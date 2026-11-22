10 Cartoons Every Star Trek Fan Needs To Watch
When it comes to setting the bar for science fiction on television, Star Trek still stands as the gold standard. The long-running franchise's influence can be felt extensively in the medium, including in animated shows that similarly explore the cosmos. Star Trek has, of course, created its own set of cartoons complementing the franchise's growing legacy of live-action programming. It's those shows that we're spotlighting here, the cartoons that feel the closest to Star Trek or extensions of the live-action franchise themselves.
The types of animated shows that we're highlighting here all revolve around characters traversing space and time for their own purposes. In some cases, spacefaring exploration is the key, while others involve cosmically scaled adventures with less noble motives. But all of the shows that we mention here feature high-concept sci-fi on full display as a narrative constant. Here are 10 cartoons every Star Trek fan needs to watch, each evoking similar science fiction vibes.
Star Trek: The Animated Series
Let's get the most obvious inclusion out of the way first with "Star Trek: The Animated Series," which ran for two seasons from 1973 to 1974. The show features most of the main cast from "Star Trek: The Original Series" returning to reprise their roles as the crew of the Enterprise on its five-year exploratory mission. The show explores key parts of the established mythos, with some episodes serving as direct sequels to previous "TOS" stories. The series also contains the first Holodeck episode, over a decade before "The Next Generation" debuted.
"The Animated Series" has become an influential, if still widely overlooked, part of the overall Star Trek franchise. Through the possibilities of animation, the show could take on stories that would've likely been too cost-prohibitive for its live-action predecessor to produce. The show also gives fans a chance to see the classic cast reprise their iconic roles, albeit as '70s cartoon characters. Underrated in the quality of its sci-fi storytelling, some of the best Star Trek episodes in franchise history were told by "The Animated Series."
Space Battleship Yamato
Anime has had its own longstanding history with space opera and interstellar science fiction for decades, with one of the most foundational being "Space Battleship Yamato." Debuting in 1974, the show is named for a spaceship sent on a desperate mission across the cosmos after Earth is irradiated during a war with an extraterrestrial empire. The Yamato's mission is to recover a device from a faraway planet capable of saving their home world from the lethal fallout. The show was followed by sequel series in 1978 and 1980, with the Yamato dealing with new threats from the far reaches of outer space.
Before there was "Neon Genesis Evangelion" or any number of series from the Gundam franchise, there was "Space Battleship Yamato." The show's various conflicts echo Starfleet battling against honorable opponents like the Klingons or Romulans, maintaining that code of conduct in battle. But more than anything else, the premise of following a close-knit crew on an interstellar mission evokes Star Trek. A major foundation in television sci-fi as a whole, but especially anime, "Space Battleship Yamato" is a venerable classic.
Futurama
"Futurama" has always worn its influences clearly on its sleeve, and that certainly includes Star Trek. The long-running sci-fi comedy even had a crossover of sorts with Star Trek, albeit with many of the franchise's actors appearing as themselves for an adventure in the 31st century. Beyond these allusions, the series also has a largely episodic storytelling style, with Philip J. Fry (Billy West) and the rest of the Planet Express crew often visiting different worlds. Where the show excels is developing the relationships between the main characters as the series progresses, particularly between Fry and Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal).
Just like its influences, "Futurama" grew to become a sci-fi TV show that defined the genre as a whole. The series incorporates a wide range of classic tropes into its one-and-done tales, from time travel and extraterrestrial civilizations to alternate realities to explore. And while the gags come in steadily, the show features a tremendous amount of heart, especially for Fry's journey. "Futurama" is poised to end with Season 14 on Hulu, but if the series' history has taught us anything, it's to never count out a revival.
Rick and Morty
Another sci-fi comedy that fully embraces the possibilities of the cosmic unknown is the perennial Adult Swim favorite "Rick and Morty." The show centers on its titular pair, mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith, as they travel through space and time together. Many of the essential episodes of "Rick and Morty" deliberately lean into how convoluted these types of stories can be for comedic effect. These include rival realities and antics involving everything from time travel to alternate universes as Rick and Morty embark on an adventure of limitless scope.
"Rick and Morty" has been a staple on Adult Swim since 2013, and it's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. That longevity can be attributed to the show truly taking advantage of its infinite number of realities premise while maintaining its sharp sense of humor. This is a series that has no problem with going outlandishly bizarre, and that theater of the absurd only fuels the show's appeal. "Rick and Morty" has been renewed through 2029, meaning even more cosmic tours are set to unfold for fans.
Space Dandy
One of the essential anime series that everyone should watch is "Cowboy Bebop," a futuristic, spacefaring story of bounty hunters navigating the solar system. Several key members of that show's creative team would reunite over a decade later for the 2014 sci-fi series "Space Dandy." The show's title character is an explorer cruising the stars to document extraterrestrial life who himself is inadvertently targeted by the brutal Gogol Empire. Dandy's crew includes a robot cleaner and several extraterrestrials as he carries out his interplanetary mission, unaware of his cosmic potential.
