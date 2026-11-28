Even though it's most people's worst-case scenario to end up in a courtroom, for some reason, we can't get enough of watching TV that sensationalizes the justice system. There's no shortage of fiction that brings interpersonal human drama to the courtroom, from books like "To Kill A Mockingbird" or iconic comedy films like "Liar Liar." However, there's something special about legal dramas on TV in which audiences get to learn deeply about the suits arguing people's fates.

Some of the best legal dramas to watch border on soap opera, given how long they run and how characters come in and out. Other prestige dramas might not run for long in comparison, but tell some of the most resonant stories about the nature of good and evil, and the resilience of the people who have to defend or prosecute against them. But not every legal drama throughout television history may be worth the time it takes to watch them.

These 10 legal shows aren't just worth watching for the juicy courtroom drama that occurs in each one, but oftentimes for the juicy drama that occurs outside the courtroom. From some of the best television shows ever made to niche takes on the legal drama, if you've had any enjoyment watching a TV show go full "A Few Good Men," these are the programs for you.