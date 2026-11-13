Should Method Man Return To Cupertino? Have We Recovered From Messy Love Is Blind Reunion? Should DWTS Stick To Prerecorded Tracks? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Rookie," "Law & Order: SVU," "Cupertino," "Chicago Fire," and more!
1 | Regarding Eddie's absence during Jamie's visit to "Boston Blue": Does anyone still "send their regards" in 2026? What, are the Reagans not all on a family text chain? And given how many Reagans there are, are we really supposed to believe Danny never found out which family member was upset about him packing up his life in New York and moving to Boston?
2 | Now that we've emotionally recovered from that mess of a "Love Is Blind" reunion: Why do we have the strong suspicion that John did a lot more than just send a few "unhusbandly" texts to another woman? Why did the Rob-Michaella conversation only focus on his embarrassing behavior at the group reunion and not even touch on his embarrassing behavior with his friends at the bar before that? Do Stew and Jax, who barely made it out of the pods before splitting up, actually have the best chance of anyone at building a lasting relationship? And how awkward was that final musical performance, with Ashe prancing around singing "Stop the Wedding!" while this season's cast members were still wiping away tears after their relationships crashed and burned?
3 | How worried are you that "CIA" Good Guy Bill might do something he can't take back, like killing Felix Vincente and burying the truth? And do you have any theories about what else might develop regarding Bill's dad's past?
4 | Raymond Reddington, is that you in the "VisionQuest" finale?!
5 | On "NCIS," how cool was it to see Katrina Law's real-life daughter Kinley share the screen with her as a guest star... and to hear them speak fluent Mandarin with each other?
6 | During the "Dancing With the Stars" Dance-Off, was Sheryl Crow's wonky performance of "All I Wanna Do" proof that these high-stakes bonus rounds should only be accompanied by prerecorded music? And are you a little worried that next week's semifinals will pull the now-annual "You're all going to the finale!" move, resulting in a whopping six couples competing on the final show?
7 | On "Best Medicine," were you impressed — or distressed — by how tightly Louisa's corset was laced during her Salty Breeze shift after the town's Revolutionary War reenactment? Did the ergot poisoning storyline bring to mind a certain "X-Files" episode? And are you relieved that Martin and Louisa finally seem to be on the same page about their attraction?
We're also wondering...
8 | Was Michelle and Matt's elimination on "The Amazing Race" perhaps one of the biggest upsets in the show's history?
9 | "American Classic," "American Hostage," now "The American Heiress"... what is it with MGM+ and shows with "American" in their titles?
10 | Did you love the return of the duos twist on "Survivor" or did it feel a bit too soon to bring that back? And were you surprised that many of the players wanted to protect Maggie despite her being paired up with the season's quite unpopular Mike? Plus, with the coin flip looming in next week's episode, which castaway do you think will step up to take the big swing like Devens did in "50"?
11 | "Chicago Fire" fans, how are we feeling about that Violet/Jacob hookup? Can we trust him?
12 | "Scrubs" fans, where does Wednesday's "Sinners"-themed Dr. Acula cutaway rank among the series' best fantasy sequences?
13 | Regarding those gruesome "Good Daughter" flashbacks: Did anyone else get queasy watching Zach Culpepper try to gouge out Sam's eye with his fingers in Episode 1? And can someone please explain Rusty's obsession with that stupid clown nose?
14 | Did the latest "Last Man Standing" reunion on the set of Tim Allen's current ABC sitcom, "Shifting Gears," get anyone else thinking about a rewatch?
We'd also like to know...
15 | Did anyone anticipate "Virgin River" becoming Netflix's longest-running original series — and that a Season 9 renewal would come without a final-season announcement?
16 | "Law & Order: SVU" fans: From what we learned in the 600th episode, are we to assume that Olivia didn't attend Stabler's brother's funeral?
17 | Show of hands: Who wouldn't mind seeing Method Man's Yungwood again on "Cupertino"? And are "Booty Bass" (and "Bass Booty") now in competition with that "Evil" Christmas song for the title of: Kings Drama-Generated Tune You Can't Get Out of Your Head?
18 | After Thursday's "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which saw Ruben excelling at night school while Georgie struggled to keep up after joining his class, are we headed toward a future where Georgie becomes the face of Dr. Tire, with Ruben as the silent partner and brains behind the operation? And wouldn't that be the most logical explanation for Ruben's absence during "The Big Bang Theory" era?
19 | ABC, which has "The Rookie" moving to Wednesdays and leading into "The Rookie: North" at 10 p.m. beginning January 6, and Fox, which is launching "Baywatch" that same night at 9 p.m., must both be breathing a sigh of relief that NBC has scheduled its annual, well-watched #OneChicago crossover event for the following Wednesday, January 13... right?
20 | In "Dexter: Resurrection," did your heart skip a beat when the New York Ripper finally caused Wallace's calm and collected demeanor to break? (How dare he use the Bee Gees against her!)
21 | Who else is hoping that "YAGA" private investigator Rapp has a lot more of those undershirts in his suitcase? (Because you know all that blood is never coming out.)