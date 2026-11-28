10 Best Legal Drama Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Even though it's most people's worst-case scenario to end up in a courtroom, for some reason, we can't get enough of watching TV that sensationalizes the justice system. There's no shortage of fiction that brings interpersonal human drama to the courtroom, from books like "To Kill A Mockingbird" or iconic comedy films like "Liar Liar." However, there's something special about legal dramas on TV in which audiences get to learn deeply about the suits arguing people's fates.
Some of the best legal dramas to watch border on soap opera, given how long they run and how characters come in and out. Other prestige dramas might not run for long in comparison, but tell some of the most resonant stories about the nature of good and evil, and the resilience of the people who have to defend or prosecute against them. But not every legal drama throughout television history may be worth the time it takes to watch them.
These 10 legal shows aren't just worth watching for the juicy courtroom drama that occurs in each one, but oftentimes for the juicy drama that occurs outside the courtroom. From some of the best television shows ever made to niche takes on the legal drama, if you've had any enjoyment watching a TV show go full "A Few Good Men," these are the programs for you.
10. Matlock
When talking about the most iconic legal dramas in TV history, it doesn't get more classic than "Matlock," which aired for nine seasons from 1986 to 1995. It stars television legend Andy Griffith as the titular Ben Matlock, an irritable but brilliant defense attorney in Atlanta. As a genre-defining TV show for courtroom dramas, every "Matlock" episode sees the attorney confront a new case that can only be solved with his flair for the dramatic in cross-examinations.
Although Griffith remains a consistent presence in the series, the show also cycles through several supporting cast members who round out Matlock's interior world. The first season equally focuses on Matlock's relationship with his daughter, Charlene (Linda Purl), herself a legal assistant at her father's law practice. Julie Sommars also stands out across the series as Julie March, the assistant district attorney who has a strong professional and personal relationship with Matlock.
Though more recent television audiences may be more attracted to the gender-swapped reboot on CBS starring Kathy Bates, the original "Matlock" established the catharsis of legal dramas as watching people be brought to justice by the smartest people in the room. Though Matlock certainly has his flaws as a character, there's nothing quite like watching him put all the pieces together episode after episode, if only for the fantasy that our justice system is run in good faith.
9. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
It'd be ignorant of us at TVLine not a include at least one Law & Order show in our list of the best legal dramas on TV. Though there are obviously things to praise about the original "Law & Order" or other spin-offs like "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has clearly won over most fans of the television universe. Centered on a New York City squad investigating sex-based crimes, "SVU" delivers some of the best legal drama, police procedural, and murder mystery stories in TV history.
Of course, part of the charm in a show as dark as "SVU" comes from its cast, including Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, the rookie-turned-captain of the 16th Precinct unit, as well as Christopher Meloni as her longtime partner Elliot Stabler, Ice-T as the aloof detective Fin Tutuola, and Kelli Giddish as troubled detective Amanda Rollins. Their chemistry with each other across a whopping 28 seasons is instrumental in keeping the audience coming back episode after episode, even as the subject matter gets particularly brutal.
Ultimately, the only reason "Special Victims Unit" doesn't rank higher on this list is inconsistency. Across 28 seasons, there's been some of the best television crime drama you've ever seen. Simultaneously, the show has had some serious low points, from heavy-handed attempts at covering politics to the absence of Meloni's character in the second half of the series.
8. Boston Legal
If you've watched anything James Spader is in, then you know as well as anyone that it'd be thrilling to watch him read the phone book. It's good that "Boston Legal" also happens to be a well-written and highly entertaining series, in addition to having Spader in its cast. A spin-off of ABC's hit legal drama "The Practice," "Boston Legal" stars Spader in a reprisal of his role as Alan Shore, a miserly litigator who works with the cocky veteran attorney Denny Crane, played by TV veteran William Shatner.
In contrast to a lot of the lawyers in shows on this list, the cast of "Boston Legal" are pretty morally reprehensible. Spader's character in particular, despite being one of the smartest TV lawyers of all time, isn't above putting ethics aside to achieve the outcome he wants in a courtroom. This is especially evident in Shore's relationships with characters like Lake Bell's legal associate Sally Heep, or Candice Bergen's law firm partner Shirley Schmidt.
