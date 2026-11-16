Boasting some of the most recognizable superheroes in the world, Marvel Comics has had its characters adapted into animated television shows for over 60 years. Some of the best superhero TV shows of all time, in any medium, are based on Marvel properties. But with decades' worth of Marvel cartoons, there are some that aren't as fondly remembered as they deserve. With that in mind, we're highlighting the animated Marvel superhero series that should get wider and more positive recognition.

Whether it's some of the many Spider-Man or X-Men shows or more obscure Marvel properties, these cartoons have gone severely overlooked. Some of these shows are unfairly compared to more celebrated predecessors or suffered from short runs. What all these series have in common is that they're all worth checking out regardless of their relative obscurity. These are the 10 most underrated Marvel cartoons of all time, each worthy of a revisit and reappraisal.