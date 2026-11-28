5 NBC Dramas That Helped Define '80s Television
Shows like "Cheers" and "The Cosby Show" were some of NBC's most defining '80s sitcoms. The network began the decade lagging in its ratings, but by 1986 it dominated television, airing many of the most highly-rated shows of the time. These shows were part of historic shifts in television, but the change and success was not limited to sitcoms. During this iconic decade for television, NBC also aired some of its best dramas.
Led by network president Brandon Tartikoff from 1980 to 1991, NBC oversaw a complete shift in its dramatic programming. The genre welcomed excellent new aspects like serialized and realistic storytelling, larger casts, and bigger budgets. With wider character ensembles and overarching storylines, NBC aired some of the most groundbreaking and influential dramas of the decade.
Here is an unranked list of five of NBC's most defining dramas from the 1980s. While modern viewers may be accustomed to many of the aspects shared amongst the entries, audiences of the decade will never forget the change in television these shows signified.
Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco was a legend at NBC, especially when it came to police procedurals. This includes the iconic "Hill Street Blues," which aired from 1981 to 1987. The gritty, serialized police drama unapologetically examined the conflicted lives of police officers. Rather than portraying cops as inherently noble and one-dimensional, "Hill Street Blues" portrayed them with the same flaws as everyone else.
The series focused on the officers of the Metropolitan Police Department's precinct on Hill Street, an urban area of an unnamed city. Led by Captain Frank Furillo (Daniel Travanti), the detectives and beat cops of the station navigated their tumultuous jobs while dealing with their own troubles.
By showcasing the cops' personal lives and shifting to serialized storytelling, "Hill Street Blues" paved the way for cop shows and television in general. Rather than fixed, idealistic portrayals of law enforcement, the 1980s ushered in a new era of gritty procedurals. It stands as one of the most iconic shows NBC aired during the decade, and also has one of the most recognizable opening theme songs.
Miami Vice
There are very few aspects of "Miami Vice" that don't scream 1980s, which makes sense since this legendary action drama aired from 1984 to 1989. With its famous supply of Italian muscle cars, popular contemporary music, and flashy leisure clothing, the series is a staple of some of the decade's most appealing aesthetics.
The show centered on two detectives of the vice division of Miami's Metro-Dade Police Department. James Crockett (Don Johnson) and Ricardo Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) are partnered detectives who routinely work undercover to unravel illegal operations like drug and arms trafficking. It was created by Michael Mann (who also created "Crime Story", an unfairly forgotten cop drama from the same decade).
Unlike the urban ruggedness and semi-realistic portrayals of cops in "Hill Street Blues," "Miami Vice" was focused on entertainment and high-octane action. As such, it was one of the most expensive television projects of the 1980s. The licensing for the music alone amounted to around $10,000 per episode.
St. Elsewhere
Much like how "Hill Street Blues" changed the dynamic for cop dramas, "St. Elsewhere" established a new narrative for medical dramas. Both were products of MTM Enterprises, but this series explored the medical staff at the fictional St. Eligius teaching hospital in Boston. Underfunded and somewhat decrepit, the hospital had a negative reputation despite its mostly dedicated staff led by Dr. Donald Westphall (Ed Flanders). The series also featured actors like Denzel Washington, Mark Harmon, and Howie Mandel.
"St. Elsewhere" didn't shy away from the sad reality that even the most skilled doctors cannot save every patient. In a Season 3 episode, a frequent patient named Mrs. Hufnagel (Florence Halop) passes away after her bed folded out around her, trapping her and sending her into cardiac arrest.
In one of the most sadly reflective aspects of the decade, the character Dr. Bobby Caldwell (Mark Harmon) was diagnosed with HIV. As such, Bobby was one of the first television characters to get diagnosed with the disease and still continue being a character. The series went on to win 13 Primetime Emmy awards, and also featured one of the most shocking, infamous endings on television.
L.A. Law
Another product from Steven Bochco, "L.A. Law" was the brainchild of him and Terry Louise Fisher, a former Los Angeles prosecutor. Fisher had previously worked on CBS' "Cagney & Lacey," one of the first female buddy cop shows.
Much of the ensemble and serial aspects of "Hill Street Blues" were applied to "L.A. Law," which follows the personal and professional lives of the lawyers at the prominent law firm Mckenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak. The suits the characters wore had an expressive, 1980s vibrance, reflecting the materialistic yuppie culture of the decade. Societal differences were also showcased via the conflicts the senior partners faced with the associates. In Season 1, associate lawyer Ann Kelsey (Jill Eikenberry) refuses to settle with an insurance company being sued by her pro-bono client, for example.
Many of the cases featured on the show dealt with discrimination, HIV/AIDS, and abortion; reflecting a variety of cultural and political aspects of the 1980s. In a Season 2 episode, for example, the firm represents a doctor petitioning a court order to deliver an eight-month-old fetus despite the wishes of the ill mother. As a result, the baby survives delivery and the mother dies.
Knight Rider
David Hasselhoff was a staple of the 1980s, thanks primarily to "Baywatch" (the most-watched television show in the world) and "Knight Rider." The latter was a four-season action series featuring Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, a veteran and former LAPD officer now working as an agent with the fictional Foundation for Law and Government (F.L.A.G.). His trademark vehicle was his talking, AI-enhanced Trans Am named K.I.T.T. (Knight Industries Two Thousand), which was also his partner, in many regards.
NBC executive Brandon Tartikoff, disillusioned with the male television actors of the time, envisioned a series where the male main character had very few lines and the car did most of the talking. Producer Glen A. Larson was reportedly inspired by the antagonistic supercomputer HAL from "2001: A Spacy Odyssey."
K.I.T.T. is one of the most prominent cars from 1980s media, and is synonymous with both the series itself and the decade as a whole. It joins the ranks of popular detective shows of the time like "Magnum, P.I." and "Moonlighting" (where Bruce Willis got his start). At a time when home electronics like the personal computer were rapidly emerging, the show's futuristic aspects reflected the expanding functions of technology.