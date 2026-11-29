One of the best sci-fi shows with more than 100 episodes, the British time travel gem "Doctor Who" has a lengthy tenure that can be divided into three parts so far: the classic era that ran from 1963 to 1989, the BBC revival era from 2005 to 2022, and the brief fling with Disney from 2023 to 2025. Your mileage may vary on which particular seasons and episodes of the sci-fi titan are the finest, but as far as entire decades go, it's very hard to top the 1970s tenure of "Doctor Who."

The decade coincided with the run of two particularly excellent incarnations of the Doctor. The Third Doctor was Jon Pertwee's marvelously haughty, Earth-based, secret agent-coded master of Venusian aikido. His follow-up was Tom Baker's long-serving, scarf-rocking, jelly baby-loving Fourth Doctor, who's a common choice for the single best Doctor in the entire history of the show.

"Doctor Who" is a show that constantly changes. Everything from its cast to its central premise tend to shift, as budgets fluctuate and showrunners come and go. The only constant is the very basic tenet of a rogue Time Lord in a blue Police Box TARDIS, committed to protect the Earth from alien threats only he (or she) knows how to deal with. The 1970s era of the show offers two very distinct, very tasty flavors of this. The Baker years, in particular, can easily be called the definitive ones of classic "Doctor Who" — and with that, the definitive years of 1970s sci-fi TV.