Shows like "Cheers" and "The Cosby Show" were some of NBC's most defining '80s sitcoms. The network began the decade lagging in its ratings, but by 1986 it dominated television, airing many of the most highly-rated shows of the time. These shows were part of historic shifts in television, but the change and success was not limited to sitcoms. During this iconic decade for television, NBC also aired some of its best dramas.

Led by network president Brandon Tartikoff from 1980 to 1991, NBC oversaw a complete shift in its dramatic programming. The genre welcomed excellent new aspects like serialized and realistic storytelling, larger casts, and bigger budgets. With wider character ensembles and overarching storylines, NBC aired some of the most groundbreaking and influential dramas of the decade.

Here is an unranked list of five of NBC's most defining dramas from the 1980s. While modern viewers may be accustomed to many of the aspects shared amongst the entries, audiences of the decade will never forget the change in television these shows signified.