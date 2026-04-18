One of the consistently funniest network television sitcoms in recent years is "Abbott Elementary," created by and starring Quinta Brunson. The show's titular elementary school is set in West Philadelphia, with its teachers and staff the subject of a mockumentary. This chronicles the faculty's antics as idealistic grade school instructor Janine Teagues (Brunson) is determined to improve the lives of her students. As she and her colleagues weather the constant bureaucracy and budget shortfall of working in an inner-city public school, the show also reveals developments in their personal lives.

"Abbott Elementary" has been renewed for six seasons and counting, becoming a staple in ABC's programming lineup. For those looking for other mockumentary sitcoms and shows set in schools or with educators as main characters, there are plenty to choose from. With that in mind, here are 15 TV shows to watch if you like "Abbott Elementary" to keep those laughs coming.