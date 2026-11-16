10 Most Underrated Marvel Cartoons Of All Time
Boasting some of the most recognizable superheroes in the world, Marvel Comics has had its characters adapted into animated television shows for over 60 years. Some of the best superhero TV shows of all time, in any medium, are based on Marvel properties. But with decades' worth of Marvel cartoons, there are some that aren't as fondly remembered as they deserve. With that in mind, we're highlighting the animated Marvel superhero series that should get wider and more positive recognition.
Whether it's some of the many Spider-Man or X-Men shows or more obscure Marvel properties, these cartoons have gone severely overlooked. Some of these shows are unfairly compared to more celebrated predecessors or suffered from short runs. What all these series have in common is that they're all worth checking out regardless of their relative obscurity. These are the 10 most underrated Marvel cartoons of all time, each worthy of a revisit and reappraisal.
Iron Man: Armored Adventures
Given that Iron Man became the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least initially, the Iron Avenger received his own animated series shortly after the MCU's launch. Debuting in 2009, "Iron Man: Armored Adventures" follows a younger version of Tony Stark (Adrian Petriw), who builds his first super-powered armor after his father's apparent death. While investigating what became of his dad, Tony tangles with Obadiah Stane (Mackenzie Gray) and the Mandarin (Vincent Tong). The second and final season aligns the show closer to the movie "Iron Man 2," including the introductions of Black Widow (Ashleigh Ball) and Justin Hammer (Michael Adamthwaite).
With its use of cel-shaded computer-generated animation, "Iron Man: Armored Adventures" is one of the most visually impressive Iron Man-centric shows. But more than just with its presentation, the show really digs into the rivalry between Iron Man and the Mandarin on a more personal level than prior depictions. The second season also organically expands the narrative scope, making Tony a bigger part of the Marvel Universe. The best animated series starring Iron Man to date, "Iron Man: Armored Adventures" finds a fresh approach to its superhero's mythos.
Wolverine and the X-Men
Wolverine has grown into something of the face of the X-Men, both in terms of movies and video games. The 2009 animated series "Wolverine and the X-Men" similarly puts the clawed mutant center stage, as evidenced right in its title. The story begins with Wolverine (Steve Blum) and Beast (Fred Tatasciore) reforming the X-Men after the team disbanded following an attack on the X-Mansion. However, just as the show began to gain its creative momentum, it was canceled after a single season.
Several of the shows on this list unfortunately ended earlier than intended, leaving viewers hoping for a satisfying ending in the lurch. "Wolverine and the X-Men" definitely falls under that umbrella, not getting to tell its teased Age of Apocalypse storyline in its de facto finale. Even with this unrealized direction, the series brings plenty of interesting stories to the table, including a showdown between the Wolverine and Hulk. Though it doesn't rank highly among the X-Men animated shows, "Wolverine and the X-Men" had a lot of creative potential.
MODOK
Of all the supervillains running around the Marvel Universe, MODOK is admittedly among the most garishly bizarre, right down to his physical appearance. In addition to his moniker being an acronym for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, the character is essentially a floating oversized head. The Hulu original series "MODOK" takes advantage of the character's inherent absurdities, while positioning him as an insecure New Jersey family man. The show also utilizes a stop-motion animation style, somehow making its titular supervillain even wackier in appearance.
Despite "MODOK" boasting an all-star voice cast, the crude and rude animated series was canceled after its single 10-episode season. But making MODOK a beleaguered suburbanite is an inspired choice, and one that series star Patton Oswalt leans into expertly with his performance. More than just focusing on MODOK's domestic woes, the show brings in plenty of guest stars playing familiar Marvel characters to escalate the hilarity. Marvel's Hulu originals faced all-too-brief runs, and "MODOK" is a prime example of a show canceled even after bringing an exciting premise to the table.
Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes
The Fantastic Four have intermittently starred in their own various animated projects since 1967, including a standout '90s cartoon. But the most underappreciated show centered on Marvel's First Family is the 2006 show "Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes." And it's that emphasis on the Fantastic Four being a family rather than a conventional superhero team that sets "World's Greatest Heroes" apart. Unfortunately, despite its striking redesigns of the fan-favorite ensemble and its smart storytelling, the show was canceled after one season.
Guest appearances on other superhero shows notwithstanding, "Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes" is the last television series to star the Fantastic Four to date. Given how foundational the group is for the Marvel Universe and how rich its mythos have become, this seems like a wasted opportunity. "World's Greatest Heroes" does a lot of interesting things with these classic characters, including making the Invisible Woman (Lara Gilchrist) a much more well-rounded figure. Hopefully, the Fantastic Four will headline their own cartoon again someday, taking at least some inspiration from the 2006 series.
Spider-Man Unlimited
Coming after the popular "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" must've been a daunting task for "Spider-Man Unlimited," especially as the preceding show ended on an unresolved cliffhanger. Rather than trying to tell a more conventional superhero story, "Spider-Man Unlimited" attempts to go in a much different direction with its Spidey adventure. The 1999 series opens with Peter Parker (Rino Romano) traveling to an alternate universe and deciding to stay to overthrow the villainous High Evolutionary (Richard Newman). This Spider-Man has more high-tech gadgets to help with his crusade, including a nanosuit provided by the Fantastic Four.
