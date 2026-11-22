When it comes to setting the bar for science fiction on television, Star Trek still stands as the gold standard. The long-running franchise's influence can be felt extensively in the medium, including in animated shows that similarly explore the cosmos. Star Trek has, of course, created its own set of cartoons complementing the franchise's growing legacy of live-action programming. It's those shows that we're spotlighting here, the cartoons that feel the closest to Star Trek or extensions of the live-action franchise themselves.

The types of animated shows that we're highlighting here all revolve around characters traversing space and time for their own purposes. In some cases, spacefaring exploration is the key, while others involve cosmically scaled adventures with less noble motives. But all of the shows that we mention here feature high-concept sci-fi on full display as a narrative constant. Here are 10 cartoons every Star Trek fan needs to watch, each evoking similar science fiction vibes.