" episode? And are you relieved that Martin and Louisa finally seem to be on the same page about their attraction?