"Spider-Man Unlimited" leans into the sci-fi possibilities that come with Spider-Man and the wider Marvel library of comic book properties. More than just changing up the villains that Spider-Man usually tangles with, the show repositions him as something of a freedom fighter. Unfortunately, this bold direction for the character didn't connect as widely as hoped, with the show ending after 13 episodes. A Marvel cartoon canceled way too soon, "Spider-Man Unlimited" tries something fresh and exciting with the character, but couldn't see its unique story through.
Iron Man and His Awesome Friends
Disney Jr. has been expanding its early-age-friendly animated series based on Marvel properties in the wake of "Spidey and His Amazing Friends." Among the shows created with this audience in mind is the 2025 series "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends," featuring younger iterations of characters like Tony Stark. Joined by a team of fellow pre-adolescent super-geniuses, Tony and his buddies use their advanced cybernetic suits to solve problems around their city.
"Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" is a preschool-oriented series ordered by Disney in a similar CG art style as "Spidey and His Amazing Friends." But whereas Spidey's series has run for five seasons and counting, the early-age Iron Man's animated adventures only ran for 35 episodes. But the show is a lot of fun, encourages viewers to use their wits to help others, and even features a theme song written and recorded by blink-182's Mark Hoppus. With all those qualities in tow, the show is perfect to introduce younger viewers to Iron Man and his Marvel allies.
Silver Surfer
The '90s was a particularly fruitful decade for Marvel fans, at least in terms of animated television adaptations of its comic book properties. Audiences got shows based on Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Iron Man throughout the decade, many of which warmly and widely remembered. One show from this era that frequently falls through the cracks is "Silver Surfer," which debuted in 1998. The series follows its eponymous cosmic superhero, voiced by Paul Essiembre, as he navigates the universe, using his immense powers to defend it.
Despite its brief run and little recognition today, "Silver Surfer" is one of the best Marvel cartoons ever made. Years before "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" did it for Steve Ditko, the show directly evoked the art style of comic creator Jack Kirby with its own cel-shaded presentation. Keeping in with the spirit of the character, the show delved into a wide range of social issues as the Silver Surfer visited different planets. A superhero show ahead of its time in messaging and presentation, "Silver Surfer" was unfortunately canceled after only one season.
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Another early-age-friendly cartoon to introduce younger audiences to the Marvel Universe is "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur." The show centers on young super-genius Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White), who accidentally brings a red T-Rex (Fred Tatasciore) into her New York City home through a portal. Using her heightened intellect and her bonded prehistoric pal, whom Luna dubs Devil Dinosaur, the pair fight crime together. Of course, the dinosaur's presence in the city doesn't go unnoticed, leading Luna to have second thoughts about keeping secrets from those close to her.
"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" is a show that explores the wish-fulfillment fantasies of being a superhero, super-smart, and having a dinosaur as a best friend all at once. But the series also teaches viewers the virtues of thinking beyond themselves, even if their intentions and actions are good. That messaging is always a worthwhile one, and something that can leave a positive impression on younger audiences enjoying the show. Fans can still binge "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" on Disney+, though its two-season run feels tragically short given its potential.
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series
One more Spider-Man show to include here is "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series," which ran on MTV in 2003. The series follows Peter Parker (Neil Patrick Harris) in college, attending school with his best friend, Harry Osborn (Ian Ziering), and love interest, Mary Jane Watson (Lisa Loeb). The show's big standout feature is that it's the first Spider-Man cartoon to be produced entirely with CG animation. Targeting a slightly older audience, reflected by its main characters' ages, the action is a bit more intense and the supervillains depicted more horrifically.
Though it's not ranked as highly as other Spider-Man TV shows, "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series" definitely has its own charm. It's interesting to see a 20-something Spider-Man, especially with so many subsequent animated shows portraying him as a high schooler. What's frustrating about the show is that it ends on an unresolved cliffhanger concluding its one and only season. But for 13 episodes, "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series" provides its own early-2000s twist to the classic superhero and his amazing friends that holds up.
X-Men: Evolution
Just as "Spider-Man Unlimited" had the daunting task of following "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," "X-Men: Evolution" had to follow "X-Men: The Animated Series." Despite this, the 2000s X-Men show remains an underrated gem that every fan should watch, offering its own memorable take on the mutant heroes and villains. The series follows a new group of teenagers who begin studying under Charles Xavier (David Kaye) to hone their powers to aid society. This training is complicated by Mystique (Colleen Wheeler) recruiting her own ensemble of mutant proteges in service to her villainous leader.
While so many Spider-Man animated shows depict Peter Parker as a high schooler, few X-Men shows do this, despite initially starting that way in the comics. "X-Men: Evolution" leans into the coming-of-age possibilities of its characters, placing many fan favorites in the midst of teen melodrama. That said, the superhero stakes are still front and center, with the show offering its own approach to familiar stories and villainous threats for the young heroes. A four-season story overshadowed by its '90s animated predecessor, "X-Men: Evolution" deserves its own time in the sun.