Across its five seasons, "Boston Legal" showcases a smarmier, funnier side of TV lawyers without sacrificing the great drama and high-stakes courtroom confrontations that make the genre so beloved. Given that both Spader and Shatner each received Emmys for their performances, there's no denying the show's quality... unless, of course, you prefer your TV lawyers to be more good-natured.
7. L.A. Law
"L.A. Law" was on the air for nearly a decade, and was one of the many shows that defined the '80s and '90s as vastly more progressive than the decades prior. Set in an LA-based law office, a typical episode of "L.A. Law" follows each of the firm's partners dealing with their own legal cases, often incorporating hot-button issues regarding racial tensions, sexual harassment, and homophobia. For an entire generation, "L.A. Law" influenced how lawyers were viewed by the public, before shows like "Boston Legal" turned stereotypes on their heads.
It's not entirely surprising that general audiences revered the "L.A. Law" ensemble, given how characters like Harry Hamlin's idealistic Michael Kuzak or Jill Eikenberry's workaholic Ann Kelsey felt like model citizens rather than anti-heroes. Though "L.A. Law" can often be glamorous to a fault about what a successful lawyer's life is like, it is never shy about the harsh realities of having to defend the guilty, not getting too attached to your clients, and treating your less-wealthy staff.
Sure, "L.A. Law" takes place in a world in which we get to believe that lawyers are more often than not truly servants of moral justice. At the end of the day, that's what TV is for: escapism. The cast of characters give fans of the legal drama a moral ground to aspire to in their day-to-day lives, whether they work in law or not.
6. Suits
Before it was "that show the future Duchess of Sussex was on," "Suits" was one of the most successful legal dramas of the 2010s. Airing on the USA Network for nine seasons, "Suits" follows a brilliant Harvard Law School dropout, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who begins working for a Manhattan law firm after being hired for his photographic memory. Eventually, the show broadens to focus on the law firm as a whole, including strategic partner Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), bright paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), and confident legal secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty).
Although the original pitch for "Suits" looked nothing like the hit drama fans know today, the series' development into a more charismatic and character-driven legal drama than most others on TV remains. In the world of "Suits," courtrooms are slick, full of witty counter-arguments and beautiful people in three-piece outfits. It might not be as gritty and realistic as some courtroom drama fans want, but it's hard to argue that it's not wildly entertaining.
Odds are, the further you get into the series, the less attached you'll be to the characters and their interpersonal drama, especially once Adams and Markle depart from the show in the eighth season. Either way, "Suits" was one of the most popular shows on TV for a time for good reason; it has incredible rewatchability, especially for a TV market dominated by streaming services.
5. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
If anything was as much of a television event as O.J. Simpson's murder trial in the mid-'90s, it was FX's 2016 miniseries that dramatizes the infamous legal battle. As the first season of "American Crime Story," exploring noteworthy crimes and their aftermath in U.S. history, there was no better way to kick the series off than with the crime that transfixed television audiences for over a year.
Cuba Gooding Jr. stars as the disgraced footballer, who is indicted as the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of his ex-wife and her friend, and unleashes an all-star legal team to battle prosecutors Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson) and Christopher Darden (Sterling K. Brown). That team includes civil rights advocate Johnnie Cochran (Courtney B. Vance), ruthless Robert Shapiro (John Travolta), Simpson's close friend Robert Kardashian (David Schwimmer), and cross-examiner F. Lee Bailey (Nathan Lane).
Particularly in 2016, O.J. Simpson's impact on TV and mid-'90s racial tensions remains relevant, even if you'd have to have lived under a rock to not know how it all panned out. The FX series, while simultaneously a star-studded re-enactment of famous televised moments, works as a crash course on one of the most jaw-dropping criminal cases in American history. No wonder "The People v. O.J. Simpson" made it onto this list; the drama was so juicy, it enraptured TV audiences twice.
4. Daredevil
"Daredevil" is a unique show on this list for many reasons. Notably, it's the only legal drama on TV that doubles as a superhero show, following blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), whose desire for justice in a corrupt Hell's Kitchen leads him to pursue vigilantism under the moniker Daredevil, despite the interference of legal partner Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and paralegal Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Across three Netflix seasons, two Disney+ seasons (so far), and a few spin-off appearances, Murdock becomes a target of criminal overlord Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), violent vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), and psychopathic assassin Ben Poindexter (Wilson Bethel).
