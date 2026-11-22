Maybe it's the "Dungeons & Dragons" fan in all of us, but there is an undeniable appeal to fantasy stories evoking the European medieval area. That iconic juxtaposition of sword-wielding knights and sorcerers in expansive realms saliently evokes the classic archetypes of the genre. Whether its retellings of Arthurian legend or shows riffing on the work of author J.R.R. Tolkien, there is no shortage of medieval fantasy shows. We're taking a look at our personal favorite medieval fantasy series, both in live-action and animation as the genre continues to thrive.

Many of the best fantasy television shows ever made happen to be those in a visibly medieval setting. The iconography that comes from these aesthetics are often too rich to pass up and really elevate these types of stories. Many of the shows that we're listing here also happen to be literary adaptations, with best-selling authors using these elements well to widespread fan appreciation. These are the 10 best medieval fantasy shows of all time, exemplifying the appeal of the popular sub-genre.