Some of the randier humor in "Space Dandy" may put off casual viewers, but the show is one of the more underrated sci-fi anime series from the 2010s. While it may not reach the same highs as "Cowboy Bebop," the show is the closest that its creators have gotten to narratively aligning themselves with Star Trek. There is plenty of comedy and space opera in ample supply, breezily unfolding across 26 episodes, even as its story spreads to the multiverse. A fun-filled ride that goes lighter than its team's usual work, "Space Dandy" deserves far more recognition than it gets.
Solar Opposites
Before he created "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Mike McMahan co-created the Hulu original series "Solar Opposites" with "Rick and Morty" collaborator Justin Roiland. Premiering in 2020, the show follows an extraterrestrial family, known as the Opposites, that settles on Earth after crash-landing on the planet. As the show progresses, it expands its perspective to include humans shrunk by the family's son, Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), living in captivity. The show ran for six seasons, with the Opposites finally located by authorities who persecute their people across the cosmos.
Like McMahan's later work on "Lower Decks," "Solar Opposites" seamlessly blends the absurd with clear emotional sincerity. For all intents and purposes, the show is a family sitcom but with an otherworldly premise that it takes full advantage of. Even after Justin Roiland was fired from the series, the show's quality was maintained and, if anything, got noticeably better. One of the best original animated series on Hulu, "Solar Opposites" offers wacky fun with its spacefaring family.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
The first long-running Star Trek animated series in nearly 50 years, "Lower Decks" launched on Paramount+ in 2020. Set shortly after the events of "Star Trek: Voyager," the show follows the Starfleet vessel the USS Cerritos with its own thankless mission in the galaxy. Rather than conducting vital assignments like its more famous counterparts, the Cerritos handles the more menial tasks for the United Federation of Planets. The show pokes loving fun at the Star Trek franchise, commenting on its absurdities while weaving its own five-season story.
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" is one of the best animated shows streaming on Paramount+, and certainly one of the best produced specifically for the platform. The show features a strong cast of characters who visibly grow across the course of the series and organically incorporates much of the franchise's mythos. The series also features the return of plenty of familiar faces from throughout Star Trek history, reprising their roles in a way that doesn't feel like overt fan service. Among the best sci-fi sitcoms of all time, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" keeps its laughs coming while wearing its love for the franchise on its sleeve.
Edens Zero
One last anime series to include here is "Edens Zero," which premiered in 2021 and ran for two seasons. Based on the manga series by Hiro Mashima, the story follows a boy named Shiki Granbell, who is raised by robots and joins an expedition across outer space. As Shiki and his new friends scour the stars for a cosmic demigod, they find themselves on an adventure with humanity's fate hanging in the balance. Throughout this journey, the show features time travel, alternate universes, and plenty of interstellar exploration across its 50-episode run.
"Edens Zero" benefits from keeping its narrative focus tight on its three main characters and their interplay as they search for this esoteric cosmic entity. There is a sense of humor that keeps the story from growing too dark, even as its stakes quickly grow more intense over the course of the series. The show also makes full use of its sci-fi tropes to great effect, using them to build organically to the story's big finish. Offering a more modern anime story with plenty of genre spectacle, "Edens Zero" is an unassuming crowd-pleaser.
Star Trek: Prodigy
The second Star Trek animated series to debut on Paramount+ was the 2021 show "Star Trek: Prodigy," before it moved to Netflix for Season 2. The show focuses on a group of young extraterrestrial misfits in the Gamma Quadrant who discover an abandoned Starfleet vessel. Using the starship to escape their harsh existence under the despotic Diviner (John Noble), the ensemble learns about Starfleet through a hologram program of Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). As the show progresses, the links to the wider franchise are gradually introduced, with a growing number of familiar faces along the way.
"Prodigy" is ranked highly among the Star Trek animated series, and rightfully so, with its more kid-friendly take on the franchise. The show covers a lot of ground in its two seasons, building strong ties to previous series while balancing a number of driving character arcs. The franchise would later try to appeal to younger audiences through the YouTube micro animated series "Star Trek: Scouts" in 2025, going much more early age-friendly with its material. But as the most recent full Star Trek cartoon, limited series like "Very Short Treks" notwithstanding, "Prodigy" still feels largely underrated.
Scavengers Reign
The 2023 HBO Max original series "Scavengers Reign" took on a much more survivalist edge to its tale of outer space travel gone wrong. The story centers on a cargo ship that crashed on a planet known as Vesta, complete with its own distinct ecosystem with native flora and fauna. The survivors do their best to make it out of the crisis alive, including a crewman named Kamen (Ted Travelstead) who is enthralled by a telepathic creature named Hollow. The show follows the perspective of several groups of survivors before they converge as they return to the wreckage.
Running for a single season before its cancellation, "Scavengers Reign" is a forgotten sci-fi show that deserves more fans. The show takes an imaginative approach to bringing its strangely harsh world to life, illustrating the dangers that its human characters encounter. And through Hollow, the show develops horrific undertones that escalate and fuel the mounting suspense as it reaches a crescendo. Even though it only ran for 12 episodes, "Scavengers Reign" tells a satisfying story that more people should check out.