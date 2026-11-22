10 Best Medieval Fantasy Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Maybe it's the "Dungeons & Dragons" fan in all of us, but there is an undeniable appeal to fantasy stories evoking the European medieval area. That iconic juxtaposition of sword-wielding knights and sorcerers in expansive realms saliently evokes the classic archetypes of the genre. Whether its retellings of Arthurian legend or shows riffing on the work of author J.R.R. Tolkien, there is no shortage of medieval fantasy shows. We're taking a look at our personal favorite medieval fantasy series, both in live-action and animation as the genre continues to thrive.
Many of the best fantasy television shows ever made happen to be those in a visibly medieval setting. The iconography that comes from these aesthetics are often too rich to pass up and really elevate these types of stories. Many of the shows that we're listing here also happen to be literary adaptations, with best-selling authors using these elements well to widespread fan appreciation. These are the 10 best medieval fantasy shows of all time, exemplifying the appeal of the popular sub-genre.
10. Delicious in Dungeon
Let's start off this list with a memorable recent anime series that takes a gastronomic approach to the medieval fantasy genre. Ryoko Kui's manga series "Delicious in Dungeon" was adapted for television in 2024 and is currently available to stream on Netflix. The story follows adventurer Laios Touden who leads an expedition into a sprawling dungeon to rescue his sister from a dragon. Laios also takes the opportunity to try out cooking recipes from fantasy creatures he encounters and slays like mandrakes and animated suits of armor.
If you've ever wondered how to cook certain types of classic fantasy monsters, "Delicious in Dungeon" answers those culinary questions. This odd juxtaposition between medieval action and cooking sequences fuels a lot of the show's self-aware sense of humor. But once the series establishes its strange premise, it brings its more conventionally character-driven fantasy narrative to the forefront. While it may seem silly at first glance, "Delicious in Dungeon" celebrates the genre while providing cooking scenes that are just as entertaining as the combat.
9. The Witcher
While "The Witcher" has been a decidedly uneven production, largely due to the departure of Henry Cavill as the show's protagonist, the show still delivers top-notch fantasy action. An adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series, the story centers on Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher. Geralt's life is changed when he adopts Ciri (Freya Allen), who is targeted for the magical potential in her blood. Cavill plays Geralt for the first three seasons while Liam Hemsworth plays the character for the show's final two seasons.
Even with the prominent casting change, "The Witcher" is still one of the best fantasy shows streaming on Netflix. The monster battles and political intrigue are well-staged and the cast's core trio consistently provide the series with its emotional grounding. For all the spin-offs that the show has generated for Netflix, the main series is still far and away the best of the bunch. Ambitiously connecting on most of its creative big swings, "The Witcher" rolls with its behind-the-scenes punches to craft a cohesive adaptation.
8. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Another literary fantasy adaptation for television that's been admittedly uneven in its execution is "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Debuting on Prime Video in 2022, the story is set millennia before the events of "The Hobbit," detailing the forging of the Rings of Power. This is juxtaposed with Sauron (Charlie Vickers) reclaiming power after the creation of Mordor and deceiving humanity and elves alike. As the show progresses, the origins of familiar friends and foes are revealed as the history of Middle-earth takes shape.
After a bold reintroduction to Middle-earth and its fan-favorite figures, "The Rings of Power" Season 3 feels like a soft reboot to the series. The overall pacing is improved while the season's time jump offers a fresh jumping-on point for new and lapsed viewers. At the same time, the show showcases its enormous production budget on-screen, from staggering sets to truly epic battles. Bringing some of the most ambitious fantasy spectacle to television, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" certainly entertains.
7. Castlevania
While not every "Castlevania" game is set during the medieval period, the 2017 Netflix animated adaptation of the video game franchise certainly is. Set in the 15th century, the show opens with Dracula (Graham McTavish) waging war on humanity over the death of his wife. Standing up against the vampire and his monster armies is Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) and a small cadre of brave allies. The adaptation leans into the full gory possibilities of its gothic horror premise, both in terms of sex and violence, across its four-season run.
From top to bottom, "Castlevania" is a Netflix show without a single bad season as it weaves its bloody tale. The show escalates with each season to show the wider efforts by vampires to subjugate humanity, raising the stakes even as Trevor tears through fearsome monsters. The show also spawned an excellent spin-off series, "Castlevania: Nocturne," though this show takes place outside of the medieval period. One of the best gothic horror shows ever, "Castlevania" keeps its action intense and its character work strong.
6. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
While it may seem a bit premature to include "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" here, the 2026 series is the better "Game of Thrones" spin-off so far. Adapting George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg," the show is the lightest and funniest series set in Westeros by a significant margin. Set decades before "Game of Thrones," the show centers on good-hearted but clumsy knight Ser Duncan (Peter Claffey) and his squire Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell). The duo finds themselves in trouble when Duncan incurs the wrath of an immoral prince and his powerful family.