As a particularly darker and grittier entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Daredevil" and its sequel series, "Daredevil: Born Again," don't trade courtroom scenes for action. Rather, some of the best scenes in either "Daredevil" series find Murdock's vigilante life crossing paths with his legal career, such as in Castle's courtroom outburst in Season 2 of the Netflix series, or the hard-won, albeit tragic, exoneration of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes) in Season 1 of "Born Again."
Though the characters' future after "Daredevil: Born Again" is up in the air, fans can at least rest easy knowing that easily one of the best MCU projects, and one of the best legal dramas ever made, is a faithful adaptation of their favorite comic book character.
3. The Good Wife
Sometimes, a TV show surprises audiences with how modern it feels, even when it's something as tried and true as the legal drama. "The Good Wife" is such a show, following Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), a stay-at-home mother who returns to her legal career after her state attorney husband, Peter (Chris Noth), is forced to resign following a sex scandal. From the show's premiere in 2009 to its end in 2015, Margulies established Florrick as one of the great lawyers of TV, whose hard work and determination to rise above her perception as a victim turn her into an anti-hero willing to cast aside the people closest to her for her own benefit.
The show was not without its controversies, from split-screen scenes between lead actors to later seasons becoming too big for their own britches. However, on the whole, "The Good Wife" is leagues above most other legal dramas in its competition, feeling ahead of its time in the portrayal of social media and modern-day commercialization, which at times take precedence as the subjects Florrick battles in episodic cases.
Since ending in 2015, "The Good Wife" has spawned two spin-offs that could be in contention for this list: "The Good Fight," focused on Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart, and "Elsbeth," about Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni. However, there's no shortage of characters in the cast who are rich enough for their own spin-offs, even in support of one of TV's most fascinating protagonists.
2. When They See Us
"When They See Us," after "American Crime Story," is the only other true crime series on this list. The Netflix miniseries dramatizes the 1989 trial of five young men, all Black or Latino, who were falsely accused and successfully prosecuted for the sexual assault of a young woman in Central Park. Across only four episodes, "When They See Us" doesn't sensationalize or make entertainment out of this story, but forces viewers to sit with the ugly reality that was a miscarriage of justice for five innocent men.
Critics felt the series even rivaled documentaries about the Central Park Five in the humanization and laying out of facts regarding the individual stories of Korey Wise (Jharrel Jerome), Yusef Salaam (Ethan Herisse), Raymond Santana (Marquis Rodriguez), Kevin Richardson (Asante Blackk), and Antron McCray (Caleel Harris). The five are also bolstered by an incredibly strong supporting cast, including John Leguizamo, Michael K. Williams, Famke Janssen, Storm Reid, and others who round out the people involved in the case of the Five's families.
Not only is "When They See Us" one of the best miniseries streaming on Netflix, but it's a stark reminder that, at times, legal dramas are capable of exposing the darkest depths of the American legal system. If you're looking for a legal drama as a comfort watch, this is not the show for you, but for fans of true crime, it's necessary viewing as proof of how justice can go wrong.
1. Better Call Saul
Vince Gilligan and his staff could've rested on their laurels after finishing one of the greatest TV dramas of all time with "Breaking Bad." However, they decided to keep the magic going and one-up themselves with "Better Call Saul," a prequel following the transformation of Bob Odenkirk's smarmy comedic relief character from corner-cutting Jimmy McGill to morally bankrupt Saul Goodman. However, anyone who doubted Saul's ability to carry his own series must've felt stupid as they watched the development of characters like pretentious brother Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), brilliant lawyer Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and rival firm partner Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).
Although Jimmy's story is a true legal drama examining one character's descent into darkness, "Better Call Saul" also serves as a proper predecessor to "Breaking Bad," with insight into Jonathan Banks' Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring, and newcomer Tony Dalton's Lalo Salamanca, who flesh out the cast of the drug world that Jimmy eventually connects Walter White with. "Better Call Saul" truly feels like magic when these two plotlines intersect, a rare but cathartic experience that no television show can rival.
Between a final season time jump that closes up "Breaking Bad" storylines and earlier seasons when it feels like every legal victory for Jimmy is hard-won, "Better Call Saul" makes even the mundane feel cinematic. It's not just the greatest legal drama on this list, but it's one of the most perfectly executed TV shows about morality in the history of the medium.