Right from its opening scene, it's clear that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is unlike any other Martin adaptation yet, and that's a good thing. This is a fantasy show that deliberately subverts the grim and gritty expectations of its Westerosi counterparts on HBO. But even with its sense of humor, which has no problem with lavatorial gags, the stakes still matter and the action is still vicious. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is a refreshingly low-stakes spin-off and we wouldn't have it any other way.
5. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
There are plenty of excellent medieval fantasy anime shows that have been produced over the years, including the aforementioned "Delicious in Dungeon" and "Berserk." Our personal favorite is "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End," based on the manga series by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe. The show follows an elven mage named Frieren whose natural lifespan lasts for centuries, making her interactions with humans fleeting. Frieren comes to terms with these differences in the perception of mortality and time as she tries to communicate with the soul of a departed human friend one last time.
"Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" takes a thoughtful approach in crafting the dynamics within its realm of myth and magic. The show deconstructs a lot of classic fantasy tropes without subverting the genre and its stakes itself. There are laughs to be had but, given its premise, this is an emotional and wistful look at the nature of life and the friendships that we leave behind. Worth checking out, even if you're not necessarily a big anime fan, "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" offers a unique perspective on the genre.
4. Merlin (2008)
Classic Arthurian legend still heavily informs medieval fantasy and has been adapted into numerous television projects like 2011's "Camelot." Our favorite recent television take on the saga of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table is the 2008 series "Merlin." The show flips the usual dynamics of the myth, with a younger Merlin (Colin Morgan) arriving in a Camelot that's outlawed magic. Merlin must learn how to work with Arthur Pendragon (Bradley James) to defend Camelot and live up to their respective destinies.
Compared to a lot of the self-serious fantasy shows around, "Merlin" keeps its proceedings relatively light-hearted while offering a fresh take on its venerable material. A lot of the charm comes from the chemistry between Merlin and Arthur as their characters get into fun-filled quests around the realm. There is an admitted campiness to it, but that really only adds to the show's overall personality as it builds a freewheeling adventure. The five-season fan-favorite fantasy series is streaming for free on Tubi currently, giving fans with a steady internet connection no excuse but to check it out.
3. The Legend of Vox Machina
When it comes to the best animated TV shows streaming on Prime Video, regardless of genre, "The Legend of Vox Machina" ranks highly. The show is based on an ambitious "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign played by the series' creators and principal voice cast broadcast live as Critical Role. The story revolves around a hearty band of mercenary adventurers in the realm of Exandria who find themselves defending their kingdom. These sweeping quests are punctuated by the characters dealing with their messy personal lives, including addressing unresolved trauma and falling in love.
While there is a self-aware swagger that "The Legend of Vox Machina" brings to the fantasy genre, it celebrates the tropes rather than trying to subvert them. The series is also sumptuously animated, boasting fluid and excitingly staged action set pieces and lush backdrops for the characters to explore. The show has since spawned a spin-off, "The Mighty Nein," which is also on Prime Video and well worth checking out. Powered by a freewheeling sense of fun, "The Legend of Vox Machina" is a must-watch for "D&D" fans.
2. The Wheel of Time
Among the Prime Video shows cancelled too soon but still worth watching is "The Wheel of Time," which ran for three seasons. Adapting the Robert Jordan novel series of the same name, the show takes place in a world where magic users can channel a force known as the One Power. When a figure, known as the Dragon, is prophesied to either save the world from an ancient evil or destroy it themselves, the realm's fragile peace is upended. The story follows the perspective of disparate characters around this world affected by the prophecy and its fallout.
Though "The Wheel of Time" was cancelled before the full extent of the Dragon Reborn was unveiled, the show is still thoughtfully crafted medieval fantasy. Across its three seasons, the show steadily built up its world and the colorful characters who inhabited it while raising the narrative stakes. In the third season, conflict was breaking out in earnest while the main characters moved towards their world-defining destinies. A TV show that needed one extra season, "The Wheel of Time" offers an engrossing, if unresolved, fantasy tale.
1. Game of Thrones
Going into this, it did seem inevitable that "Game of Thrones" would top this list and rightfully so. In adapting George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy novel series, the 2011 show quickly became one of the best HBO original series of all time. This feat was done by the adaptation treating its subject matter as mature and unpredictable as its literary source material as rival factions battled for the Iron Throne. The show went on to steadily build its intense on-screen spectacle as the stakes escalated, delivering some of the greatest fantasy action ever on television.
Yes, at this point we've heard all of the criticism about stories ruined by the final season of "Game of Thrones," but the strengths outweigh an uneven season. This is a show that balanced a growing number of character arcs across multiple continents as it progressed. That complexity only grew richer over the course of the story until they all finally converged in increasingly violent ways. Even in its final season, every new episode of "Game of Thrones" felt like event television and no other fantasy show has done that before or since.